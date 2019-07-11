Nintendo Download: Build the Fantasy World of Your Dreams

This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2 – To stop the worshippers of an ancient evil, you must join forces with the mysterious Malroth and build a ravaged world into the realm of your dreams. In this RPG adventure, you’ll explore huge islands, gather and craft with materials, design towns, level them up and defend them from monsters and bosses. As you progress, you’ll unearth crafting and building recipes. Dash, glide, explore underwater, fast travel and play in optional first-person perspective as you try to find them all. In the Isle of Awakening, you and up to three other Builders can explore together in local wireless* or online** play. The DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2 game will be available on July 12. – To stop the worshippers of an ancient evil, you must join forces with the mysterious Malroth and build a ravaged world into the realm of your dreams. In this RPG adventure, you’ll explore huge islands, gather and craft with materials, design towns, level them up and defend them from monsters and bosses. As you progress, you’ll unearth crafting and building recipes. Dash, glide, explore underwater, fast travel and play in optional first-person perspective as you try to find them all. In the Isle of Awakening, you and up to three other Builders can explore together in local wireless* or online** play. Thegame will be available on July 12. GOD EATER 3 ! The latest numbered entry in the popular God Eater franchise has finally come to the Nintendo Switch system. Now you can experience the game’s intriguing story, distinct characters and stylish, high-speed combat whenever you’re on the go, both alone and with friends*. The GOD EATER 3 game will be available on July 12.

Nintendo Mobile Dr. Mario World – Nintendo’s newest mobile game, Dr. Mario World*** , is now available for smartphone devices. In this free-to-start puzzle and virus-matching puzzle game, meddlesome viruses have the in-game world in a panic, and Dr. Mario and friends must eliminate them by matching capsules with viruses of the same color. Dr. Mario World can also be played together with friends and family around the world. In Versus Mode, players can turn up the intensity by challenging their friends or any other players online to a one-on-one showdown in real time. – Nintendo’s newest mobile game,, is now available for smartphone devices. In this free-to-start puzzle and virus-matching puzzle game, meddlesome viruses have the in-game world in a panic, and Dr. Mario and friends must eliminate them by matching capsules with viruses of the same color.can also be played together with friends and family around the world. In Versus Mode, players can turn up the intensity by challenging their friends or any other players online to a one-on-one showdown in real time. Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp – Starting with Hello Kitty ® and Cinnamoroll on July 11, in-game items featuring popular Sanrio ® characters are coming to the Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp*** mobile game for a limited time. The Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Sanrio Characters Collection event gives players the opportunity to obtain adorable in-game items like sofas, beds, hats and dresses featuring various Sanrio characters. – Starting with Hello Kittyand Cinnamoroll on July 11, in-game items featuring popular Sanriocharacters are coming to themobile game for a limited time. TheSanrio Characters Collection event gives players the opportunity to obtain adorable in-game items like sofas, beds, hats and dresses featuring various Sanrio characters.



DLC:

DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2 DLC DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2 will have multiple options when one free DLC pack and three packs of paid DLC hit starting on July 26. Fans can purchase each paid pack of DLC separately or save on the combined cost of each pack with the Season Pass for only $20.99. Different packs offer different content, such as new locations to explore, additional recipes, new quests and a variety of customizable options like clothes and hairstyles.

