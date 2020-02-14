Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nintendo News: Sate Your Appetite for Adventure! SNACK WORLD: THE DUNGEON CRAWL – GOLD is Available Now

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/14/2020 | 11:01am EST

If you’ve eaten all your Valentine’s Day candy, but you’re still hungry for adventure, then it’s time to team up and hunt for delicious loot and tempting treasure. The SNACK WORLD: THE DUNGEON CRAWL – GOLD game is now available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite systems. A new launch trailer for the game is available at https://youtu.be/h3opzwg-rKI.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200214005106/en/

The SNACK WORLD: THE DUNGEON CRAWL – GOLD game is now available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite systems. Developed by LEVEL-5, SNACK WORLD: THE DUNGEON CRAWL – GOLD is a hilariously meta, fourth-wall-breaking roguelike RPG filled with hefty servings of snark and ridiculous food puns. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The SNACK WORLD: THE DUNGEON CRAWL – GOLD game is now available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite systems. Developed by LEVEL-5, SNACK WORLD: THE DUNGEON CRAWL – GOLD is a hilariously meta, fourth-wall-breaking roguelike RPG filled with hefty servings of snark and ridiculous food puns. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Developed by LEVEL-5, SNACK WORLD: THE DUNGEON CRAWL – GOLD is a hilariously meta, fourth-wall-breaking roguelike RPG filled with hefty servings of snark and ridiculous food puns. Join the heroic treasure hunters Chup, Mayonna and the gang as they make their way through thrilling battles and procedurally generated dungeons on a slapstick, comedy-filled quest to restore order to the land of Tutti-Frutti. The evil mogul Sultan Vinegar has attempted to resurrect the Deodragon, Smörg Åsbord, threatening all of Snack World. It’s up to you to stop them!

Prepare for your adventures in-game by visiting state-of-the-art convenience stores for supplies and optimize your gear for the deceptively deep combat that awaits. Once you’re properly outfitted for battle you can hunt for treasure while dodging treacherous traps and defeating brutal bosses in demented dungeons. Use “snacks” to summon special allies that assist in battles; change up your equipment, called “jaras,” on the fly; and capitalize on consumables to gain an edge in combat. Team up with friends to take down big bosses with even bigger attitudes in online* and local co-op** for up to four players. Friends not included with purchase.

SNACK WORLD: THE DUNGEON CRAWL – GOLD is now available to purchase, both physically in stores and digitally in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch and on Nintendo.com, at a suggested retail price of $49.99.

For more information about SNACK WORLD: THE DUNGEON CRAWL – GOLD, visit https://www.nintendo.com/games/detail/snack-world-the-dungeon-crawl-gold-switch/.

*Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. https://nintendo.com/switch-online

**Additional games and systems required for multiplayer mode. Sold separately.

Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at https://press.nintendo.com, a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the site.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:17aECOBANK GHANA : Nigeria Has Potential to Feed Africa's 1.2 Billion People - Ecobank
AQ
11:16aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Claris RMBS 2014 - Investor Report 12 2019
PU
11:16aICONIC LABS : Correction re Share Capital Reorganisation
PU
11:16aMC MINING : Issue of shares
AQ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:15aYINFU GOLD : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:15aPANTAFLIX AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
11:15aBarrack, Rodos & Bacine Announces its Investigation and the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Evenflo, Maker of “Big Kid” Booster Seat, for Violations of Consumer Protection Acts
GL
11:13aALPHABET : Google in Talks to Pay Publishers for News Content -- 2nd Update
DJ
11:11aXenon Pharmaceuticals Announces Full Exercise and Closing of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : 4Q Revenue, Adjusted Ebitda Rose
2JVCKENWOOD CORPORATION : RESULTS AND FORECAST BRIEFING THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 2020（P..
3GLAXOSMITHKLINE : AstraZeneca braces for coronavirus hit, but no impact so far
4THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC : RBS to slash investment bank, rebrand as NatWest
5ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF 2019 Profit Jumps

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group