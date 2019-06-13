Log in
Nintendo News: Nintendo Treehouse: Live Focuses on Indie Games, with Two Launches Today!

06/13/2019 | 08:30pm EDT

Thursday’s Nintendo Treehouse: Live programming focused on some of the great indie games and content coming to the Nintendo Switch system. And viewers didn’t have to wait long to play two games featured during the show – the new rhythmic action-adventure game Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda and Overcooked! 2: Night of the Hangry Horde DLC are both available to purchase and download now from Nintendo eShop.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190613005828/en/

Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda, the latest title from Brace Yourself Games, combines the move-to-the-beat gameplay of the acclaimed Crypt of the NecroDancer game with the iconic characters, items and locations from the Legend of Zelda series.

In the Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda game, each move the player makes – whether it’s moving, attacking, defending, using items or more – must be timed to the beat of the music, which features remixes of familiar tunes from the Legend of Zelda series. Players can choose to embark on their journey as Link or Zelda, each with different powers and abilities, before they adventure through a randomly generated overworld map where classic areas like the desert or the forest will differ, meaning no two playthroughs will be the same.

Make a wrong move and the character will be defeated, losing all their rupees, keys and limited-use items. Don’t fret, however, as Link and Zelda can visit the Oracle to purchase items to use after continuing their adventure with in-game currency. Players who want to play Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda their way can also choose between various modes including Permadeath Mode, where any wrong move could mean starting over from the beginning of the game. This is each player’s journey to undertake, so there’s no right way to endure it.

Overcooked! 2: Night of the Hangry Horde from Team17 Digital Ltd. and Ghost Town Games sees players face the most terrifying threat to the Onion Kingdom yet, the unbread, and this time they’ve brought friends! This brand new DLC introduces an entirely new horde mode in which players must use all their cooking know-how to repel waves of ravenous undead ingredients.

The upcoming indie games below also received time in the Nintendo Treehouse: Live spotlight, as viewers got a first look at live gameplay and other in-game reveals. These games include:

  • Dauntless from Phoenix Labs launches in Q4 2019.
  • Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin from XSEED Games / Marvelous USA, Inc. and Edelweiss launches this winter.
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong, coming soon from Team Cherry.
  • Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair from Team17 Digital Ltd. and Playtonic launches in 2019.
  • RAD from BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. and DOUBLE FINE PRODUCTIONS launches Aug. 20.
  • The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics from En Masse Entertainment and BonusXP launches in Q4.

To see video recaps of all of these gameplay segments and to catch up on all of Nintendo’s activities at E3 2019, visit https://e3.nintendo.com/.

Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at https://press.nintendo.com, a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the site.


© Business Wire 2019
