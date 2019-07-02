Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nintendo News: Solve Puzzles at Home or On the Go When LAYTON'S MYSTERY JOURNEY: Katrielle and the Millionaires' Conspiracy - Deluxe Edition Launches for Nintendo Switch on Nov. 8

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 03:43pm EDT

The LAYTON series is coming to the Nintendo Switch system for the very first time! On Nov. 8, the LAYTON’S MYSTERY JOURNEY: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy - Deluxe Edition game brings its mysterious story and challenging puzzles to Nintendo Switch.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190702005633/en/

The LAYTON series is coming to the Nintendo Switch system for the very first time! On Nov. 8, the LAYTON’S MYSTERY JOURNEY: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy - Deluxe Edition game brings its mysterious story and challenging puzzles to Nintendo Switch. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The LAYTON series is coming to the Nintendo Switch system for the very first time! On Nov. 8, the LAYTON’S MYSTERY JOURNEY: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy - Deluxe Edition game brings its mysterious story and challenging puzzles to Nintendo Switch. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In this entry of the LAYTON series, the famous Professor Hershel Layton has gone missing, and it is up to his daughter Katrielle – a smart and spirited young lady with a knack for arriving at the truth in spite of paltry evidence – to take center stage as the protagonist. She is aided in her endeavors by a colorful cast of characters, including a young student named Ernest Greeves who acts as her assistant, and Sherl, a talking dog who begins as Katrielle’s first client, but quickly becomes her sidekick.

The Deluxe Edition offers more than 40 brand-new puzzles, and some puzzles from the original Nintendo 3DS version of the game which have been refined. The game also features an improved screen layout, enhanced graphics, more than 50 new outfits and all previously released DLC. And because it’s on Nintendo Switch, LAYTON’S MYSTERY JOURNEY: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy – Deluxe Edition marks the first time the LAYTON series can be played at home on a TV.

For more information about LAYTON’S MYSTERY JOURNEY: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy - Deluxe Edition, visit https://www.nintendo.com/games/detail/laytons-mystery-journey-katrielle-and-the-millionaires-conspiracy-deluxe-edition-switch/.

Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at https://press.nintendo.com, a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the site.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:17pAMERICOLD REALTY TRUST : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
04:17pCELANESE CORP : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities (form 8-K)
AQ
04:17pCORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST : COPT Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Information
BU
04:17pTesla Q2 2019 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
GL
04:17pBIOTIME : Conducts Sale of Shares in OncoCyte Corporation
BU
04:16pDPW HOLDINGS, INC. : Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Stockholders
BU
04:16pBECTON DICKINSON AND : BD Announces Live Webcast of Third Fiscal Quarter Earnings Conference Call
PR
04:16pPACIFIC GAS & ELECTRIC CO : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:16pCELANESE : to Hold Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call on July 23, 2019
BU
04:16pALAMO GROUP INC. : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Unit Seeks to Raise Up to $9.8 Billion in Hong Kong IPO
2AB InBev seeks $9.8 billion for Asia stake in world's largest 2019 IPO
3NIDEC CORPORATION : NIDEC : Completes Acquisition of Embraco, Whirlpool Corporation's Compressor Business
4CCC SA : Polish cabinet postpones talks on retail tax due to PM absence
5PROGENICS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : PROGENICS PHARMACEUTICALS : Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Le..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About