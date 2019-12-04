Nintendo News: Nintendo Switch Online Continues to Expand in Value With More Classic Super NES and NES Games

A Nintendo Switch Online membership includes access to a growing number of classic Super NES™ and NES™ games, perfect for retro fans and adventurous modern gamers alike. On Dec. 12, six more games will be added to the Super Nintendo Entertainment System™ – Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo Entertainment System™ – Nintendo Switch Online collections.

Star Fox ™ 2 – This 3D rail-shooter and second installment of the Star Fox series was first designed for Super NES, but went unreleased until it appeared on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System ™ : Super NES Classic Edition system in 2017. This time, Emperor Andross is on a crusade to conquer the Lylat system and the Star Fox team itself. After a long wait, Star Fox is back in action.

– This 3D rail-shooter and second installment of the series was first designed for Super NES, but went unreleased until it appeared on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System : Super NES Classic Edition system in 2017. This time, Emperor Andross is on a crusade to conquer the Lylat system and the Star Fox team itself. After a long wait, Star Fox is back in action. Super Punch-Out!! ™ – Featuring the tight gameplay and humor the series is known for, this sequel to the NES classic sees Little Mac return to the ring with the World Video Boxing Association belt once again at stake.

– Featuring the tight gameplay and humor the series is known for, this sequel to the NES classic sees Little Mac return to the ring with the World Video Boxing Association belt once again at stake. Kirby Super Star ™ – That awful King Dedede is at it again – he’s stolen all the food in Dream Land. It’s up to Kirby to get it back and ultimately save Popstar from being taken over. There’s never a dull moment as Kirby dashes, flies and fights!

– That awful King Dedede is at it again – he’s stolen all the food in Dream Land. It’s up to Kirby to get it back and ultimately save Popstar from being taken over. There’s never a dull moment as Kirby dashes, flies and fights! Breath of Fire II – Set 500 years after the original, take on the role of Ryu, the last member of the Dragon Clan. A cast of unusual and exciting companions join you in your adventures across a wondrous land full of magic and mystery.

Crystalis – An epic story for action-RPG fans is ready to unfold. Set in a world where civilization lies in ruins, the young protagonist awakes from cryogenic sleep and the adventure begins. Collect the Sword of Wind and venture into the unknown.

– An epic story for action-RPG fans is ready to unfold. Set in a world where civilization lies in ruins, the young protagonist awakes from cryogenic sleep and the adventure begins. Collect the Sword of Wind and venture into the unknown. Journey to Silius – Join Jay on his run-and-gun mission to take down the mechanical army responsible for his father’s death. Defeat endless waves of attack robots and fulfill his father’s dream of developing a space colony in the Silius Solar System.

These new additions expand the Super NES library available on the Nintendo Switch™ system to 24 titles and the NES library to 50 titles, for a total of 74 classic games! To celebrate the inclusion of 50 NES games, Nintendo is offering a 50% discount on a set of Nintendo Entertainment System Controllers* that are compatible with Nintendo Switch. Starting tomorrow until Jan. 10, 2020, Nintendo Switch Online members with a paid membership can purchase these controllers for $29.99 by visiting https://store.nintendo.com/nintendo-entertainment-system-controllers.html.

All games that are part of the Super NES and NES collections, which include favorites like The Legend of Zelda™: A Link to the Past™, Super Mario Bros.™ 3 and Super Metroid™, have been enhanced with online features and can be played anytime and anywhere.

Whether you’re buying a Nintendo Switch system as a gift this holiday season or you’ve managed to snag a new Nintendo Switch Lite system for yourself, a Nintendo Switch Online membership can help you experience everything Nintendo Switch has to offer. In addition to classic Super NES and NES games, the paid online service provides online play with friends, family and competitors around the world in compatible games like Pokémon™ Sword and Pokémon™ Shield, Luigi’s Mansion™ 3, Super Smash Bros.™ Ultimate and Mario Kart™ 8 Deluxe, among many others.

Other features of the Nintendo Switch Online service include Save Data Cloud in compatible games, plus a smartphone app that enhances features of supported games, such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Nintendo Switch Online members also gain access to fast and frenzied 99-player online battles in the Tetris® 99 game.

For more information about Nintendo Switch Online, to view membership options and to learn about a free seven-day trial for new users, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online-service/.

