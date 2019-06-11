Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nintendo News: Nintendo Wraps Up a Day of Video Game Fun at E3

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 11:18pm EDT

Nintendo kicked off the first day of the E3 video game trade show with big announcements in its morning Nintendo Direct presentation. Nintendo followed its presentation with a day of Nintendo Treehouse: Live gameplay and interview segments designed to give fans a deeper look at various games:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190611006062/en/

In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, Nintendo showed off many upcoming games at its booth ...

In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, Nintendo showed off many upcoming games at its booth during the E3 video game conference on June 11, 2019, in Los Angeles. The booth was highlighted by massive interactive spaces for Luigi’s Mansion 3 and Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield for Nintendo Switch. Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield launch exclusively for Nintendo Switch on Nov. 15, with Luigi’s Mansion 3 coming to the system in 2019. (Photo: Business Wire)

Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield: Developers from GAME FREAK inc. explained how wild and random encounters work in the game. They also showed off the in-game battle system, Max Raid Battles and details of the Wild Area. The games are scheduled to launch Nov. 15.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons: Game Director Aya Kyogoku and Producer Hisashi Nogami gave a first look at live gameplay and an introduction to the deserted island setting. They offered details about game features and the new crafting system, and demonstrated the ability of players living on the same island to play together by sharing a Joy-Con controller. The game launches March 20, 2020.

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening: Nintendo provided more details about the game, including how Chamber Dungeons work. As players clear dungeons in the main story, they earn dungeon rooms (Chambers), solve puzzles by placing chambers into specific layouts and then complete them by adventuring into them. The game also has amiibo compatibility – players can tap any amiibo figure featuring a Legend of Zelda series character to unlock additional Chambers for their Chamber Dungeons, up to a maximum of five different ones. A new Link amiibo unlocks Shadow Link and allows him to appear in almost any dungeon room placed in a Chamber Dungeon. After defeating Shadow Link, players will earn a lot of rupees. The game launches Sept. 20.

Super Mario Maker 2: Game Producer Takashi Tezuka announced that with the help of a post-launch update, players will be able to play with their friends online. The game launches June 28.

Wednesday and Thursday’s Nintendo Treehouse: Live livestreams will start at 9 a.m. PT. For the first time, Thursday’s show will focus on indie games coming to Nintendo Switch.

Tuesday was also the first day for attendees to visit Nintendo’s booth, which featured gameplay and fun experiences for some of Nintendo’s 2019 games. These included a ghost-infested, haunted atmosphere for attendees to try Luigi’s Mansion 3, a Water Gym arena for players to battle in Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, and adorable dioramas depicting parts of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening.

To stay up to date on all of Nintendo’s activities at E3 2019, keep an eye on https://e3.nintendo.com/ or contact:

Rich George                     Justin Aclin
Golin Golin
213-335-5554 212-373-6004

rgeorge@golin.com

jaclin@golin.com

 

Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at https://press.nintendo.com, a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the site.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:05aMETAVERSE CAPITAL : Highmiles Cannabis Community Launched on Nuvo Blockchain by FORK Partner Cannadex
EQ
12:05aHighmiles Cannabis Community Launched on Nuvo Blockchain by FORK Partner Cannadex
NE
12:01aBAKKAFROST : Capital Markets Day presentation 12 June 2019
AQ
12:01aJACK IN BOX : Utah man arrested in shooting of off-duty Los Angeles deputy
AQ
06/11Proxy adviser ISS urges shareholders to vote against Nissan CEO reappointment
RE
06/11Dash for growth at company founded by Indian yoga guru leads to stumbles
RE
06/11LAKE RESOURCES NL : LR 7.1A Notice Opens in a new Window
PU
06/11LAKE RESOURCES NL : s708A Notice Opens in a new Window
PU
06/11LAKE RESOURCES NL : Appendix 3B Opens in a new Window
PU
06/11Global Adhesive Films Market 2019-2023| 5% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : is serious about a possible record quarter, not so serious about a submarine car
2OPEC nears deal to keep production curbs in place - UAE energy minister
3AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : to shut restaurant delivery service in U.S.
4CISCO SYSTEMS : CISCO : Your applications are on the move – how do you secure them everywhere?
5UNILEVER : UNILEVER : launches online store on Jumia
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About