Nintendo News: Three NES Games Jump, Punch and Blast Their Way to Nintendo Switch Online in April

Three NES™ games are coming to the Nintendo
Switch Online service this month, including a star of the Mushroom
Kingdom, a star of the boxing ring and a star of, well, the stars
themselves! Super Mario Bros.™: The Lost Levels,
Punch-Out!!™ Featuring Mr. Dream and Star
Solider will all be available to play on the Nintendo
Switch™ system starting on April 10.
Originally released in Japan as Super Mario Bros. 2, Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels has previously made only brief cameo appearances in the Western Hemisphere. Mario fans will appreciate the familiar look and feel of the game, while finding that its updated gameplay creates an entirely new challenge. (Photo: Business Wire)
-
Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels – Originally released
in Japan as Super Mario Bros.® 2, this game
has previously made only brief cameo appearances in the Western
Hemisphere. Mario fans will appreciate the familiar look and feel of
the game, while finding that its updated gameplay creates an entirely
new challenge. In addition to the classic enemies already known to
fans worldwide, there are also Poison Mushrooms, backward Warp Zones
and the occasional wind gust (which can help or hinder your progress).
-
Punch-Out!! Featuring Mr. Dream – As young boxer Little
Mac, players have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to battle the big guys
of the World Video Boxing Association circuit. Take them on one by
one, starting with skinny Glass Joe. Battle up through King Hippo and
all the way to the WVBA Champion himself. Players use their best jabs,
hooks and power uppercuts to knock out opponents, but must also dodge
jaw-breaking blows by paying attention to subtle changes in their
foe’s body position.
-
Star Soldier – The standard for vertically scrolling
shooters, Star Soldier is the original game that spawned all of
the titles in the long-running Soldier series. Go inside a
floating space station inhabited by a giant computer known as
Starbrain. Your mission: to stop Starbrain’s galactic invasion by
piloting Caesar, a new compact space fighter, through 16 deadly stages.
These three games join the growing library of classic NES games in the Nintendo
Entertainment System™ – Nintendo Switch Online
collection. The varied collection currently consists of dozens of games,
including Super Mario Bros.™ 3, Donkey Kong™
and The Legend of Zelda™, among many others. All of
these NES games have been enhanced with online features and, using the
power of Nintendo Switch, can be played at home on the TV or on the go.
Nintendo Switch Online members also gain access to the free-to-download
software Tetris® 99 as a special offer. The
game includes online events like last month’s Tetris 99 MAXIMUS
CUP.
Other features of the service include online play and Save Data Cloud
backup in compatible games, plus a smartphone app that enhances features
of supported games. To make playing NES games feel more authentic,
Nintendo Switch Online members with a paid membership can purchase
Nintendo Entertainment System controllers* that are compatible with
Nintendo Switch by visiting https://nesc.nintendo.com/nintendo-entertainment-system-controllers.
For more information about Nintendo Switch Online, to view membership
options and to learn about a free seven-day trial for new users, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online-service/.
Nintendo Switch Online membership sold separately. Persistent Internet
and compatible smartphone required to use app. Data charges may apply.
Nintendo Account age 13+ required. Online play, Save Data Cloud backup
and Nintendo Switch Online smartphone app features available in
compatible games. Not available in all countries. The Nintendo Account
User Agreement, including the Purchase and Subscription terms, apply.
nintendo.com/switch-online
*Limit one purchase per Nintendo Account with paid Nintendo Switch
Online individual or family membership. Offer not available for trial
membership. These controllers are optional and not required to play the
Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online collection of
games.
Donkey Kong ©1981 Nintendo.
The Legend of Zelda ©1986 Nintendo.
Punch-Out!!
Featuring Mr. Dream ©1987, 1990 Nintendo.
Star Soldier ©Konami
Digital Entertainment
Super Mario Bros. ©1985 Nintendo.
Super
Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels ©1986 Nintendo.
Tetris ® & © 1985~2019
Tetris Holding.
