Nintendo : Shows Broad Lineup of 2019 Nintendo : Switch Games for Every Gamer

Super Mario Maker 2 Starts Regular Launches that Include Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, Luigi’s Mansion 3, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition

Nintendo opened its activities at E3 2019 by showcasing multiple Nintendo Switch games scheduled to launch in 2019 and beyond. During its Nintendo Direct presentation, Nintendo revealed new information for games, including Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, Luigi’s Mansion 3, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: The Black Order, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, ASTRAL CHAIN and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190611005830/en/

In Luigi's Mansion 3, Luigi embarks on a dream vacation with Mario and friends. However, his dream quickly becomes a nightmare. The game is scheduled to launch in 2019. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Nintendo Direct also revealed upcoming Nintendo Switch games, including The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition from CD PROJEKT RED, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics from BonusXP and En Masse Entertainment, CONTRA ROGUE CORPS from Konami and TRIALS of MANA from SQUARE ENIX.

Nintendo also revealed two new paid downloadable fighters coming to the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game: Hero from the DRAGON QUEST series to be available this summer, and Banjo-Kazooie for this fall. The Nintendo Direct presentation concluded with the reveal of the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which is currently in development for Nintendo Switch.

“After more than two years on the market, Nintendo Switch has appealed to every kind of player with its ever-growing library of games, including notables like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,” said Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser. “At E3 we’re giving fans a look at what’s in store for the rest of the year and beyond by demonstrating the widespread support for the system from both Nintendo and a wide range of indie and big-name development partners.”

Nintendo followed its presentation with a Nintendo Treehouse: Live segment that gave fans their first look at live gameplay of the new Pokémon games in development for Nintendo Switch. The games are scheduled to launch Nov. 15. Nintendo Treehouse: Live, which provides closer looks at Nintendo Switch games featured at E3, will continue with daily programming through Thursday. Wednesday and Thursday’s livestreams will start at 9 a.m. For the first time, Thursday’s show will be dedicated entirely to new indie games coming to Nintendo Switch.

Other details announced during the Nintendo Direct include:

Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield : A new generation of Pokémon is coming to the Nintendo Switch system. Become a Pokémon Trainer, embark on a new journey in the new Galar region, and unravel the mystery behind the Legendary Pokémon Zacian and Zamazenta! Explore the Wild Area, a vast expanse of land where the player can freely control the camera. And participate in Max Raid Battles in which players will face off against gigantic and super-strong Pokémon known as Dynamax Pokémon. The games launch Nov. 15.

A new generation of Pokémon is coming to the Nintendo Switch system. Become a Pokémon Trainer, embark on a new journey in the new Galar region, and unravel the mystery behind the Legendary Pokémon Zacian and Zamazenta! Explore the Wild Area, a vast expanse of land where the player can freely control the camera. And participate in Max Raid Battles in which players will face off against gigantic and super-strong Pokémon known as Dynamax Pokémon. The games launch Nov. 15. Luigi’s Mansion 3 : Luigi embarks on a dream vacation with Mario and friends. However, his dream quickly becomes a nightmare. With the assistance of Professor E. Gadd once again, the reluctant and cowardly hero Luigi traverses up and down a mysterious hotel with floors that are completely different from one another. Wield the upgraded Poltergust G-00 to slam and blow away the ghosts’ defenses, or summon Gooigi, an all-green doppelganger that can help Luigi overcome obstacles he can’t get past alone. ScareScraper mode can be played online* or locally with up to eight players on four Nintendo Switch systems (additional games required). The game is scheduled to launch in 2019.

