Nintendo News: Two Classic Adventures Arrive on NES – Nintendo Switch Online on Jan. 16

Since its launch last September, the Nintendo
Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online library of classic
games has continued to grow. These classic NES™ games, which
range from household names like Super Mario Bros.™ 3
to hidden gems like Pro Wrestling, have been enhanced with online
features and, with the Nintendo
Switch™ system, can be played at home on the TV or on the
go.
On Jan. 16, two additional classic NES games will be added to the
library of NES – Nintendo Switch Online games: Blaster Master and Zelda
II: The Adventure of Link™.
-
Blaster Master – It’s panic or perish as you blast
through an endless maze of tunnels, seeking secret passages for an
escape. Destroy the Plutonium Boss and his mutant cronies before these
warlords destroy the earth. Load up your arsenal, and get ready for
the final encounter!
-
Zelda II: The Adventure of Link – Link™
returns to Hyrule to search for the Triforce™ and to awaken
Zelda™ from an endless sleep. Embark on a quest to find the
Triforce of Courage and save Hyrule from ruin. Learn magic spells,
talk to people in towns to get clues, collect items to increase your
power and explore six palaces where the underlings of the evil Ganon
await you.
With a membership to Nintendo Switch Online, these games (as well as the
dozens of other NES games currently included in the NES – Nintendo
Switch Online library) can be played at any time.*
In addition to classic NES games, Nintendo Switch Online members gain
access to online play and Save Data Cloud backup in compatible games,
plus a smartphone app that enhances features of supported games. To make
playing NES games feel more authentic, Nintendo Switch Online members
with a paid membership can purchase Nintendo Entertainment System
controllers** that are compatible with Nintendo Switch by visiting https://nesc.nintendo.com/nintendo-entertainment-system-controllers.
For more information about Nintendo Switch Online, to view membership
options and to learn about a free seven-day trial for new users, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online-service/.
Persistent Internet and compatible smartphone required to use app. Data
charges may apply. Nintendo Account age 13+ required. Online play, Save
Data Cloud backup and Nintendo Switch Online smartphone app features
available in compatible games. Not available in all countries. The
Nintendo Account User Agreement, including the Purchase and Subscription
terms, apply. https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online-service/
* See https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online-service/faq/
for more info.
** Limit one purchase per Nintendo Account with paid Nintendo Switch
Online individual or family membership. Offer not available for trial
membership. These controllers are optional and not required to play the
Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online collection of
games.
Blaster Master © SUNSOFT
Pro Wrestling ©1986 Nintendo
Super
Mario Bros. 3 ©1988 Nintendo
Zelda II – The Adventure of Link ©1987
Nintendo
