Nintendo News: Vanquish Mythical Monsters and Go Island Hopping on Nintendo Switch Online in March

After falling from Angel Land, the NES™ games launching on Nintendo Switch Online this month have landed on a tropical paradise. On March 13, classics Kid Icarus™ and StarTropics™ join dozens of other NES games as part of the Nintendo Entertainment System™ – Nintendo Switch Online collection.

Kid Icarus – The evil goddess Medusa has stolen the Three Sacred Treasures and imprisoned the goddess of light, Palutena, in her evil plot to control all. Play as Pit, a young angel who has been entrusted with a magical bow and arrow. Fight against hordes of enemies that swoop from above and below. Secure the Three Sacred Treasures from their evil guardians, equip them and face Medusa in the final battle.

These titles join the growing library of NES games with newly added online play on the Nintendo Switch™ system, which also includes more than 30 classics like Super Mario Bros.™, Donkey Kong™ and The Legend of Zelda™ that are available exclusively to Nintendo Switch Online members.

Also, Nintendo Switch Online members who have downloaded the Tetris® 99 game can participate in the Tetris 99 MAXIMUS CUP online event from 5 a.m. PT on March 8 to 11:59 p.m. PT on March 10. During that time, win first place (you’ll see TETRIS MAXIMUS on the results screen when you do) as many times as you can. After the event, the top 999 players with the most TETRIS MAXIMUS wins will be notified, and will each receive 999 My Nintendo Gold Points. More details can be found by visiting https://tetris99.nintendo.com. Tetris 99 is free to download and available as a special offer for Nintendo Switch Online members.

Nintendo is also hosting a series of online qualifier events for the Super Smash Bros.™ Ultimate North America Open 2019 and Splatoon™ 2 North America Inkling Open 2019 tournaments for Nintendo Switch Online users. The winners of the online final events will compete in a final tournament at this year’s PAX East conference in Boston. More details about how to enter the online tournaments can be found at https://events.nintendo.com/.

Nintendo Switch Online members gain access to online play and Save Data Cloud backup in compatible games, plus a smartphone app that enhances features of supported games. To make playing NES games feel more authentic, Nintendo Switch Online members with a paid membership can purchase Nintendo Entertainment System controllers* that are compatible with Nintendo Switch by visiting https://nesc.nintendo.com/nintendo-entertainment-system-controllers.

For more information about Nintendo Switch Online, to view membership options and to learn about a free seven-day trial for new users, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online-service/.

Nintendo Switch Online membership sold separately. Persistent Internet and compatible smartphone required to use app. Data charges may apply. Nintendo Account age 13+ required. Online play, Save Data Cloud backup and Nintendo Switch Online smartphone app features available in compatible games. Not available in all countries. The Nintendo Account User Agreement, including the Purchase and Subscription terms, apply. nintendo.com/switch-online

*Limit one purchase per Nintendo Account with paid Nintendo Switch Online individual or family membership. Offer not available for trial membership. These controllers are optional and not required to play the Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online collection of games.

TETRIS® 99 ONLINE EVENT:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the US, Canada (excluding Quebec) and Mexico who are ages 13+ (18+ for Mexico) and have access to a Nintendo Switch system, Tetris® 99 game, Internet access and a Nintendo Switch Online membership. Contest begins 5:00 AM PT on 3/8/19 and ends at 11:59 PM PT on 3/10/19. To participate, you must play the Tetris® 99 game during the Contest Period. There will be 999 winners, which will be selected based on how many TETRIS MAXIMUS wins are accumulated during the Contest Period. Each winner will receive 999 My Nintendo Gold Points (ARV per prize $10 US). Skill of participating players determines the winners. See Official Rules for details and restrictions. [URL: https://tetris99.nintendo.com/rules]. Sponsor: Nintendo of America Inc., 4600 150th Ave NE, Redmond, WA 98052.

SPLATOON 2 NORTH AMERICA INKLING OPEN 2019: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the US, Canada, and Mexico who are age 13+ (18+ for Mexico) and have access to a Nintendo Switch system, Splatoon 2 game, reliable high-speed internet connection and Nintendo Switch Online membership. Registration Period from 1/22/19 to 2/10/19 at 9:00AM PT. Qualifier/Ink Pools Period begins 2/10/19 at 11:00AM PT. To participate, register at battlefy.com/splatoon2. Qualifier Finals begins 3/2/19 at 9:00AM PT. Each member of the top 4 Teams in Qualifier Finals will win a prize consisting of a slot to compete in the Final Event, scheduled to take place on 3/30/19 at 11:00AM PT at the PAX Arena in Boston, MA, daily PAX badges, 3 nights lodging, and round-trip airfare (ARV $2,311 each). For a Team to get the prize, at least 4 players on the Team must agree to participate in the Final Event. Each member of the first place winning Team of the Final Event will get a collectible item (ARV $500 each). Skill of participating players determines the winner(s). See Official Rules for details and restrictions. https://events.nintendo.com/splatoon2-naio-2019-official-rules/. Sponsor: Nintendo of America Inc., 4600 150th Ave NE, Redmond, WA 98052.

SUPER SMASH BROS. ULTIMATE NORTH AMERICA 2019: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the US, Canada, and Mexico who are age 13+ (18+ for Mexico) and have access to a Nintendo Switch system, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game, reliable high-speed internet connection, and a Nintendo Switch Online membership. Registration Period begins 1/22/19 and ends 3/9/19 at 9:00AM PT. Online Event qualifiers held on 2/2/19, 2/16/19, and 3/9/19. Online Event finals held on 2/9/19, 3/2/19, and 3/16/19. Start times for the Online Event qualifiers and finals are between 9:00AM PT and 2:00PM PT. To participate, register at battlefy.com/supersmashbros2019. Each of the 12 winners will receive a prize consisting of a slot to compete in the Final Event to be held 3/30/19 at the PAX Arena in Boston, MA, daily PAX badges, 3 nights lodging, and round-trip airfare (ARV $2,311 each). To receive the prize, winner must agree to participate in the Final Event. Final Event will be a team competition; each member of the first place team of the Final Event will get a collectible item (ARV $500 each). Skill of participating players determines the winner(s). See Official Rules for details and restrictions. https://events.nintendo.com/ssbu-nao-2019-official-rules/ Sponsor: Nintendo of America Inc., 4600 150th Ave NE, Redmond, WA 98052.

