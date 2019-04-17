Nintendo News: BOXBOY! + BOXGIRL! Free Demo! Trailer! Nintendo Switch!

The fan-favorite BOXBOY! puzzle series is coming exclusively to
the Nintendo
Switch system for the first time with the BOXBOY!
+ BOXGIRL! game. In BOXBOY! + BOXGIRL!, players will need
to think outside of the box to solve puzzles on their own, or work
together with another player to take on challenges as a team when the
game launches on April 26. Those looking to try before they buy can also
download a free BOXBOY! + BOXGIRL! demo today from Nintendo eShop
on Nintendo Switch.
BOXBOY! + BOXGIRL! is packed with over 270 puzzling stages – the
most in the series to date – and for the first time, two players can
work together to solve puzzles, or one player can alternate between
star-crossed boxes Qbby and Qucy in A Tale for Two mode. As a bonus,
players who complete the main story can access a new adventure starring
Qudy, the tall one, introducing puzzles that force them to think outside
the rectangle. BOXBOY! + BOXGIRL! is fun for anyone to pick up
and play but also offers a rewarding puzzle experience to gamers looking
for a challenge.
A trailer showing off gameplay and A Tale for Two mode can be viewed by
visiting www.youtube.com/watch?v=XQiKejAuLcs.
A free demo for BOXBOY! + BOXGIRL! is available in Nintendo eShop
on Nintendo Switch and on Nintendo.com at http://boxboy.nintendo.com/.
The full game launches exclusively in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
on April 26 and is available now for pre-purchase for $9.99.
For more information about BOXBOY! + BOXGIRL!, visit https://www.nintendo.com/games/detail/boxboy-and-boxgirl-switch.