Luigi embarks on a dream vacation with Mario and friends. However, his dream quickly becomes a nightmare. With the assistance of Professor E. Gadd once again, the reluctant and cowardly hero Luigi traverses up and down a mysterious hotel with floors that are completely different from one another. Wield the upgraded Poltergust G-00 to slam and blow away the ghosts’ defenses, or summon Gooigi, an all-green doppelganger that can help Luigi overcome obstacles he can’t get past alone. ScareScraper mode can be played online* or locally with up to eight players on four Nintendo Switch systems (additional games required). The game is scheduled to launch in 2019. The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening : Link has washed ashore on a mysterious island with strange and colorful inhabitants. To escape the island, Link must collect magical instruments and awaken the Wind Fish. Players explore a reimagined Koholint Island that’s been faithfully rebuilt in a new art style. Battle enemies, conquer numerous dungeons and uncover the hidden secrets of the island while encountering Super Mario enemies like Goombas, Chain Chomps and Piranha Plants. Players can also earn Chambers (Dungeon Rooms) and arrange them to complete objectives in the new Chamber Dungeon. Launching alongside the game will be a new Link amiibo figure that lets players put this adorable new art style in the palm of their hands. A special Dreamer Edition will come with the game and the Dreamer Art Book, which features concept art from the Nintendo Switch version of the game. The game and amiibo are each scheduled to launch Sept. 20.

Link has washed ashore on a mysterious island with strange and colorful inhabitants. To escape the island, Link must collect magical instruments and awaken the Wind Fish. Players explore a reimagined Koholint Island that’s been faithfully rebuilt in a new art style. Battle enemies, conquer numerous dungeons and uncover the hidden secrets of the island while encountering enemies like Goombas, Chain Chomps and Piranha Plants. Players can also earn Chambers (Dungeon Rooms) and arrange them to complete objectives in the new Chamber Dungeon. Launching alongside the game will be a new Link amiibo figure that lets players put this adorable new art style in the palm of their hands. A special Dreamer Edition will come with the game and the Dreamer Art Book, which features concept art from the Nintendo Switch version of the game. The game and amiibo are each scheduled to launch Sept. 20. Animal Crossing: New Horizons : Players embark on an ultra-exclusive Nook Inc. Deserted Island Getaway Package and enjoy a peaceful existence full of creativity, charm and the freedom to roll up their sleeves and make their new life whatever they want it to be. Players can collect resources they can craft into everything from creature comforts to handy tools as they set up a homestead they can decorate freely, both inside and out. The game is scheduled to launch March 20, 2020.

Players embark on an ultra-exclusive Nook Inc. Deserted Island Getaway Package and enjoy a peaceful existence full of creativity, charm and the freedom to roll up their sleeves and make their new life whatever they want it to be. Players can collect resources they can craft into everything from creature comforts to handy tools as they set up a homestead they can decorate freely, both inside and out. The game is scheduled to launch March 20, 2020. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: Two new paid downloadable fighters are coming to the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game: Hero from the DRAGON QUEST series to be available this summer, and Banjo-Kazooie for this fall. Hero represents the main character from several games in the DRAGON QUEST series. He can take the form of the protagonist from DRAGON QUEST XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age , DRAGON QUEST III: The Seeds of Salvation , DRAGON QUEST IV: Chapters of the Chosen and DRAGON QUEST VIII: Journey of the Cursed King . Banjo the bear and his bird friend, Kazooie, star in a series of games that began on Nintendo 64. Although Banjo the bear was first introduced in Diddy Kong Racing for Nintendo 64, the kind-hearted character is best known for joining up with his wise-cracking bird sidekick Kazooie in the 1998 Nintendo 64 game Banjo-Kazooie . The beloved pair has remained inseparable since, working together using an arsenal of acrobatic and egg-shooting moves to defeat enemies, overcome obstacles and locate golden puzzle pieces.

Two new paid downloadable fighters are coming to the game: Hero from the series to be available this summer, and Banjo-Kazooie for this fall. Hero represents the main character from several games in the series. He can take the form of the protagonist from , , and . Banjo the bear and his bird friend, Kazooie, star in a series of games that began on Nintendo 64. Although Banjo the bear was first introduced in for Nintendo 64, the kind-hearted character is best known for joining up with his wise-cracking bird sidekick Kazooie in the 1998 Nintendo 64 game . The beloved pair has remained inseparable since, working together using an arsenal of acrobatic and egg-shooting moves to defeat enemies, overcome obstacles and locate golden puzzle pieces. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate amiibo: New amiibo figures featuring characters from the fighting game are on their way. On Sept. 20, Nintendo is launching amiibo for Snake, Ivysaur and Squirtle. In November, amiibo of Incineroar, Simon and Chrom are due, followed by Dark Samus and Richter in 2020.

