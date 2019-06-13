Nintendo News: Nintendo Treehouse: Live Focuses on Indie Games, with Two Launches Today!

Thursday’s Nintendo Treehouse: Live programming focused on some of the
great indie games and content coming to the Nintendo
Switch system. And viewers didn’t have to wait long to play two
games featured during the show – the new rhythmic action-adventure game Cadence
of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda
and Overcooked! 2: Night of the Hangry Horde DLC are both
available to purchase and download now from Nintendo eShop.
Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of
Zelda, the latest title from Brace Yourself Games, combines the
move-to-the-beat gameplay of the acclaimed Crypt of the NecroDancer
game with the iconic characters, items and locations from the Legend
of Zelda series.
In the Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The
Legend of Zelda game, each move the player makes – whether it’s
moving, attacking, defending, using items or more – must be timed to the
beat of the music, which features remixes of familiar tunes from the Legend
of Zelda series. Players can choose to embark on their journey as
Link or Zelda, each with different powers and abilities, before they
adventure through a randomly generated overworld map where classic areas
like the desert or the forest will differ, meaning no two playthroughs
will be the same.
Make a wrong move and the character will be defeated, losing all their
rupees, keys and limited-use items. Don’t fret, however, as Link and
Zelda can visit the Oracle to purchase items to use after continuing
their adventure with in-game currency. Players who want to play Cadence
of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda their
way can also choose between various modes including Permadeath Mode,
where any wrong move could mean starting over from the beginning of the
game. This is each player’s journey to undertake, so there’s no right
way to endure it.
Overcooked! 2: Night of the Hangry Horde from Team17 Digital Ltd.
and Ghost Town Games sees players face the most terrifying threat to the
Onion Kingdom yet, the unbread, and this time they’ve brought friends!
This brand new DLC introduces an entirely new horde mode in which
players must use all their cooking know-how to repel waves of ravenous
undead ingredients.
The upcoming indie games below also received time in the Nintendo
Treehouse: Live spotlight, as viewers got a first look at live gameplay
and other in-game reveals. These games include:
-
Dauntless from Phoenix Labs launches in Q4 2019.
-
Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin from XSEED Games / Marvelous USA, Inc.
and Edelweiss launches this winter.
-
Hollow Knight: Silksong, coming soon from Team Cherry.
-
Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair from Team17 Digital Ltd.
and Playtonic launches in 2019.
-
RAD from BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. and DOUBLE
FINE PRODUCTIONS launches Aug. 20.
-
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics from En Masse
Entertainment and BonusXP launches in Q4.
To see video recaps of all of these gameplay segments and to catch up on
all of Nintendo’s activities at E3 2019, visit https://e3.nintendo.com/.
