Nintendo : Shows Broad Lineup of 2019 Nintendo : Switch Games for Every Gamer

Nintendo opened its activities at E3 2019 by showcasing multiple Nintendo
Switch games scheduled to launch in 2019 and beyond. During its
Nintendo Direct presentation, Nintendo revealed new information for
games, including Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, Luigi’s
Mansion 3, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, MARVEL
ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: The Black Order, Fire Emblem: Three Houses,
Animal Crossing: New Horizons, ASTRAL CHAIN and Super
Smash Bros. Ultimate.
The Nintendo Direct also revealed upcoming Nintendo Switch games,
including The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition from CD
PROJEKT RED, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics from
BonusXP and En Masse Entertainment, CONTRA ROGUE CORPS from
Konami and TRIALS of MANA from SQUARE ENIX.
Nintendo also revealed two new paid downloadable fighters coming to the Super
Smash Bros. Ultimate game: Hero from the DRAGON QUEST series
to be available this summer, and Banjo-Kazooie for this fall. The
Nintendo Direct presentation concluded with the reveal of the sequel to The
Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which is currently in
development for Nintendo Switch.
“After more than two years on the market, Nintendo Switch has appealed
to every kind of player with its ever-growing library of games,
including notables like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super
Mario Odyssey and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,” said Nintendo
of America President Doug Bowser. “At E3 we’re giving fans a look at
what’s in store for the rest of the year and beyond by demonstrating the
widespread support for the system from both Nintendo and a wide range of
indie and big-name development partners.”
Nintendo followed its presentation with a Nintendo Treehouse: Live
segment that gave fans their first look at live gameplay of the new
Pokémon games in development for Nintendo Switch. The games are
scheduled to launch Nov. 15. Nintendo Treehouse: Live, which provides
closer looks at Nintendo Switch games featured at E3, will continue with
daily programming through Thursday. Wednesday and Thursday’s livestreams
will start at 9 a.m. For the first time, Thursday’s show will be
dedicated entirely to new indie games coming to Nintendo Switch.
Other details announced during the Nintendo Direct include:
-
Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield: A new
generation of Pokémon is coming to the Nintendo Switch system. Become
a Pokémon Trainer, embark on a new journey in the new Galar region,
and unravel the mystery behind the Legendary
Pokémon Zacian and Zamazenta! Explore the Wild Area, a vast expanse of
land where the player can freely control the camera. And participate
in Max Raid Battles in which players will face off against gigantic
and super-strong Pokémon known as Dynamax Pokémon. The games launch
Nov. 15.
-
Luigi’s Mansion 3: Luigi embarks on a dream
vacation with Mario and friends. However, his dream quickly becomes a
nightmare. With the assistance of Professor E. Gadd once again, the
reluctant and cowardly hero Luigi traverses up and down a mysterious
hotel with floors that are completely different from one another.
Wield the upgraded Poltergust G-00 to slam and blow away the ghosts’
defenses, or summon Gooigi, an all-green doppelganger that can help
Luigi overcome obstacles he can’t get past alone. ScareScraper mode
can be played online* or locally with up to eight players on four
Nintendo Switch systems (additional games required). The game is
scheduled to launch in 2019.
-
The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening: Link has
washed ashore on a mysterious island with strange and colorful
inhabitants. To escape the island, Link must collect magical
instruments and awaken the Wind Fish. Players explore a reimagined
Koholint Island that’s been faithfully rebuilt in a new art style.
Battle enemies, conquer numerous dungeons and uncover the hidden
secrets of the island while encountering Super Mario enemies
like Goombas, Chain Chomps and Piranha Plants. Players can also earn
Chambers (Dungeon Rooms) and arrange them to complete objectives in
the new Chamber Dungeon. Launching alongside the game will be a new
Link amiibo figure that lets players put this adorable new art style
in the palm of their hands. A special Dreamer Edition will come with
the game and the Dreamer Art Book, which features concept art from the
Nintendo Switch version of the game. The game and amiibo are each
scheduled to launch Sept. 20.
