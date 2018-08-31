Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nintendo News: New Video Highlights Cool Features of Nintendo Labo: Vehicle Kit Ahead of Sept. 14 Launch

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 03:01am CEST

Start your engines! Only two weeks until the launch of Nintendo Labo: Vehicle Kit! To celebrate, Nintendo just released an overview video that dives (and drives and flies!) into more detail about this new Nintendo Labo kit.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005909/en/

Nintendo Labo: Vehicle Kit lets you participate in one-on-one automotive combat with other players. ...

Nintendo Labo: Vehicle Kit lets you participate in one-on-one automotive combat with other players. Multiplayer mode requires additional Joy-Con controllers and may require an additional Nintendo Labo: Vehicle Kit. System, kits and some accessories are sold separately. (Photo: Business Wire)

After building several unique Toy-Con creations using Nintendo Labo: Vehicle Kit, there are plenty of games and features to explore. Here are a few experiences shown in the video:

  • A closer look at Adventure, one of the included games, in which you get to explore a mysterious world featuring pyramids, an archeological dig site, snowy mountains and much more. Use the Toy-Con Key creation to seamlessly swap between a car, plane and submarine to explore the deepest depths and highest heights of the world. Interact with a variety of intriguing characters as you explore and complete different missions solo or co-op with a friend.
    • Each vehicle is controlled using the various Toy-Con projects you build with the included materials in the Vehicle Kit. And each has different controls and special moves in the game – launch a grappling hook with your submarine, do a barrel roll and shoot missiles with your plane, perform wheelies and deploy saw blades or bombs with your car, and more!
  • Different included games offer a variety of fun experiences: In Rally, you pass through checkpoints while racing to the goal. Circuit is a racing game with a twist – you can launch punches at opponents! Slot Cars is a classic game that is controlled using only the Toy-Con Pedal. And in Battle, you can participate in one-on-one automotive combat with other players*.
  • Paint Studio uses the Toy-Con Spray Can to let you personalize your in-game vehicles – and the driver! Gently shake it to feel and hear the “ball” inside as you mix up the paint.
  • Custom Controls, a new feature for Nintendo Labo, lets you make your own controllers for the included games with common household items. Want to ride a broom to steer the plane? How about drawing button controls on a customized screen protector when playing in Handheld Mode? Go ahead! It’s a great way to get started with building your own Toy-Con creations.
  • With the Toy-Con Car, Key and Pedal, you’ll also be able to race against your friends* in the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game for Nintendo Switch shortly after launch (Nintendo Switch and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe sold separately). Learn more about this new way to play with Vehicle Kit here.

Nintendo Labo allows fans of all ages to make, play and discover with its interactive DIY cardboard kits that come to life with the power of the Nintendo Switch system. Nintendo Labo: Vehicle Kit launches on Sept. 14 at a suggested retail price of $69.99. For more information about the kit, visit https://labo.nintendo.com/kits/vehicle-kit/.

*Multiplayer mode requires additional Joy-Con controllers and may require an additional Nintendo Labo: Vehicle Kit. System, kits and some accessories are sold separately.

Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at https://press.nintendo.com, a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the site.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:14aBHUSHAN STEEL : Supreme court reserves order Bhushan Steel ex-promoter Neeraj Singal's case
AQ
04:08aU.S., Canada make late-night push for NAFTA deal
RE
04:07aFIBRA UNO ADMINISTRACION DE CV : announces normal operation of MITIKAH, CIUDAD VIVA DEVELOPMENT after supervision visit by local authorities
PU
04:07aINDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA : Opinions of Independent Directors regarding the Issuance of Preference Shares
PU
04:07aINDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA : Proposed Appointment of Director and Supervisor
PU
04:07aINDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA : Announcement of the Resolutions of the Board of Supervisors
PU
04:03aAirline keeps 'flexible' China references
AQ
04:02aJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Ronaldo tries again for first goal, Inter for first win
AQ
04:02aQANTAS AIRWAYS : envisions 20-hour flight with luxury amenties
AQ
04:01aMOBI724 GLOBAL : Shares Dip Following Q2 2018 Results
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Apple buys startup focused on lenses for AR glasses
2LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. : LULULEMON ATHLETICA : second-quarter profit doubles as China, online sales jump; sh..
3Canada, U.S. push toward NAFTA deal by Friday
4U.S., Canada make late-night push for NAFTA deal
5Apple expected to unveil new iPhone models on September 12

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.