Nintendo News: Solve Puzzles at Home or On the Go When LAYTON'S MYSTERY JOURNEY: Katrielle and the Millionaires' Conspiracy - Deluxe Edition Launches for Nintendo Switch on Nov. 8

The LAYTON series is coming to the Nintendo Switch system for the very first time! On Nov. 8, the LAYTON’S MYSTERY JOURNEY: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy - Deluxe Edition game brings its mysterious story and challenging puzzles to Nintendo Switch.

In this entry of the LAYTON series, the famous Professor Hershel Layton has gone missing, and it is up to his daughter Katrielle – a smart and spirited young lady with a knack for arriving at the truth in spite of paltry evidence – to take center stage as the protagonist. She is aided in her endeavors by a colorful cast of characters, including a young student named Ernest Greeves who acts as her assistant, and Sherl, a talking dog who begins as Katrielle’s first client, but quickly becomes her sidekick.

The Deluxe Edition offers more than 40 brand-new puzzles, and some puzzles from the original Nintendo 3DS version of the game which have been refined. The game also features an improved screen layout, enhanced graphics, more than 50 new outfits and all previously released DLC. And because it’s on Nintendo Switch, LAYTON’S MYSTERY JOURNEY: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy – Deluxe Edition marks the first time the LAYTON series can be played at home on a TV.

For more information about LAYTON’S MYSTERY JOURNEY: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy - Deluxe Edition, visit https://www.nintendo.com/games/detail/laytons-mystery-journey-katrielle-and-the-millionaires-conspiracy-deluxe-edition-switch/.

