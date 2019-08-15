Nintendo News: Top Splatoon 2 and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Teams Head to Japan for Global Tournament

Some of the best Splatoon 2 and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players are packing up their Splattershots and Smash Balls and are headed to Japan to represent North America in a global tournament. The tournament featuring competitive Nintendo Switch games kicks off on Oct. 12 at Nintendo Live, an event in Kyoto, Japan. This is the first year that Nintendo Live has invited players from any countries outside Japan to compete in Splatoon 2 and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

The North American Splatoon 2 and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate teams will be decided by upcoming online qualifying tournaments – the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate North American Online Open August 2019 and the Splatoon 2 North American Online Open Summer 2019. The rule set for the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate North American Online Open August 2019 will be 3-stocks, no items and best of three. A full rule set can be found here. Registration for the Splatoon 2 North American Online Open Summer 2019 will take place on Aug. 15. A full rule set can be found here.

The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate North American Online Open August 2019 tournament will take place on Aug. 17. The Splatoon 2 North American Online Open Summer 2019 tournament will take place on Aug. 24 and Aug. 25. This series of tournaments is a great opportunity for the top Splatoon 2 and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players in North America to compete for a chance to face off against the best players in Japan at Nintendo Live in Kyoto. Who will emerge victorious?

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate North American Online Open August 2019: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the US and Canada (excluding Quebec) who are age 13+, and Mexico who are age 18+, and have access to a Nintendo Switch system, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game, reliable high-speed internet connection, and a Nintendo Switch Online membership. Registration Period begins 8/4/19 and ends 8/17/19 at 9:00AM PT. Tournament date is 8/17/19. Start time is 9:00AM PT. To participate, register at battlefy.com/supersmashbros2019. Each of the 4 winners will receive a prize consisting of a slot to participate in the Nintendo Live event to be held 10/12/19 to 10/13/19 in Kyoto, Japan (the winner that is eliminated in the Grand Finals Round will be an alternate), 6 nights lodging, round-trip airfare and a $450 Visa gift card (ARV $3,000 US each). Skill of participating players determines the winner(s). See Official Rules for details and restrictions. https://battlefy.com/supersmashbros2019 Sponsor: Nintendo of America Inc., 4600 150th Ave NE, Redmond, WA 98052.

Splatoon 2 North American Online Open Summer 2019: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the US and Canada (excluding Quebec) who are age 13+, and Mexico who are age 18+, and have access to a Nintendo Switch system, Splatoon 2 game, reliable high-speed internet connection, and a Nintendo Switch Online membership. Registration Period begins 8/15/19 and ends 8/24/19 at 9:00 AM PT. Qualifiers will be held 8/24/19. Start time is 9:00 AM PT. To participate, register at battlefy.com/splatoon2. Top 8 and Finals will be held 8/25/19. Start time is 9:00 AM PT. 5 prizes will be awarded each consisting of a slot to participate in the Nintendo Live event to be held 10/12/19 to 10/13/19 in Kyoto, Japan, 6 nights lodging, round-trip airfare and a $450 Visa gift card (ARV $3,000 US each). Skill of participating players determines the winner(s). See Official Rules for details and restrictions. https://battlefy.com/splatoon2 Sponsor: Nintendo of America Inc., 4600 150th Ave NE, Redmond, WA 98052.