New amiibo figures featuring characters from the fighting game are on their way. On Sept. 20, Nintendo is launching amiibo for Snake, Ivysaur and Squirtle. In November, amiibo of Incineroar, Simon and Chrom are due, followed by Dark Samus and Richter in 2020. MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: The Black Order : Assemble an ultimate team of Marvel Super Heroes from a huge cast including the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, X-Men and more. Team up with friends** to prevent galactic devastation at the hands of the mad cosmic tyrant Thanos and his ruthless warmasters, The Black Order. Players can expand their ultimate alliance with the paid Expansion Pass, which includes upcoming DLC content from popular franchises like the Fantastic Four, X-Men and Marvel Knights. The game launches on July 19.

Assemble an ultimate team of Marvel Super Heroes from a huge cast including the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, X-Men and more. Team up with friends** to prevent galactic devastation at the hands of the mad cosmic tyrant Thanos and his ruthless warmasters, The Black Order. Players can expand their ultimate alliance with the paid Expansion Pass, which includes upcoming DLC content from popular franchises like the Fantastic Four, X-Men and Marvel Knights. The game launches on July 19. Fire Emblem: Three Houses : As a professor, players must lead students in their academic lives and in turn-based, tactical RPG battles wrought with strategic new twists to overcome. As the story unfolds, the choice of house at the Officers Academy will greatly affect where players stand when the great land of Fódlan becomes engulfed in war. After five years, former friends from the other classes must now face each other on the battlefield as bitter enemies. The game features the refined gameplay that the Fire Emblem franchise is known for. Players command a party of warriors to move and fight on a grid-based battlefield and, for the first time in the series history, assign battalions of troops to support individual units in battle. The game launches July 26.

As a professor, players must lead students in their academic lives and in turn-based, tactical RPG battles wrought with strategic new twists to overcome. As the story unfolds, the choice of house at the Officers Academy will greatly affect where players stand when the great land of Fódlan becomes engulfed in war. After five years, former friends from the other classes must now face each other on the battlefield as bitter enemies. The game features the refined gameplay that the franchise is known for. Players command a party of warriors to move and fight on a grid-based battlefield and, for the first time in the series history, assign battalions of troops to support individual units in battle. The game launches July 26. ASTRAL CHAIN : In this new synergetic action game from PlatinumGames, humanity’s last chance against an interdimensional invasion is a sentient weapon called the Legion. As a rookie officer in an elite police task force, players will work together with their Legion to solve cases and save humankind. Players can change Legions on the fly to vary their style and unleash stylish combos. As they save the world from extradimensional invaders called chimeras, they’ll also interact with citizens, question suspects and team up with members of their task force to solve cases. The game is scheduled to launch Aug. 30.

In this new synergetic action game from PlatinumGames, humanity’s last chance against an interdimensional invasion is a sentient weapon called the Legion. As a rookie officer in an elite police task force, players will work together with their Legion to solve cases and save humankind. Players can change Legions on the fly to vary their style and unleash stylish combos. As they save the world from extradimensional invaders called chimeras, they’ll also interact with citizens, question suspects and team up with members of their task force to solve cases. The game is scheduled to launch Aug. 30. DAEMON X MACHINA : Defend the planet and defeat corrupted A.I. controlled robots using your Arsenal, a fully customizable mechanized battle suit. Choose and equip your Arsenal with a multitude of weapons, obtain more from downed enemy Arsenals, and swap them on the fly to suit your strategy in the face of ever-changing threats that may bring the end of the world. The game is scheduled to launch Sept. 13.

Defend the planet and defeat corrupted A.I. controlled robots using your Arsenal, a fully customizable mechanized battle suit. Choose and equip your Arsenal with a multitude of weapons, obtain more from downed enemy Arsenals, and swap them on the fly to suit your strategy in the face of ever-changing threats that may bring the end of the world. The game is scheduled to launch Sept. 13. Cadence of Hyrule ~ Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda ~: This rhythmic action-adventure game is set in the world of the Legend of Zelda series. Players can explore the randomly generated overworld, as well as dungeons that change for every player as they try to save Hyrule as Link or Princess Zelda. They can use items from the Legend of Zelda series, plus spells and weapons from the Crypt of the NecroDancer game. By keeping the beat with 25 remixed classic tunes from the Legend of Zelda series, players must outstep legendary enemies and bosses in rhythmic combat. The game launches in Nintendo eShop on June 13.