-
Animal Crossing: New Horizons: Players embark on
an ultra-exclusive Nook Inc. Deserted Island Getaway Package and enjoy
a peaceful existence full of creativity, charm and the freedom to roll
up their sleeves and make their new life whatever they want it to be.
Players can collect resources they can craft into everything from
creature comforts to handy tools as they set up a homestead they can
decorate freely, both inside and out. The game is scheduled to launch
March 20, 2020.
-
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: Two new paid downloadable
fighters are coming to the Super
Smash Bros. Ultimate game: Hero from the DRAGON QUEST
series to be available this summer, and Banjo-Kazooie for this fall.
Hero represents the main character from several games in the DRAGON
QUEST series. He can take the form of the protagonist from DRAGON
QUEST XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age, DRAGON QUEST III: The Seeds
of Salvation, DRAGON QUEST IV: Chapters of the Chosen and DRAGON
QUEST VIII: Journey of the Cursed King. Banjo the bear and his
bird friend, Kazooie, star in a series of games that began on Nintendo
64. Although Banjo the bear was first introduced in Diddy Kong
Racing for Nintendo 64, the kind-hearted character is best known
for joining up with his wise-cracking bird sidekick Kazooie in the
1998 Nintendo 64 game Banjo-Kazooie. The beloved pair has
remained inseparable since, working together using an arsenal of
acrobatic and egg-shooting moves to defeat enemies, overcome obstacles
and locate golden puzzle pieces.
-
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate amiibo: New amiibo
figures featuring characters from the fighting game are on their way.
On Sept. 20, Nintendo is launching amiibo for Snake, Ivysaur and
Squirtle. In November, amiibo of Incineroar, Simon and Chrom are due,
followed by Dark Samus and Richter in 2020.
-
MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: The Black Order:
Assemble an ultimate team of Marvel Super Heroes from a huge cast
including the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, X-Men and more. Team
up with friends** to prevent galactic devastation at the hands of the
mad cosmic tyrant Thanos and his ruthless warmasters, The Black Order.
Players can expand their ultimate alliance with the paid Expansion
Pass, which includes upcoming DLC content from popular franchises like
the Fantastic Four, X-Men and Marvel Knights. The game launches on
July 19.
-
Fire Emblem: Three Houses: As a professor,
players must lead students in their academic lives and in turn-based,
tactical RPG battles wrought with strategic new twists to overcome. As
the story unfolds, the choice of house at the Officers Academy will
greatly affect where players stand when the great land of Fódlan
becomes engulfed in war. After five years, former friends from the
other classes must now face each other on the battlefield as bitter
enemies. The game features the refined gameplay that the Fire Emblem
franchise is known for. Players command a party of warriors to move
and fight on a grid-based battlefield and, for the first time in the
series history, assign battalions of troops to support individual
units in battle. The game launches July 26.
-
ASTRAL CHAIN: In this new synergetic action game
from PlatinumGames, humanity’s last chance against an interdimensional
invasion is a sentient weapon called the Legion. As a rookie officer
in an elite police task force, players will work together with their
Legion to solve cases and save humankind. Players can change Legions
on the fly to vary their style and unleash stylish combos. As they
save the world from extradimensional invaders called chimeras, they’ll
also interact with citizens, question suspects and team up with
members of their task force to solve cases. The game is scheduled to
launch Aug. 30.
-
DAEMON X MACHINA: Defend the planet and defeat
corrupted A.I. controlled robots using your Arsenal, a fully
customizable mechanized battle suit. Choose and equip your Arsenal
with a multitude of weapons, obtain more from downed enemy Arsenals,
and swap them on the fly to suit your strategy in the face of
ever-changing threats that may bring the end of the world. The game is
scheduled to launch Sept. 13.
