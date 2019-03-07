Nintendo Download: Go Behind the Seams with Kirby

This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:
The Kirby's Extra Epic Yarn game is available on March 8. (Graphic: Business Wire)
-
Nintendo eShop on Nintendo 3DS
-
Kirby’s
Extra Epic Yarn – One ticked-off sorcerer just
banished Kirby, warping the poor puffball to a yarn world in need
of saving. The twist? Having a yarn body is epic! Kirby can
transform into knitted versions of vehicles like tanks and flying
saucers. Plus, his new ravel abilities mimic his classic copy
abilities, adding something new to every stage of this
action-adventure game. The Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn game is
available on March 8. Players that want to try before they buy can
download the free demo, now available in Nintendo eShop.
-
Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
-
Baba
Is You – Baba Is You is a puzzle game in which
you can change the rules of play. By manipulating blocks in every
level, you can change how the level works and cause surprising,
unexpected interactions. With some simple block pushing you can
turn yourself into a rock, turn patches of grass into dangerously
hot obstacles and even change the goal to something entirely
different. The Baba Is You game is available March 13.
-
The
Caligula Effect: Overdose – Something’s amiss in the
seemingly perfect world of Mobius. Escape from the false paradise
and return to reality, or risk losing more than just your
identity. Befriend and recruit more than 500 students to your
cause, or turn the tables and sabotage the Go-Home Club’s efforts
to return to the real world. The Caligula Effect: Overdose
game is available March 12.
-
Assault
Android Cactus+ – Experience an arcade-style
twin-stick shooter set in a vivid sci-fi universe. Junior
Constable Cactus is outside her pay grade when she responds to a
distress call and ends up stranded on a space freighter under
attack by its own robot workers. Think fast and shoot faster.
Charge head first into an army of refitted robots, transforming
stages and massive boss showdowns. The Assault Android Cactus+
game is available March 8.
-
izneo
– The izneo BD Comics Manga Webtoon application is a
Nintendo Switch app with thousands of digital comic books
available for purchase. Nintendo Switch, laptop, tablet,
smartphone, Smart TV: Your comics are synchronized in your library
and available anytime, anywhere, making it easy to pick up where
you left off. A convenient and pleasurable digital reading
experience to enjoy comics as you always have done: on the train
or on the bus, on your couch or in bed, and even offline. Explore
all kinds of comic book genres: Adventure, Romance, Thriller,
Heroic Fantasy, Sci-Fi or Comedy. Enjoy your comics with the
panel-by-panel mode called eazycomics for the most comfortable
reading experience possible.
Nintendo eShop sales:
-
Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U
Also new this week:
