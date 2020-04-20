Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nintendo News: Free Final Update to Super Mario Maker 2 Adds World-Building Mode and New Course Parts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/20/2020 | 10:01pm EDT

The Super Mario Maker 2 game allows players to unleash their creativity with more new options and the ability to create their own world map. On April 22, the free final update to Super Mario Maker 2 for the Nintendo Switch system adds a new World Maker mode, as well as a host of new content and features.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200420005965/en/

On April 22, the free final update to Super Mario Maker 2 for the Nintendo Switch system adds a new World Maker mode, as well as a host of new content and features. (Graphic: Business Wire)

On April 22, the free final update to Super Mario Maker 2 for the Nintendo Switch system adds a new World Maker mode, as well as a host of new content and features. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In World Maker mode, multiple courses created by a user can be tied together on a path from the starting point on a world map to the end castle. The look of the world map can also be customized. Up to eight worlds containing a total of up to 40 courses can be combined, creating a mini Super Mario game that can be shared with others.*

In addition to World Maker, guess who else is making an appearance in Super Mario Maker 2? The Koopalings! All seven of these troublemakers, each with his or her own movement pattern, can be added to user-created courses. Other enemies added to the game include the key-chasing Phanto and the wind-up Mechakoopas.

Additional power-ups and course parts are also coming to Super Mario Maker 2 as part of the free update. This includes the SMB2 Mushroom, which transforms Mario and friends into their look from the Super Mario Bros. 2 game and allows them to pick up and throw items and enemies – just like in that classic game! With the Frog Suit from the Super Mario Bros. 3 game, Mario can swim through water with ease, and even run across its surface! Other power-ups added to the game are the Power Balloon first introduced in the Super Mario World game, the Super Acorn from the New Super Mario Bros. U game and the Boomerang Flower from Super Mario 3D World. There are also five variations for wearables like the Cannon Box and Propeller Box from the Super Mario 3D World game.

All of this and more can be experienced by downloading the free update on April 22. For more information about Super Mario Maker 2, visit https://supermariomaker.nintendo.com/.

Both Builder Mario and Builder Toad are also making an appearance on the racetrack in the Mario Kart Tour mobile game!** During the Trick Tour from 11 p.m. PT on April 21 to 10:59 p.m. PT on May 5, players can try to acquire these hardhat-wearing drivers and use them to earn in-game rewards or challenge friends in online multiplayer.

*Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. nintendo.com/switch-online

**Free-to-start; optional in-game purchases available. Persistent Internet, compatible smartphone and Nintendo Account required. Data charges may apply.

Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at https://press.nintendo.com, a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the site.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:31pPre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Commercial Beer Dispensers Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Brewpubs to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
10:27pVirgin Australia enters voluntary administration with aim to recapitalise
RE
10:21pINVITATION HOMES : Plant a Lease-Friendly Garden Your Family Will Love
PU
10:21pPTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL PUBLIC : The 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Date, Record Date and Agenda
PU
10:21pSOGEFI S P A : April 21, 2020 - Q1 2020 Financial Results
PU
10:14p2000 KM ON A SINGLE CHARGE : Brighsun's Li-S Batteries to Enter Industrial Trials
AQ
10:09pSHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Sale of These Companies; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?
PR
10:05pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, URGES GSX TECHEDU (GSX) INVESTORS WITH SIGNIFICANT LOSSES TO CONTACT ITS ATTORNEYS : Securities Fraud Class Action Filed
PR
10:03pKASIKORNBANK : Thailand's Kasikornbank 1Q Net Profit Slumped 34%
DJ
10:01pPre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-School Bags Market 2019-2023 | Need for Lightweight School Bag to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BHP GROUP : BHP holds iron ore output outlook despite virus risks
2Virgin Australia enters voluntary administration with aim to recapitalise
3ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION : ASAHI KASEI : U.S. revs up ventilator production for coronavirus patients as need wa..
4TRADEWEB MARKETS INC. : TRADEWEB MARKETS : Announces Launch of Follow-On Offering and Preliminary First Quarte..
5KED : Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds Announce Combined 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders Will be Held as a ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group