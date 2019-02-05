Nintendo News: Mario and Kirby Classics Join NES – Nintendo Switch Online on Feb. 13

The next additions to the Nintendo Entertainment System™ – Nintendo Switch Online game collection star some of Nintendo’s most beloved characters, including Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Toad and Kirby! On Feb. 13, the Kirby’s Adventure™ and Super Mario Bros.™ 2 games will be available to play anytime, anywhere as part of the Nintendo Switch Online service.

Kirby’s Adventure – Using 20 unique tricks and Kirby’s ability to steal enemies’ powers by swallowing them, you’ll have to make your way through a horrific land filled with all kinds of nightmares. Recover the broken pieces of the Star Rod, and everyone in Dream Land will sleep peacefully once again. If you fail, the citizens of Dream Land will be subjected to a lifetime of terrible nightmares.

– Using 20 unique tricks and Kirby’s ability to steal enemies’ powers by swallowing them, you’ll have to make your way through a horrific land filled with all kinds of nightmares. Recover the broken pieces of the Star Rod, and everyone in Dream Land will sleep peacefully once again. If you fail, the citizens of Dream Land will be subjected to a lifetime of terrible nightmares. Super Mario Bros. 2 – Mario, Luigi, Princess Toadstool and Toad embark on a quest together to save the day against the villainous Wart. Pick up items and throw them at your adversaries to clear levels in seven fantastical worlds. Even enemies can be picked up and tossed across the screen. This unique installment in the Super Mario Bros. series will keep you coming back for more.

These titles join the growing library of NES™ games with newly added online play on the Nintendo Switch™ system, which also includes more than 30 classics like Super Mario Bros.™ 3, Metroid™ and Zelda II: The Adventure of Link™ that are available exclusively to Nintendo Switch Online members.

Also, over the next month, Nintendo is hosting a series of online qualifier events for the Super Smash Bros.™ Ultimate North America Open 2019 and Splatoon™ 2 North America Inkling Open 2019 tournaments for Nintendo Switch Online users. The winners of the final qualifying events have the chance to compete in a final tournament at this year’s PAX East conference in Boston. More details about how to enter the online tournaments can be found at https://www.nintendo.com/switch/events/.

Nintendo Switch Online members also gain access to online play and Save Data Cloud backup in compatible games, plus a smartphone app that enhances features of supported games. To make playing NES games feel more authentic, Nintendo Switch Online members with a paid membership can purchase Nintendo Entertainment System controllers* that are compatible with Nintendo Switch by visiting https://nesc.nintendo.com/nintendo-entertainment-system-controllers.

For more information about Nintendo Switch Online, to view membership options and to learn about a free seven-day trial for new users, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online-service/.

Nintendo Switch Online membership sold separately. Persistent Internet and compatible smartphone required to use app. Data charges may apply. Nintendo Account age 13+ required. Online play, Save Data Cloud backup and Nintendo Switch Online smartphone app features available in compatible games. Not available in all countries. The Nintendo Account User Agreement, including the Purchase and Subscription terms, apply. nintendo.com/switch-online

*Limit one purchase per Nintendo Account with paid Nintendo Switch Online individual or family membership. Offer not available for trial membership. These controllers are optional and not required to play the Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online collection of games.

SPLATOON 2 NORTH AMERICA INKLING OPEN 2019: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the US, Canada, and Mexico who are age 13+ (18+ for Mexico) and have access to a Nintendo Switch system, Splatoon 2 game, reliable high-speed internet connection and Nintendo Switch Online membership. Registration Period from 1/22/19 to 2/10/19 at 9:00AM PT. Qualifier/Ink Pools Period begins 2/10/19 at 11:00AM PT. To participate, register at battlefy.com/splatoon2. Qualifier Finals begins 3/2/19 at 9:00AM PT. Each member of the top 4 Teams in Qualifier Finals will win a prize consisting of a slot to compete in the Final Event, scheduled to take place on 3/30/19 at 11:00AM PT at the PAX Arena in Boston, MA, daily PAX badges, 3 nights lodging, and round-trip airfare (ARV $2,311 each). For a Team to get the prize, at least 4 players on the Team must agree to participate in the Final Event. Each member of the first place winning Team of the Final Event will get a collectible item (ARV $500 each). Skill of participating players determines the winner(s). See Official Rules for details and restrictions. https://www.nintendo.com/switch/events/splatoon2-naio-2019-official-rules/. Sponsor: Nintendo of America Inc., 4600 150th Ave NE, Redmond, WA 98052.

SUPER SMASH BROS. ULTIMATE NORTH AMERICA 2019: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the US, Canada, and Mexico who are age 13+ (18+ for Mexico) and have access to a Nintendo Switch system, Super Smash Brothers Ultimate game, reliable high-speed internet connection, and a Nintendo Switch Online membership. Registration Period begins 1/22/19 and ends 3/9/19 at 9:00AM PT. Online Event qualifiers held on 2/2/19, 2/16/19, and 3/9/19. Online Event finals held on 2/9/19, 3/2/19, and 3/16/19. Start times for the Online Event qualifiers and finals are between 9:00AM PT and 2:00PM PT. To participate, register at battlefy.com/supersmashbros2019. Each of the 12 winners will receive a prize consisting of a slot to compete in the Final Event to be held 3/30/19 at the PAX Arena in Boston, MA, daily PAX badges, 3 nights lodging, and round-trip airfare (ARV $2,311 each). To receive the prize, winner must agree to participate in the Final Event. Final Event will be a team competition; each member of the first place team of the Final Event will get a collectible item (ARV $500 each). Skill of participating players determines the winner(s). See Official Rules for details and restrictions. https://www.nintendo.com/switch/events/ssbu-nao-2019-official-rules/ Sponsor: Nintendo of America Inc., 4600 150th Ave NE, Redmond, WA 98052.

