Nintendo News: New Handcrafted Yoshi and Kirby Games Launching in March

If you’re a fan of Yoshi and Kirby you are going to love the month of
March. That’s because two big Nintendo adventures are launching that
month – each featuring a beautiful handcrafted style, platforming
gameplay for players of all ages and beloved Nintendo characters.
Yoshi’s
Crafted World, a new adventure and the first game starring Yoshi
for Nintendo
Switch, launches exclusively for the system on March 29.
In the game, you play as an adorable Yoshi exploring a big world crafted
from household items like boxes and paper cups, journeying through each
themed stage to solve puzzles and find hidden treasures. On the flip
side, stages can be played backward, providing new perspectives to
explore and the challenge to find Poochy-Pups that are hiding around the
course. You can even join up with a friend to play through the game in
two-player co-op. For more information about the Yoshi’s Crafted
World game for the Nintendo Switch system, visit https://www.nintendo.com/games/detail/yoshis-crafted-world-switch.
Kirby’s
Extra Epic Yarn launches for the Nintendo
3DS family of systems on March 8.
In this enhanced version of the acclaimed Kirby’s Epic Yarn game
that originally launched for the Wii system, Kirby is transported into a
world made of cloth and yarn to unravel enemies, unzip secret
passageways and transform into powerful vehicles. Every stage in the
original Wii version is stitched in, but this Nintendo 3DS version has
some new features, like Ravel Abilities that power up Kirby in fun ways,
new mini-games featuring familiar faces King Dedede and Meta Knight, new
furniture to personalize and decorate Kirby’s Pad, and a new Devilish
mode that adds an extra layer of challenge to each stage.
Some of the Ravel Abilities include a giant yarn ball used to attack
enemies, a wire sword that can slice through anything and the Nylon
ability, which can generate wind for jumping higher and collecting beads.
The creative, colorful and visually stunning game also features new
amiibo functionality* for compatible Kirby series amiibo figures that
gives Kirby hats and abilities based on the figure used. For more
information about the Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn game, visit https://www.nintendo.com/games/detail/kirbys-extra-epic-yarn-3ds.
