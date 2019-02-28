Nintendo Download: DELTA DELTA DELTA!

This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch DELTARUNE Chapter 1 – From the creator of UNDERTALE comes a new RPG. Create your own avatar, meet strange friends and jump into the darkness. By the way, this first chapter is free, so please feel free to check it out. Ape Out – Ape Out is a wildly intense and colorfully stylized smash ’em up about primal escape, rhythmic violence and frenetic jazz. Build up nearly unstoppable momentum and use your captors as both weapons and shields to crush everyone on your procedurally generated path to freedom. Treasure Stack – Fusing the pressure of a falling block puzzle game with grapple-powered platforming, Treasure Stack offers up a fast-paced party game experience. As treasure chests and keys fall from the sky and threaten to fill the screen, take direct control of a pixelated hero as you run, jump, grab, climb, grapple and stack matching colors to keep the blocky deluge at bay. The Treasure Stack game is available March 1.

Nintendo Mobile Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp – Happy Homeroom is now in session! The Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp mobile game* just received a major free update that introduces Happy Homeroom, a newly added interior design mini-game. In Happy Homeroom classes, players with a Camp Manager Level of 6 or above can use the furniture they have to practice their interior design skills, which will be judged by Lottie and others. Passing Happy Homeroom classes increases a player’s HH Rank, earning them items like HH material and more. If you haven’t played Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp in a while, now is a great time to jump back in with all of this newly added content! See what’s new by downloading the latest update and launching the game on your mobile device.



Nintendo eShop sales:

New DLC:

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes DLC #1 Black Dandelion** – Play as the assassin Shinobu with two newly added special skills and an added Badman Strikes Back Adventure!

Activities:

Happy Pokémon Day! – To help celebrate Pokémon Day, My Nintendo is offering Happy Pokémon Day cards, Meltan Wallpapers and more Pokémon game themed rewards from now until May 27. Have you exchanged your Friend Code from your Nintendo Switch system? Use the Happy Pokémon Day card to share it with your friends! For more info, visit https://my.nintendo.com/news/837f74adcdd985cb.

Also new this week:

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190228005531/en/