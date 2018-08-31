Nintendo News: New Video Highlights Cool Features of Nintendo Labo: Vehicle Kit Ahead of Sept. 14 Launch

Start your engines! Only two weeks until the launch of Nintendo Labo: Vehicle Kit! To celebrate, Nintendo just released an overview video that dives (and drives and flies!) into more detail about this new Nintendo Labo kit.

After building several unique Toy-Con creations using Nintendo Labo: Vehicle Kit, there are plenty of games and features to explore. Here are a few experiences shown in the video:

A closer look at Adventure , one of the included games, in which you get to explore a mysterious world featuring pyramids, an archeological dig site, snowy mountains and much more. Use the Toy-Con Key creation to seamlessly swap between a car, plane and submarine to explore the deepest depths and highest heights of the world. Interact with a variety of intriguing characters as you explore and complete different missions solo or co-op with a friend. Each vehicle is controlled using the various Toy-Con projects you build with the included materials in the Vehicle Kit. And each has different controls and special moves in the game – launch a grappling hook with your submarine, do a barrel roll and shoot missiles with your plane, perform wheelies and deploy saw blades or bombs with your car, and more!

, one of the included games, in which you get to explore a mysterious world featuring pyramids, an archeological dig site, snowy mountains and much more. Use the Toy-Con Key creation to seamlessly swap between a car, plane and submarine to explore the deepest depths and highest heights of the world. Interact with a variety of intriguing characters as you explore and complete different missions solo or co-op with a friend. Different included games offer a variety of fun experiences: In Rally , you pass through checkpoints while racing to the goal. Circuit is a racing game with a twist – you can launch punches at opponents! Slot Cars is a classic game that is controlled using only the Toy-Con Pedal. And in Battle , you can participate in one-on-one automotive combat with other players*.

, you pass through checkpoints while racing to the goal. is a racing game with a twist – you can launch punches at opponents! is a classic game that is controlled using only the Toy-Con Pedal. And in , you can participate in one-on-one automotive combat with other players*. Paint Studio uses the Toy-Con Spray Can to let you personalize your in-game vehicles – and the driver! Gently shake it to feel and hear the “ball” inside as you mix up the paint.

uses the Toy-Con Spray Can to let you personalize your in-game vehicles – and the driver! Gently shake it to feel and hear the “ball” inside as you mix up the paint. Custom Controls , a new feature for Nintendo Labo, lets you make your own controllers for the included games with common household items. Want to ride a broom to steer the plane? How about drawing button controls on a customized screen protector when playing in Handheld Mode? Go ahead! It’s a great way to get started with building your own Toy-Con creations.

, a new feature for Nintendo Labo, lets you make your own controllers for the included games with common household items. Want to ride a broom to steer the plane? How about drawing button controls on a customized screen protector when playing in Handheld Mode? Go ahead! It’s a great way to get started with building your own Toy-Con creations. With the Toy-Con Car, Key and Pedal, you’ll also be able to race against your friends* in the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game for Nintendo Switch shortly after launch (Nintendo Switch and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe sold separately). Learn more about this new way to play with Vehicle Kit here.

Nintendo Labo allows fans of all ages to make, play and discover with its interactive DIY cardboard kits that come to life with the power of the Nintendo Switch system. Nintendo Labo: Vehicle Kit launches on Sept. 14 at a suggested retail price of $69.99. For more information about the kit, visit https://labo.nintendo.com/kits/vehicle-kit/.

