Nintendo Download: X and X-2 Mark the Spot

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster – FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster brings the timeless classics forward to the current generation of fans, old and new alike. Fully immerse yourself in the World of Spira as you enjoy more than 100 combined hours of gameplay across the two classic titles. The FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster game is available April 16. Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice – From the makers of Heavenly Sword , Enslaved: Odyssey to the West and DmC: Devil May Cry comes a warrior’s brutal journey into myth and madness. Set in the Viking age, a broken Celtic warrior embarks on a haunting vision quest into Viking Hell to fight for the soul of her dead lover. Created in collaboration with neuroscientists and people who experience psychosis, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice will pull you deep into Senua’s mind. My Time at Portia – Start a new life in the enchanting town of Portia. Restore your Pa’s neglected workshop to its former glory by fulfilling commissions, growing crops, raising animals and befriending the quirky inhabitants of this charming post-apocalyptic land. The My Time at Portia game is available April 16. Reigns: Game of Thrones – Reigns: Game of Thrones is the heir to the award-winning HBO ® TV series Game of Thrones ® and the smash-hit swipe ’em up series Reigns from Nerial and Devolver Digital. Employ ruthless tactics to outwit political rivals and wield impervious charm on your fickle bannerman. Maintain the balance and favor of the people to extend your reign and maybe, one day, survive the horrors of the coming winter. Mortal Kombat 11 – Pre-Purchase – The latest installment in the Mortal Kombat franchise. Featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat's cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making. Packed to the brim with multiple modes, including the Towers of Time, allowing players to test their skills through various challenges, providing more ways to continue the Mortal Kombat 11 experience.



Tetris® 99 2nd MAXIMUS CUP – From April 12 at 6 a.m. PT through April 14 at 11:59 p.m. PT, earn event points by playing matches during the event. Placing higher in a match will award you more points, and every 100 points will count as one TETRIS MAXIMUS. After the event, the top 999 players with the most event points will be notified, and will each receive 999 My Nintendo Gold Points.*



