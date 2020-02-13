Log in
Nintendo Download: Serve Up Knuckle Sandwiches in an RPG Feast

02/13/2020 | 09:04am EST

This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200213005192/en/

SNACK WORLD: THE DUNGEON CRAWL – GOLD will be available on Feb. 14. (Graphic: Business Wire)

SNACK WORLD: THE DUNGEON CRAWL – GOLD will be available on Feb. 14. (Graphic: Business Wire)

  • Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
    • SNACK WORLD: THE DUNGEON CRAWL – GOLD – Let the dungeon crawl begin! After your village is invaded, become a heroic adventurer and seek revenge against the villainous Sultan Vinegar. In this RPG, crawl through randomly generated dungeons in your search for rare treasure, and team up with up to three other players in local* or online** multiplayer to take down tenacious tyrants. SNACK WORLD: THE DUNGEON CRAWL – GOLD will be available on Feb. 14.
  • Nintendo Mobile
    • Show Off Your Maneuvers on the Streets of Vancouver – Take to the streets of Vancity! The limited-time event, Vancouver Tour, has begun in the Mario Kart Tour game***. During this two-week tour through the Great White North, you’ll get to vie for victory on the new track, Vancouver Velocity. For the first week, Rosalina currently shines in the spotlight with her Comet Tail kart and Luma Parafoil glider combo. Her Ice Flower is just the cool tool you’ll need to freeze your competition in their tracks. The included Tour gift this time is Morton Koopa Jr., the “star” of the seven siblings. Gold Pass subscribers who earn enough Grand Stars will also receive the Snow Skimmer kart as a Tour gift. The Vancouver Tour event runs until 9:59 p.m. PT on Feb. 25.

Nintendo eShop sales:

Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:

*Additional games and systems required for multiplayer mode; sold separately.

**Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. nintendo.com/switch-online

*** Free-to-start; optional in-game purchases available. Persistent Internet, compatible smartphone and Nintendo Account required. Data charges may apply. Mario Kart Tour Gold Pass subscription sold separately. Terms apply. See game for details.

In addition to video games available at retail stores, Nintendo also offers a variety of content that people can download directly to their systems. Nintendo adds new games weekly to Nintendo eShop, which offers a variety of options for the Nintendo Switch console, the Wii U console and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems.

Nintendo eShop is a cash-based service that features a wide variety of content, including new and classic games, applications and demos. Users can add money to their account balances by using a credit card or purchasing a Nintendo eShop Card at a retail store and entering the code from the card. All funds from one card must be loaded in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Wii U or the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, but can be used in any Nintendo eShop if the systems are linked to a single Nintendo Account.

Customers in the U.S. and Canada ages 18 and older can also link a PayPal account to their Nintendo Account to purchase digital games and content for the Nintendo Switch system both on-device and from the Nintendo website. Once the accounts are linked, users may also use PayPal as a payment option when buying digital content for the Wii U or Nintendo 3DS family systems from the Nintendo website.

My Nintendo members can earn Gold Points on eligible digital purchases. Already have Gold Points? Redeem them toward your next digital purchase of Nintendo Switch games and DLC on Nintendo eShop, or on discount rewards for select Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software. Visit https://my.nintendo.com/reward_categories for more details.

Remember that Nintendo Switch, Wii U, Wii, New Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 3DS XL, Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 2DS XL and Nintendo 2DS feature parental controls that let adults manage some of the content their children can access. Nintendo 3DS players who register a Nintendo Network ID gain access to free-to-start games and free game demos from Nintendo eShop, and also get the latest news and information direct from Nintendo. For more information about this and other features, visit http://www.nintendo.com/switch, http://www.nintendo.com/wiiu or http://www.nintendo.com/3ds.

Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at http://press.nintendo.com, a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the site.


© Business Wire 2020