This rhythmic action-adventure game is set in the world of the series. Players can explore the randomly generated overworld, as well as dungeons that change for every player as they try to save Hyrule as Link or Princess Zelda. They can use items from the series, plus spells and weapons from the Crypt of the NecroDancer game. By keeping the beat with 25 remixed classic tunes from the series, players must outstep legendary enemies and bosses in rhythmic combat. The game launches in Nintendo eShop on June 13. DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition : The legendary and genre-defining role-playing series is back with the definitive version of this critically acclaimed game. Embark on grand and epic quest as the Luminary—the hero chosen by Yggdrasil, the world tree, to save the world of Erdrea from an evil fate. The Nintendo Switch version boasts all the sprawling content of the original game along with newly added character-specific stories, fully orchestrated field and battle music, additional monsters to ride, side-quests to journey into past DRAGON QUEST worlds, and the ability to change between HD and retro-inspired 16-bit visuals. Additional enhancements include the ability to speed up battle sequences and the choice of a Japanese or English voice track. The game is scheduled to launch Sept. 27.

The legendary and genre-defining role-playing series is back with the definitive version of this critically acclaimed game. Embark on grand and epic quest as the Luminary—the hero chosen by Yggdrasil, the world tree, to save the world of Erdrea from an evil fate. The Nintendo Switch version boasts all the sprawling content of the original game along with newly added character-specific stories, fully orchestrated field and battle music, additional monsters to ride, side-quests to journey into past worlds, and the ability to change between HD and retro-inspired 16-bit visuals. Additional enhancements include the ability to speed up battle sequences and the choice of a Japanese or English voice track. The game is scheduled to launch Sept. 27. DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2 : Go on an adventure to build a fantasy world and defend it from the Children of Hargon. Play and experiment to unlock crafting and building recipes in this RPG adventure filled with exploration, questing and challenging battles. Build together with up to three other players via local wireless or online* on the Isle of Awakening. The Nintendo eShop demo is scheduled to launch June 27, and the full game is scheduled to launch July 12.

Go on an adventure to build a fantasy world and defend it from the Children of Hargon. Play and experiment to unlock crafting and building recipes in this RPG adventure filled with exploration, questing and challenging battles. Build together with up to three other players via local wireless or online* on the Isle of Awakening. The Nintendo eShop demo is scheduled to launch June 27, and the full game is scheduled to launch July 12. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition from CD PROJEKT RED: Winner of over 250 Game of the Year awards, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a story-driven, open world adventure set in a dark fantasy universe, where you play as Geralt of Rivia, mercenary monster slayer. The Complete Edition contains every piece of downloadable content released for the game, including two massive story expansions: Hearts of Stone & Blood and Wine . It’s the perfect opportunity to enter this world for the first time or relive the adventure — on the go! The game is scheduled to launch this year.

Winner of over 250 Game of the Year awards, is a story-driven, open world adventure set in a dark fantasy universe, where you play as Geralt of Rivia, mercenary monster slayer. The Complete Edition contains every piece of downloadable content released for the game, including two massive story expansions: & . It’s the perfect opportunity to enter this world for the first time or relive the adventure — on the go! The game is scheduled to launch this year. Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 from SEGA: Join Mario, Sonic and friends for their greatest adventure yet at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, exclusively on Nintendo Switch! Go for the gold medal as you compete in action-packed sports games, including four brand-new events to Tokyo 2020: Skateboarding, Karate, Surfing and Sport Climbing, as well as a large selection of classic events. The game is scheduled to launch in November.

Join Mario, Sonic and friends for their greatest adventure yet at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, exclusively on Nintendo Switch! Go for the gold medal as you compete in action-packed sports games, including four brand-new events to Tokyo 2020: Skateboarding, Karate, Surfing and Sport Climbing, as well as a large selection of classic events. The game is scheduled to launch in November. The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics from BonusXP and En Masse Entertainment: The highly anticipated Netflix series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics comes to life as a thrilling tactical strategy game! In The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics , fans can experience the fantasy world of Thra by playing through – and going beyond – the events of the series. Players will even encounter never-seen-before playable characters, stories and environments. The game is scheduled to launch in 2019.

