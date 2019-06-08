Nintendo News: Nintendo Crowns Multiple New Champions in High-Energy Video Game Tournaments

Video game competitors from all around the world came to Los Angeles to
battle in Nintendo tournaments and prove they were among the best Nintendo
Switch players. Multiple champions were crowned in the Super Mario
Maker 2 Invitational 2019, Splatoon 2 World Championship 2019 and Super
Smash Bros. Ultimate World Championship 2019 3v3 tournaments. The
competitions set the stage for a week of fun activity at the E3 2019
video game trade show.
In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, Doug Bowser, President of Nintendo of America, congratulates Team Japan, winner of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate World Championship 2019 3x3 on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the Theatre at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles. (Photo: Business Wire)
Super
Mario Maker 2
Invitational 2019
AbdallahSmash026 defeated The Completionist by navigating imaginative
courses created by the Nintendo Treehouse staff. The final match came
down to the wire, as both players had to figure out how to drop 14
icicles on Bowser’s head to defeat him. Game Producer Takashi Tezuka
presented AbdallahSmash026 with his trophy. The courses played during
the Super Mario Maker 2 Invitational 2019 will also be made available
sometime after the game launches nationwide exclusively for Nintendo
Switch on June 28.
Super
Smash Bros. Ultimate
World Championship 2019 3v3
Team Japan emerged victorious in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate World
Championship 2019 3v3 by defeating three other teams on their way to the
top. Composed of Konbu, Zackray, Kuro and alternate akasa, Team Japan
defeated Team Europe 3-1 in the final best-of-five match. Nintendo of
America President Doug Bowser presented Team Japan with their
championship trophies and medals.
To keep the smashing momentum going, Nintendo announced that
registration is now open for the “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Online Open
June 2019”*. The event will be open to Players 13 & up from the U.S. and
Canada (minus Quebec) and 18 years & up from Mexico, and registration
runs through 7 a.m. on June 29 or 7 a.m. on June 30, depending on the
region. The winner will receive a flight, accommodations and participant
registration for EVO 2019. Additional details about the event can be
found at https://battlefy.com/supersmashbros2019.
Splatoon
2 World Championship 2019
In the Splatoon 2 World Championship 2019, GG BOYZ representing Japan
defended their title from 2018 by out-splatting teams from the United
States, Europe and Australia/New Zealand. GG BOYZ, composed of Dynamon,
Taiji, Etona and Yamamicchi, swept FTWin of the United States 4-0 in the
best-of-seven finals. GG BOYZ laid their claim to the championship
trophy and will have their names etched onto the coveted Sterling Squid
commemorating their victory.
After the Splatoon 2 World Championship 2019 champs emerged,
Nintendo announced that the final Splatoon 2 Splatfest, nicknamed
“Splatocalypse,” will begin at 5 a.m. PT on July 18. The event, timed to
coincide with the game’s second anniversary, will run for 72 hours, and
asks players: “Which world would you choose?” Chaos or Order? In
addition, a new Shifty Station stage will be added for this final
Splatfest, and all 23 of the previous Splatfest-specific stages will
reappear too. The 23 previous stages will surface in a
constantly...shifting rotation for the first 48 hours, with the new
stage making its debut for the final 24-hour period. Special in-game
gear will also be distributed in honor of this Splatfest via players’
Nintendo Switch news feed.
Nintendo also announced that sometime after the Splatocalypse is over in
late July, an update for the Splatoon 2 game will add Turf War
(Splatfest) to the modes players with a Nintendo Switch Online
membership can select in Private Battle. With this new mode, players
will get to enjoy Turf War on 24 stages at nighttime, including the
newest Shifty Station playable in the final Splatfest.
To stay up to date on all of Nintendo’s activities at E3 2019, keep an
eye on https://e3.nintendo.com/.
*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the US and Canada
(excluding Quebec) who are age 13+, and Mexico who are age 18+, and have
access to a Nintendo Switch system, Super Smash Brothers Ultimate game,
reliable high-speed internet connection, and a Nintendo Switch Online
membership. Registration Period begins 6/8/19 and ends 6/30/19 at 7:00AM
PT. Tournament dates are 6/29/19 and 6/30/19. Start times are between
7:00AM PT and 10:30AM PT. To participate, register at
battlefy.com/supersmashbros2019. Each of the 4 winners will receive a
prize consisting of a slot to compete in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
competition to be held 8/2/19 to 8/4/19 at the EVO Championship Series
in Las Vegas, NV, event passes, 4 nights lodging, and round-trip airfare
(ARV $2,437 each). Skill of participating players determines the
winner(s). See Official Rules for details and restrictions. https://battlefy.com/supersmashbros2019
Sponsor: Nintendo of America Inc., 4600 150th Ave NE, Redmond, WA 98052.
