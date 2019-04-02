Log in
Nintendo News: Three NES Games Jump, Punch and Blast Their Way to Nintendo Switch Online in April

04/02/2019 | 09:01pm EDT

Three NES games are coming to the Nintendo Switch Online service this month, including a star of the Mushroom Kingdom, a star of the boxing ring and a star of, well, the stars themselves! Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels, Punch-Out!! Featuring Mr. Dream and Star Solider will all be available to play on the Nintendo Switch system starting on April 10.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402006087/en/

Originally released in Japan as Super Mario Bros. 2, Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels has previous ...

Originally released in Japan as Super Mario Bros. 2, Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels has previously made only brief cameo appearances in the Western Hemisphere. Mario fans will appreciate the familiar look and feel of the game, while finding that its updated gameplay creates an entirely new challenge. (Photo: Business Wire)

  • Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels – Originally released in Japan as Super Mario Bros.® 2, this game has previously made only brief cameo appearances in the Western Hemisphere. Mario fans will appreciate the familiar look and feel of the game, while finding that its updated gameplay creates an entirely new challenge. In addition to the classic enemies already known to fans worldwide, there are also Poison Mushrooms, backward Warp Zones and the occasional wind gust (which can help or hinder your progress).
  • Punch-Out!! Featuring Mr. Dream – As young boxer Little Mac, players have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to battle the big guys of the World Video Boxing Association circuit. Take them on one by one, starting with skinny Glass Joe. Battle up through King Hippo and all the way to the WVBA Champion himself. Players use their best jabs, hooks and power uppercuts to knock out opponents, but must also dodge jaw-breaking blows by paying attention to subtle changes in their foe’s body position.
  • Star Soldier – The standard for vertically scrolling shooters, Star Soldier is the original game that spawned all of the titles in the long-running Soldier series. Go inside a floating space station inhabited by a giant computer known as Starbrain. Your mission: to stop Starbrain’s galactic invasion by piloting Caesar, a new compact space fighter, through 16 deadly stages.

These three games join the growing library of classic NES games in the Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online collection. The varied collection currently consists of dozens of games, including Super Mario Bros. 3, Donkey Kong and The Legend of Zelda, among many others. All of these NES games have been enhanced with online features and, using the power of Nintendo Switch, can be played at home on the TV or on the go.

Nintendo Switch Online members also gain access to the free-to-download software Tetris® 99 as a special offer. The game includes online events like last month’s Tetris 99 MAXIMUS CUP.

Other features of the service include online play and Save Data Cloud backup in compatible games, plus a smartphone app that enhances features of supported games. To make playing NES games feel more authentic, Nintendo Switch Online members with a paid membership can purchase Nintendo Entertainment System controllers* that are compatible with Nintendo Switch by visiting https://nesc.nintendo.com/nintendo-entertainment-system-controllers.

For more information about Nintendo Switch Online, to view membership options and to learn about a free seven-day trial for new users, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online-service/.

Nintendo Switch Online membership sold separately. Persistent Internet and compatible smartphone required to use app. Data charges may apply. Nintendo Account age 13+ required. Online play, Save Data Cloud backup and Nintendo Switch Online smartphone app features available in compatible games. Not available in all countries. The Nintendo Account User Agreement, including the Purchase and Subscription terms, apply. nintendo.com/switch-online

*Limit one purchase per Nintendo Account with paid Nintendo Switch Online individual or family membership. Offer not available for trial membership. These controllers are optional and not required to play the Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online collection of games.

Donkey Kong ©1981 Nintendo.
The Legend of Zelda ©1986 Nintendo.
Punch-Out!! Featuring Mr. Dream ©1987, 1990 Nintendo.
Star Soldier ©Konami Digital Entertainment
Super Mario Bros. ©1985 Nintendo.
Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels ©1986 Nintendo.
Tetris ® & © 1985~2019 Tetris Holding.

Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at https://press.nintendo.com, a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the site.


© Business Wire 2019
