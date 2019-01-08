Nintendo News: New Handcrafted Yoshi and Kirby Games Launching in March

If you’re a fan of Yoshi and Kirby you are going to love the month of March. That’s because two big Nintendo adventures are launching that month – each featuring a beautiful handcrafted style, platforming gameplay for players of all ages and beloved Nintendo characters.

Yoshi’s Crafted World, a new adventure and the first game starring Yoshi for Nintendo Switch, launches exclusively for the system on March 29.

In the game, you play as an adorable Yoshi exploring a big world crafted from household items like boxes and paper cups, journeying through each themed stage to solve puzzles and find hidden treasures. On the flip side, stages can be played backward, providing new perspectives to explore and the challenge to find Poochy-Pups that are hiding around the course. You can even join up with a friend to play through the game in two-player co-op. For more information about the Yoshi’s Crafted World game for the Nintendo Switch system, visit https://www.nintendo.com/games/detail/yoshis-crafted-world-switch.

Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn launches for the Nintendo 3DS family of systems on March 8.

In this enhanced version of the acclaimed Kirby’s Epic Yarn game that originally launched for the Wii system, Kirby is transported into a world made of cloth and yarn to unravel enemies, unzip secret passageways and transform into powerful vehicles. Every stage in the original Wii version is stitched in, but this Nintendo 3DS version has some new features, like Ravel Abilities that power up Kirby in fun ways, new mini-games featuring familiar faces King Dedede and Meta Knight, new furniture to personalize and decorate Kirby’s Pad, and a new Devilish mode that adds an extra layer of challenge to each stage.

Some of the Ravel Abilities include a giant yarn ball used to attack enemies, a wire sword that can slice through anything and the Nylon ability, which can generate wind for jumping higher and collecting beads.

The creative, colorful and visually stunning game also features new amiibo functionality* for compatible Kirby series amiibo figures that gives Kirby hats and abilities based on the figure used. For more information about the Kirby's Extra Epic Yarn game, visit https://www.nintendo.com/games/detail/kirbys-extra-epic-yarn-3ds.

