Nintendo Download: Serve Up Knuckle Sandwiches in an RPG Feast

This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch SNACK WORLD: THE DUNGEON CRAWL – GOLD – Let the dungeon crawl begin! After your village is invaded, become a heroic adventurer and seek revenge against the villainous Sultan Vinegar. In this RPG, crawl through randomly generated dungeons in your search for rare treasure, and team up with up to three other players in local* or online** multiplayer to take down tenacious tyrants. SNACK WORLD: THE DUNGEON CRAWL – GOLD will be available on Feb. 14.



Nintendo Mobile Show Off Your Maneuvers on the Streets of Vancouver – Take to the streets of Vancity! The limited-time event, Vancouver Tour, has begun in the Mario Kart Tour game***. During this two-week tour through the Great White North, you’ll get to vie for victory on the new track, Vancouver Velocity. For the first week, Rosalina currently shines in the spotlight with her Comet Tail kart and Luma Parafoil glider combo. Her Ice Flower is just the cool tool you’ll need to freeze your competition in their tracks. The included Tour gift this time is Morton Koopa Jr., the “star” of the seven siblings. Gold Pass subscribers who earn enough Grand Stars will also receive the Snow Skimmer kart as a Tour gift. The Vancouver Tour event runs until 9:59 p.m. PT on Feb. 25.



Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U Great deals this week! Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals.



