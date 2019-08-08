Nintendo News: Choose Your Adventure! Two NES™ Games Join Nintendo Switch Online in August

Whether you want to take on the role of a kung-fu master or an undercover detective, Nintendo Entertainment System™ – Nintendo Switch Online has you covered. On Aug. 21, NES™ games Kung-Fu Heroes and Vice: Project Doom come to the Nintendo Switch™ system at no extra charge for people with a Nintendo Switch Online membership.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190808005918/en/

In Kung-Fu Heroes, monsters have taken Princess Min-Min and the 10 treasures of the land, and the people have fallen into sorrow. Only Kung-Fu Masters Jacky and Lee can save the princess and retrieve the treasures! (Photo: Business Wire)

Kung-Fu Heroes – Monsters have taken Princess Min-Min and the 10 treasures of the land, and the people have fallen into sorrow. Only Kung-Fu Masters Jacky and Lee can save the princess and retrieve the treasures! Their journey will take them to eight different castles filled with hosts of traps and obstacles. Use punches and the Miracle Kick to defeat the enemies. You will need quick wits and lightning reflexes to make it to the last castle!

Vice: Project Doom – There exists a group of undercover detectives who dare stand up to the evil in the world... They are known as Vice. Officer Quinn Hart, a member of Vice, is on the case and after the truth. High-speed car chases, action-packed battles employing three types of weapons and a mode with three 3D rail-shooting stages all bring this cyberpunk world to life.

Both of these games, as with the 40+ other classic NES games currently available to Nintendo Switch Online members, have been enhanced with online features and can be played anytime and anywhere.

Other features of the Nintendo Switch Online service include:

Online play and Save Data Cloud in compatible games

A smartphone app that enhances features of supported games like Super Smash Bros. ™ Ultimate

The Tetris ® 99 digital game, which includes an online mode that is a special offer for Nintendo Switch Online members

digital game, which includes an online mode that is a special offer for Nintendo Switch Online members Exclusive access to Nintendo Entertainment System controllers*, perfect for making NES games on Nintendo Switch feel more authentic

Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers, which can be redeemed for the digital versions of eligible games

Even though Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers can no longer be purchased (the purchasing window ended on July 31), Nintendo Switch Online members can still redeem them for digital versions of select Nintendo Switch games up to one year after they were purchased. Recently, the Luigi’s Mansion™ 3 game was added to the Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers program. The spooky new game starring Luigi and Gooigi launches for Nintendo Switch on Oct. 31.

Nintendo Switch Online members can take the full Mario Tennis™ Aces game for a (top) spin now through Aug. 13, for free. During an ace of a promotion that lasts until 11:59 p.m. PT on Aug. 20, the digital version of Mario Tennis Aces will be 30% off in Nintendo eShop.

For more information about Nintendo Switch Online, to view membership options and to learn about a free seven-day trial for new users, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online-service/. To purchase Nintendo Entertainment System controllers, visit https://nesc.nintendo.com/nintendo-entertainment-system-controllers.

Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required. Persistent Internet, compatible smartphone and Nintendo Account age 13+ required to use app. Data charges may apply. Online play, Save Data Cloud and Nintendo Switch Online smartphone app features available in compatible games. Not available in all countries. The Nintendo Account User Agreement, including the Purchase and Subscription terms, apply. nintendo.com/switch-online

*Limit one purchase per Nintendo Account with paid Nintendo Switch Online individual or family membership. Offer not available for free trial holders. These controllers are optional and not required to play the Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online collection of games.

Kung-Fu Heroes ©CULTURE BRAIN EXCEL

Luigi’s Mansion™ 3 © 2019 Nintendo.

Mario Tennis™ Aces © 2018 Nintendo / CAMELOT.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate © 2018 Nintendo Original Game: © Nintendo / HAL Laboratory, Inc.

Tetris ® & © 1985~2019 Tetris Holding.

Vice: Project Doom ©SEGA

Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at https://press.nintendo.com, a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the site.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190808005918/en/