Nintendo News: New Rewind Feature and Two NES Games Coming to Nintendo Switch Online This Month

On July 17, two action-packed NES™ games are coming to Nintendo Switch Online: the building-destroying Wrecking Crew™ and bug-exterminating Donkey Kong™3.

But that’s not all that’s coming to the paid online service this month. On the same day, a Rewind feature will be available to use with the entire collection of NES – Nintendo Switch Online games, allowing players to easily rewind gameplay by pressing and holding ZL + ZR if they make a mistake or just want to retry a section of the game!

Wrecking Crew – In the days before Mario and Luigi became sports stars in their downtime from saving the princess, they tried their hands as one-man wrecking crews. With a hammer as their only tool, take control of the brothers and set out to destroy ladders, rip out pipes, knock out walls and detonate explosive devices. But make sure to plan your path of destruction carefully, as each building is designed as its own clever puzzle.

Donkey Kong 3 – Based on the third game in the enormously popular arcade series, Donkey Kong 3 introduces an exterminator named Stanley as he desperately tries to protect the flowers in his greenhouse from Donkey Kong. Armed only with a can of bug spray, Stanley must force Donkey Kong higher and higher into the greenhouse rafters until Donkey Kong is off the screen and the next stage is reached.

Both of these games, as with the 40+ other NES games currently available to Nintendo Switch Online members, make the perfect travel companions during all your active summer vacation plans. NES games that are part of the Nintendo Switch Online service, which also includes classics like The Legend of Zelda™, Super Mario Bros.™3 and Donkey Kong™, have been enhanced with online features and can be played anytime and anywhere.

Other features of the Nintendo Switch Online service include:

Online play and Save Data Cloud backup in compatible games

A smartphone app that enhances features of supported games like Super Smash Bros. ™ Ultimate

The online mode of fast-paced multiplayer game Tetris®99

Nintendo Switch Online members also have exclusive access to the following:

Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers, which can be purchased and redeemed for the digital versions of eligible games

Nintendo Entertainment System controllers*, perfect for making NES games on Nintendo Switch feel more authentic

The limited-time Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers offer ends on July 31, so anyone interested can visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online-service/special-offers/ for more information.

To purchase Nintendo Entertainment System controllers, visit https://nesc.nintendo.com/nintendo-entertainment-system-controllers.

For more information about Nintendo Switch Online, to view membership options and to learn about a free seven-day trial for new users, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online-service/.

Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required. Persistent Internet, compatible smartphone and Nintendo Account age 13+ required to use app. Data charges may apply. Online play, Save Data Cloud and Nintendo Switch Online smartphone app features available in compatible games. Not available in all countries. The Nintendo Account User Agreement, including the Purchase and Subscription terms, apply. nintendo.com/switch-online

*Limit one purchase per Nintendo Account with paid Nintendo Switch Online individual or family membership. Offer not available for trial membership. These controllers are optional and not required to play the Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online collection of games.

