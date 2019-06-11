Nintendo News: Nintendo Wraps Up a Day of Video Game Fun at E3

Nintendo kicked off the first day of the E3 video game trade show with
big announcements in its morning Nintendo
Direct presentation. Nintendo followed its presentation with a day
of Nintendo Treehouse: Live gameplay and interview segments designed to
give fans a deeper look at various games:
Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield launch exclusively for Nintendo Switch on Nov. 15, with Luigi's Mansion 3 coming to the system in 2019.
Pokémon
Sword and Pokémon
Shield: Developers from GAME FREAK inc. explained how
wild and random encounters work in the game. They also showed off the
in-game battle system, Max Raid Battles and details of the Wild Area.
The games are scheduled to launch Nov. 15.
Animal
Crossing: New Horizons: Game Director Aya Kyogoku and
Producer Hisashi Nogami gave a first look at live gameplay and an
introduction to the deserted island setting. They offered details about
game features and the new crafting system, and demonstrated the ability
of players living on the same island to play together by sharing a
Joy-Con controller. The game launches March 20, 2020.
The
Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening: Nintendo provided
more details about the game, including how Chamber Dungeons work. As
players clear dungeons in the main story, they earn dungeon rooms
(Chambers), solve puzzles by placing chambers into specific layouts and
then complete them by adventuring into them. The game also has amiibo
compatibility – players can tap any amiibo figure featuring a Legend
of Zelda series character to unlock additional Chambers for their
Chamber Dungeons, up to a maximum of five different ones. A new Link
amiibo unlocks Shadow Link and allows him to appear in almost any
dungeon room placed in a Chamber Dungeon. After defeating Shadow Link,
players will earn a lot of rupees. The game launches Sept. 20.
Super
Mario Maker 2: Game Producer Takashi Tezuka announced
that with the help of a post-launch update, players will be able to play
with their friends online. The game launches June 28.
Wednesday and Thursday’s Nintendo Treehouse: Live livestreams will start
at 9 a.m. PT. For the first time, Thursday’s show will focus on indie
games coming to Nintendo Switch.
Tuesday was also the first day for attendees to visit Nintendo’s booth,
which featured gameplay and fun experiences for some of Nintendo’s 2019
games. These included a ghost-infested, haunted atmosphere for attendees
to try Luigi’s
Mansion 3, a Water Gym arena for players to battle in Pokémon
Sword and Pokémon Shield, and adorable dioramas depicting
parts of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening.
