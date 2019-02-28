Nintendo Download: DELTA DELTA DELTA!

This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:
From the creator of UNDERTALE comes a new RPG, DELTARUNE Chapter 1. (Photo: Business Wire)
-
Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
-
DELTARUNE
Chapter 1 – From the creator of UNDERTALE comes
a new RPG. Create your own avatar, meet strange friends and jump
into the darkness. By the way, this first chapter is free, so
please feel free to check it out.
-
Ape
Out – Ape Out is a wildly intense and
colorfully stylized smash ’em up about primal escape, rhythmic
violence and frenetic jazz. Build up nearly unstoppable momentum
and use your captors as both weapons and shields to crush everyone
on your procedurally generated path to freedom.
-
Treasure
Stack – Fusing the pressure of a falling block puzzle
game with grapple-powered platforming, Treasure Stack
offers up a fast-paced party game experience. As treasure chests
and keys fall from the sky and threaten to fill the screen, take
direct control of a pixelated hero as you run, jump, grab, climb,
grapple and stack matching colors to keep the blocky deluge at
bay. The Treasure Stack game is available March 1.
-
Nintendo Mobile
-
Animal
Crossing: Pocket Camp – Happy Homeroom
is now in session! The Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp mobile
game* just received a major free update that introduces Happy
Homeroom, a newly added interior design mini-game. In Happy
Homeroom classes, players with a Camp Manager Level of 6 or above
can use the furniture they have to practice their interior design
skills, which will be judged by Lottie and others. Passing Happy
Homeroom classes increases a player’s HH Rank, earning them items
like HH material and more. If you haven’t played Animal
Crossing: Pocket Camp in a while, now is a great time to jump
back in with all of this newly added content! See what’s new by
downloading the latest update and launching the game on your
mobile device.
Nintendo eShop sales:
-
Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U
New DLC:
Activities:
-
Happy Pokémon Day! – To help celebrate Pokémon Day, My Nintendo
is offering Happy Pokémon Day cards, Meltan Wallpapers and more
Pokémon game themed rewards from now until May 27. Have you exchanged
your Friend Code from your Nintendo Switch system? Use the Happy
Pokémon Day card to share it with your friends! For more info, visit https://my.nintendo.com/news/837f74adcdd985cb.
