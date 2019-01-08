Log in
Nintendo News: Two Classic Adventures Arrive on NES – Nintendo Switch Online on Jan. 16

01/08/2019 | 08:06pm EST

Since its launch last September, the Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online library of classic games has continued to grow. These classic NES games, which range from household names like Super Mario Bros.3 to hidden gems like Pro Wrestling, have been enhanced with online features and, with the Nintendo Switchsystem, can be played at home on the TV or on the go.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108006156/en/

In Blaster Master, it’s panic or perish as you blast through an endless maze of tunnels, seeking sec ...

In Blaster Master, it’s panic or perish as you blast through an endless maze of tunnels, seeking secret passages for an escape. Destroy the Plutonium Boss and his mutant cronies before these warlords destroy the earth. Load up your arsenal, and get ready for the final encounter! (Graphic: Business Wire)

On Jan. 16, two additional classic NES games will be added to the library of NES – Nintendo Switch Online games: Blaster Master and Zelda II: The Adventure of Link.

  • Blaster Master – It’s panic or perish as you blast through an endless maze of tunnels, seeking secret passages for an escape. Destroy the Plutonium Boss and his mutant cronies before these warlords destroy the earth. Load up your arsenal, and get ready for the final encounter!
  • Zelda II: The Adventure of Link – Link returns to Hyrule to search for the Triforce and to awaken Zelda from an endless sleep. Embark on a quest to find the Triforce of Courage and save Hyrule from ruin. Learn magic spells, talk to people in towns to get clues, collect items to increase your power and explore six palaces where the underlings of the evil Ganon await you.

With a membership to Nintendo Switch Online, these games (as well as the dozens of other NES games currently included in the NES – Nintendo Switch Online library) can be played at any time.*

In addition to classic NES games, Nintendo Switch Online members gain access to online play and Save Data Cloud backup in compatible games, plus a smartphone app that enhances features of supported games. To make playing NES games feel more authentic, Nintendo Switch Online members with a paid membership can purchase Nintendo Entertainment System controllers** that are compatible with Nintendo Switch by visiting https://nesc.nintendo.com/nintendo-entertainment-system-controllers.

For more information about Nintendo Switch Online, to view membership options and to learn about a free seven-day trial for new users, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online-service/.

Persistent Internet and compatible smartphone required to use app. Data charges may apply. Nintendo Account age 13+ required. Online play, Save Data Cloud backup and Nintendo Switch Online smartphone app features available in compatible games. Not available in all countries. The Nintendo Account User Agreement, including the Purchase and Subscription terms, apply. https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online-service/

* See https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online-service/faq/ for more info.

** Limit one purchase per Nintendo Account with paid Nintendo Switch Online individual or family membership. Offer not available for trial membership. These controllers are optional and not required to play the Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online collection of games.

Blaster Master © SUNSOFT
Pro Wrestling ©1986 Nintendo
Super Mario Bros. 3 ©1988 Nintendo
Zelda II – The Adventure of Link ©1987 Nintendo

Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at https://press.nintendo.com, a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the site.


© Business Wire 2019