-
Cadence of Hyrule ~ Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The
Legend of Zelda~: This rhythmic action-adventure game
is set in the world of the Legend of Zelda series. Players can
explore the randomly generated overworld, as well as dungeons that
change for every player as they try to save Hyrule as Link or Princess
Zelda. They can use items from the Legend of Zelda series, plus
spells and weapons from the Crypt of the NecroDancer game. By keeping
the beat with 25 remixed classic tunes from the Legend of Zelda
series, players must outstep legendary enemies and bosses in rhythmic
combat. The game launches in Nintendo eShop on June 13.
-
DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition:
The legendary and genre-defining role-playing series is back with the
definitive version of this critically acclaimed game. Embark on grand
and epic quest as the Luminary—the hero chosen by Yggdrasil, the world
tree, to save the world of Erdrea from an evil fate. The Nintendo
Switch version boasts all the sprawling content of the original game
along with newly added character-specific stories, fully orchestrated
field and battle music, additional monsters to ride, side-quests to
journey into past DRAGON QUEST worlds, and the ability to
change between HD and retro-inspired 16-bit visuals. Additional
enhancements include the ability to speed up battle sequences and the
choice of a Japanese or English voice track. The game is scheduled to
launch Sept. 27.
-
DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2: Go on an adventure to
build a fantasy world and defend it from the Children of Hargon. Play
and experiment to unlock crafting and building recipes in this RPG
adventure filled with exploration, questing and challenging battles.
Build together with up to three other players via local wireless or
online* on the Isle of Awakening. The Nintendo eShop demo is scheduled
to launch June 27, and the full game is scheduled to launch July 12.
-
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition from CD
PROJEKT RED: Winner of over 250 Game of the Year awards, The
Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a story-driven, open world adventure set
in a dark fantasy universe, where you play as Geralt of Rivia,
mercenary monster slayer. The Complete Edition contains every piece of
downloadable content released for the game, including two massive
story expansions: Hearts of Stone & Blood and Wine.
It’s the perfect opportunity to enter this world for the first time or
relive the adventure — on the go! The game is scheduled to launch this
year.
-
Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
from SEGA: Join Mario, Sonic and friends for their greatest
adventure yet at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, exclusively on Nintendo
Switch! Go for the gold medal as you compete in action-packed sports
games, including four brand-new events to Tokyo 2020: Skateboarding,
Karate, Surfing and Sport Climbing, as well as a large selection of
classic events. The game is scheduled to launch in November.
-
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics from
BonusXP and En Masse Entertainment: The highly anticipated Netflix
series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics comes to
life as a thrilling tactical strategy game! In The Dark Crystal:
Age of Resistance Tactics, fans can experience the fantasy world
of Thra by playing through – and going beyond – the events of the
series. Players will even encounter never-seen-before playable
characters, stories and environments. The game is scheduled to launch
in 2019.
-
TRIALS of MANA from SQUARE ENIX: TRIALS of MANA
is a full HD remake of the third entry in the Mana series,
originally released in Japan as Seiken Densetsu 3. The entire
game has been fully rebuilt from the ground up with modern 3D
graphics. The game is scheduled to launch in early 2020.
-
Collection of Mana from SQUARE ENIX: Collection
of Mana brings the first three titles in the seminal Mana
series to Nintendo Switch in an all-in-one package. The collection is
an essential bundle for new fans who want to play the classics for the
first time and nostalgia seekers who want to relive fond memories and
high fantasy adventures on the go. The collection launches today!
-
CONTRA ROGUE CORPS from Konami: CONTRA ROGUE
CORPS is an over-the-top run-and-gun franchise with fast-paced,
ultra-violent combat. Offering both single- and multiplayer** options, CONTRA
ROGUE CORPS is an incredible gameplay experience alone or with
your friends. The game launches on Sept. 24.
-
No More Heroes 3 from Grasshopper Manufacture:
Travis Touchdown returns to Santa Destroy after a 10-year absence.
There he finds a huge artificial island metropolis floating in the
sea, and a mysterious flying object hovering high above. The latest
numbered entry in the No More Heroes series... No More
Heroes 3 is coming in 2020!
