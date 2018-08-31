Nintendo News: New Video Highlights Cool Features of Nintendo Labo: Vehicle Kit Ahead of Sept. 14 Launch

Start your engines! Only two weeks until the launch of Nintendo
Labo: Vehicle Kit! To celebrate, Nintendo just released an overview
video that dives (and drives and flies!) into more detail about this
new Nintendo Labo kit.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005909/en/
Nintendo Labo: Vehicle Kit lets you participate in one-on-one automotive combat with other players. Multiplayer mode requires additional Joy-Con controllers and may require an additional Nintendo Labo: Vehicle Kit. System, kits and some accessories are sold separately. (Photo: Business Wire)
After building several unique Toy-Con creations using Nintendo Labo:
Vehicle Kit, there are plenty of games and features to explore. Here are
a few experiences shown in the video:
-
A closer look at Adventure, one of the included games, in which
you get to explore a mysterious world featuring pyramids, an
archeological dig site, snowy mountains and much more. Use the Toy-Con
Key creation to seamlessly swap between a car, plane and submarine to
explore the deepest depths and highest heights of the world. Interact
with a variety of intriguing characters as you explore and complete
different missions solo or co-op with a friend.
-
Each vehicle is controlled using the various Toy-Con projects you
build with the included materials in the Vehicle Kit. And each has
different controls and special moves in the game – launch a
grappling hook with your submarine, do a barrel roll and shoot
missiles with your plane, perform wheelies and deploy saw blades
or bombs with your car, and more!
-
Different included games offer a variety of fun experiences: In Rally,
you pass through checkpoints while racing to the goal. Circuit
is a racing game with a twist – you can launch punches at opponents! Slot
Cars is a classic game that is controlled using only the Toy-Con
Pedal. And in Battle, you can participate in one-on-one
automotive combat with other players*.
-
Paint Studio uses the Toy-Con Spray Can to let you personalize
your in-game vehicles – and the driver! Gently shake it to feel and
hear the “ball” inside as you mix up the paint.
-
Custom Controls, a new feature for Nintendo Labo, lets you make
your own controllers for the included games with common household
items. Want to ride a broom to steer the plane? How about drawing
button controls on a customized screen protector when playing in
Handheld Mode? Go ahead! It’s a great way to get started with building
your own Toy-Con creations.
-
With the Toy-Con Car, Key and Pedal, you’ll also be able to race
against your friends* in the Mario
Kart 8 Deluxe game for Nintendo Switch shortly after launch
(Nintendo Switch and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe sold separately).
Learn more about this new way to play with Vehicle Kit here.
Nintendo Labo allows fans of all ages to make, play and discover with
its interactive DIY cardboard kits that come to life with the power of
the Nintendo
Switch system. Nintendo Labo: Vehicle Kit launches on Sept. 14 at a
suggested retail price of $69.99. For more information about the kit,
visit https://labo.nintendo.com/kits/vehicle-kit/.
*Multiplayer mode requires additional Joy-Con controllers and may
require an additional Nintendo Labo: Vehicle Kit. System, kits and some
accessories are sold separately.
Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at https://press.nintendo.com,
a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the
site.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005909/en/