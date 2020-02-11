Nintendo News: The Super Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online Library Expands With a Pair of U.S. Debuts

Log in
The Super Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online Library Expands With a Pair of U.S. Debuts

02/11/2020

On Feb. 19, two Super NES games are headed to the Nintendo Switch Online service that have never been released in the U.S. before! Pop’n TwinBee, a classic cute-’em-up shooter, and Smash Tennis, a 16-bit spin on the competitive sport with personality to spare, are both joining the Super Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online collection for the Nintendo Switch system. It’s a great opportunity for players to try games they missed during their original releases abroad.

On Feb. 19, two Super NES™ games are headed to the Nintendo Switch Online service that have never been released in the U.S. before! Two additional NES™ games will also be arriving for the Nintendo Entertainment System™ – Nintendo Switch Online collection that day as well. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Two additional NES games will also be arriving for the Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online collection that day as well: the cult favorite action-platformer Shadow of the Ninja and the powerboat racer Eliminator Boat Duel. These new additions expand the NES – Nintendo Switch Online library available on the Nintendo Switch system to 52 titles and the Super NES library to 26 titles, for a total of 78 classic games.

Super NES

  • Pop’n TwinBee – The sixth game in the TwinBee series, this vertically scrolling shooter takes place in a cute, poppy setting. TwinBee and WinBee hear that the great Dr. Murdock has lost his wits, so they set off to return him to his normal self. This game was originally released in Japan and Europe in 1993, but this will be its first release in the U.S.
  • Smash Tennis – In Smash Tennis, the controls may be simple, but there’s plenty of room for skill! With strong shots, weak shots, lobs and eight different court types, you can develop all sorts of approaches, unlocking the deep strategies of tennis. This game was originally released in Japan in 1993 and Europe in 1994, but this will be its first release in the U.S.

NES

  • Shadow of the Ninja – In the midst of disorder and oppression, two shadow warriors rise to the people’s cry for help. Choose to play as one of two ninja masters from the Iga clan as they infiltrate enemy front lines. Master tactics of stealth as you acquire additional weapons and power-ups in order to overthrow an evil emperor and destroy his wicked empire, solo or with a friend.
  • Eliminator Boat Duel – In this powerboat racing game, get behind the wheel of one of the fastest machines on the water to earn boatloads of in-game cash. Drivers earn thousands of dollars for competing, and you’ll use your winnings to repair and upgrade your boat to push your competitive edge to its maximum. A little aggression goes a long way – just try not to get sunk yourself, or you’ll be swimming back to dry land.

These titles broaden the diversity of fun games available with a Nintendo Switch Online membership, collections that showcase both well-known and cult classic NES and Super NES games like The Legend of Zelda, Super Mario World and Super Mario Kart.

All four games added this month will include multiplayer action that takes full advantage of the added online features available with Nintendo Switch Online. For more information about all the benefits and services available with a Nintendo Switch Online membership, and to learn about a free seven-day trial for new users, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online-service/.

