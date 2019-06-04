Nintendo News: Three NES Games Drive, Spike and Jump-Kick Their Way to Nintendo Switch Online in June

The library of classic NES™ games available to Nintendo Switch Online members continues to grow this month, with the addition of Double Dragon II: The Revenge, Volleyball and City Connection. The three games will hit the paid online service for the Nintendo Switch™ system on June 12.

In Double Dragon II: The Revenge, Billy and Jimmy Lee, the Double Dragons, are back to avenge the loss of Marian. In their quest to defeat the evil Shadow Warriors, Billy and Jimmy must complete nine missions, facing deadly street gangs, ninjas and huge mutant fighters. (Graphic: Business Wire)

– Billy and Jimmy Lee, the Double Dragons, are back to avenge the loss of Marian. In their quest to defeat the evil Shadow Warriors, Billy and Jimmy must complete nine missions, facing deadly street gangs, ninjas and huge mutant fighters. Can Billy and Jimmy contend with the enemies placed before them and ultimately save the world? Volleyball – Enjoy a game of volleyball as you spike for a point, slam a perfect serve and make a save that wins the game for your team. As captain, you’ll lead your team through a fast-paced warm-up round, and then quickly move into the heat of real volleyball competition. The first team to 15 points wins the set, and the first team to win three sets takes the match.

All games that are part of the Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online collection, which also includes classics like The Legend of Zelda™, Super Mario Bros.™ 3 and Donkey Kong™, have been enhanced with online features and can be played anytime and anywhere.

Other features of the Nintendo Switch Online service include online play and Save Data Cloud backup in compatible games, plus a smartphone app that enhances features of supported games, such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Nintendo Switch Online members also gain access to an online mode in the Tetris® 99 digital game as a special offer. The game includes online events, and recently, the Tetris 99 Big Block paid DLC added two new modes to the game, both of which can be played offline.

For $99.99, fans with a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership can purchase a set of two Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers from Nintendo eShop to redeem for the digital versions of two eligible games at a savings of up to $19.99. For more information about this limited-time special offer, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online-service/special-offers/.

To make playing NES games feel more authentic, Nintendo Switch Online members with a paid membership can purchase Nintendo Entertainment System controllers* that are compatible with Nintendo Switch by visiting https://nesc.nintendo.com/nintendo-entertainment-system-controllers.

For more information about Nintendo Switch Online, to view membership options and to learn about a free seven-day trial for new users, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online-service/.

Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required. Persistent Internet, compatible smartphone and Nintendo Account age 13+ required to use app. Data charges may apply. Online play, Save Data Cloud and Nintendo Switch Online smartphone app features available in compatible games. Not available in all countries. The Nintendo Account User Agreement, including the Purchase and Subscription terms, apply. nintendo.com/switch-online

*Limit one purchase per Nintendo Account with paid Nintendo Switch Online individual or family membership. Offer not available for trial membership. These controllers are optional and not required to play the Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online collection of games.