-
Empire of Sin from Paradox and Romero Games: Empire
of Sin puts you at the heart of the ruthless criminal underworld
of 1920s Prohibition-era Chicago. It’s up to you to hustle, charm and
intimidate your way to the top of the pile and do whatever it takes to
stay there. This character-driven noir-inspired game immerses players
in the glitz and glamor of the roaring ’20s, all while they must work
behind the scenes in the gritty underbelly of organized crime. The
game is scheduled to launch in spring 2020.
-
Panzer Dragoon: Remake from Forever Entertainment:
A new, remade version of the Panzer Dragoon game – true to the
original, with improved graphics and controls, that suit modern gaming
standards! On a far, lone planet, you encounter two dragons awakened
from the ancient times. Armed with a deadly gun from the past, and the
guidance of your armored blue dragon, you must fulfill your destiny
and keep the Prototype Dragon from reaching the Tower, or die trying.
The game is scheduled to launch this winter.
-
Resident Evil 5 from CAPCOM: While the Umbrella
Corporation and its crop of lethal viruses have been destroyed and
contained, a more dangerous threat has emerged. Somewhere in Africa,
innocent villagers are transforming into aggressive and disturbing
creatures. Featuring online* and couch co-op, players can experience
this Resident Evil classic as either Chris Redfield or his
partner, Sheva Alomar, as the duo work together to investigate and
stop those responsible for the viral outbreak. The game is scheduled
to launch this fall.
-
Resident Evil 6 from CAPCOM: Blending action and
survival horror, Resident Evil 6 delivers an epic and dramatic
horror experience. Resident Evil favorites Leon S. Kennedy and
Chris Redfield are joined by series newcomers to face a global level
threat: the highly virulent C-virus. The game is scheduled to launch
this fall.
Some other third-party games on the way for Nintendo Switch include:
-
Dead by Daylight from Behaviour Interactive Inc. / Koch Media
(Sept. 24)
-
Stranger Things 3: The Game from Netflix / BonusXP (July 4)
-
Spyro Reignited Trilogy from Activision Publishing, Inc. (Sept.
3)
-
Just Dance 2020 from Ubisoft (Nov. 5)
-
New Super Lucky’s Tale from Playful Studios (This Fall)
-
Minecraft: Dungeons from Mojang Studios (Spring 2020)
-
Ni No Kuni Remake: Wrath of the White Witch from LEVEL-5 /
Engine Software (Sept. 20)
-
Catan from Asmodee Digital (June 20)
-
The Sinking City from Frogwares (This Fall)
-
Alien: Isolation from SEGA Europe Limited (2019)
-
Hollow Knight: Silksong from Team Cherry (Soon)
-
FINAL FANTASY: Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition from
SQUARE ENIX, Inc. (This Winter)
-
Dauntless from Phoenix Labs (Q4)
-
Wolfenstein: Youngblood from Bethesda Softworks (July 26)
-
DOOM Eternal from Bethesda Softworks (Soon)
-
The Elder Scrolls: Blades from Bethesda Softworks (This Fall)
Nintendo’s booth will give attendees their first hands-on time with the Pokémon
Sword and Pokémon Shield, Luigi’s Mansion 3 and The
Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening games. Fans who aren’t attending
the show can check out MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: The Black Order
for themselves and be among the first in the country to play the game
before it launches. Nintendo
Early Access at Best Buy events are taking place this week at 80
U.S. Best Buy locations, and 10 Best Buy stores in Canada. People can
visit select stores to play the game 3-8 p.m. local time on Wednesday,
June 12, and noon-5 p.m. local time Saturday, June 15.
To celebrate E3 2019, Nintendo eShop is offering savings on select
digital games. Between now and 11:59 p.m. PT on June 18, more than 60
Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS digital games are discounted 30%, 50%
or even more. These include games in well-known franchises and indie
games. My Nintendo members will also earn My Nintendo points on eligible
purchases. The full list of sale items can be found in Nintendo eShop on
the respective systems and at https://e3.nintendo.com/sale.
To watch Nintendo Treehouse: Live, learn game details or see the most
up-to-date information about Nintendo’s presence at E3 2019, keep an eye
on https://e3.nintendo.com/.
