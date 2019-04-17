Log in
Nintendo News: BOXBOY! + BOXGIRL! Free Demo! Trailer! Nintendo Switch!

04/17/2019 | 01:55pm EDT

The fan-favorite BOXBOY! puzzle series is coming exclusively to the Nintendo Switch system for the first time with the BOXBOY! + BOXGIRL! game. In BOXBOY! + BOXGIRL!, players will need to think outside of the box to solve puzzles on their own, or work together with another player to take on challenges as a team when the game launches on April 26. Those looking to try before they buy can also download a free BOXBOY! + BOXGIRL! demo today from Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190417005821/en/

In BOXBOY! + BOXGIRL!, two players can work together to solve puzzles, or one player can alternate b ...

In BOXBOY! + BOXGIRL!, two players can work together to solve puzzles, or one player can alternate between star-crossed boxes Qbby and Qucy in A Tale for Two mode. (Photo: Business Wire)

BOXBOY! + BOXGIRL! is packed with over 270 puzzling stages – the most in the series to date – and for the first time, two players can work together to solve puzzles, or one player can alternate between star-crossed boxes Qbby and Qucy in A Tale for Two mode. As a bonus, players who complete the main story can access a new adventure starring Qudy, the tall one, introducing puzzles that force them to think outside the rectangle. BOXBOY! + BOXGIRL! is fun for anyone to pick up and play but also offers a rewarding puzzle experience to gamers looking for a challenge.

A trailer showing off gameplay and A Tale for Two mode can be viewed by visiting www.youtube.com/watch?v=XQiKejAuLcs.

A free demo for BOXBOY! + BOXGIRL! is available in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch and on Nintendo.com at http://boxboy.nintendo.com/. The full game launches exclusively in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch on April 26 and is available now for pre-purchase for $9.99.

For more information about BOXBOY! + BOXGIRL!, visit https://www.nintendo.com/games/detail/boxboy-and-boxgirl-switch.

Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at https://press.nintendo.com, a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the site.


© Business Wire 2019