The highly anticipated Netflix series comes to life as a thrilling tactical strategy game! In , fans can experience the fantasy world of Thra by playing through – and going beyond – the events of the series. Players will even encounter never-seen-before playable characters, stories and environments. The game is scheduled to launch in 2019. TRIALS of MANA from SQUARE ENIX: TRIALS of MANA is a full HD remake of the third entry in the Mana series, originally released in Japan as Seiken Densetsu 3 . The entire game has been fully rebuilt from the ground up with modern 3D graphics. The game is scheduled to launch in early 2020.

is a full HD remake of the third entry in the series, originally released in Japan as . The entire game has been fully rebuilt from the ground up with modern 3D graphics. The game is scheduled to launch in early 2020. Collection of Mana from SQUARE ENIX: Collection of Mana brings the first three titles in the seminal Mana series to Nintendo Switch in an all-in-one package. The collection is an essential bundle for new fans who want to play the classics for the first time and nostalgia seekers who want to relive fond memories and high fantasy adventures on the go. The collection launches today!

brings the first three titles in the seminal series to Nintendo Switch in an all-in-one package. The collection is an essential bundle for new fans who want to play the classics for the first time and nostalgia seekers who want to relive fond memories and high fantasy adventures on the go. The collection launches today! CONTRA ROGUE CORPS from Konami: CONTRA ROGUE CORPS is an over-the-top run-and-gun franchise with fast-paced, ultra-violent combat. Offering both single- and multiplayer** options, CONTRA ROGUE CORPS is an incredible gameplay experience alone or with your friends. The game launches on Sept. 24.

is an over-the-top run-and-gun franchise with fast-paced, ultra-violent combat. Offering both single- and multiplayer** options, is an incredible gameplay experience alone or with your friends. The game launches on Sept. 24. No More Heroes 3 from Grasshopper Manufacture: Travis Touchdown returns to Santa Destroy after a 10-year absence. There he finds a huge artificial island metropolis floating in the sea, and a mysterious flying object hovering high above. The latest numbered entry in the No More Heroes series... No More Heroes 3 is coming in 2020!

Travis Touchdown returns to Santa Destroy after a 10-year absence. There he finds a huge artificial island metropolis floating in the sea, and a mysterious flying object hovering high above. The latest numbered entry in the series... is coming in 2020! Empire of Sin from Paradox and Romero Games: Empire of Sin puts you at the heart of the ruthless criminal underworld of 1920s Prohibition-era Chicago. It’s up to you to hustle, charm and intimidate your way to the top of the pile and do whatever it takes to stay there. This character-driven noir-inspired game immerses players in the glitz and glamor of the roaring ’20s, all while they must work behind the scenes in the gritty underbelly of organized crime. The game is scheduled to launch in spring 2020.

puts you at the heart of the ruthless criminal underworld of 1920s Prohibition-era Chicago. It’s up to you to hustle, charm and intimidate your way to the top of the pile and do whatever it takes to stay there. This character-driven noir-inspired game immerses players in the glitz and glamor of the roaring ’20s, all while they must work behind the scenes in the gritty underbelly of organized crime. The game is scheduled to launch in spring 2020. Panzer Dragoon: Remake from Forever Entertainment: A new, remade version of the Panzer Dragoon game – true to the original, with improved graphics and controls, that suit modern gaming standards! On a far, lone planet, you encounter two dragons awakened from the ancient times. Armed with a deadly gun from the past, and the guidance of your armored blue dragon, you must fulfill your destiny and keep the Prototype Dragon from reaching the Tower, or die trying. The game is scheduled to launch this winter.

A new, remade version of the game – true to the original, with improved graphics and controls, that suit modern gaming standards! On a far, lone planet, you encounter two dragons awakened from the ancient times. Armed with a deadly gun from the past, and the guidance of your armored blue dragon, you must fulfill your destiny and keep the Prototype Dragon from reaching the Tower, or die trying. The game is scheduled to launch this winter. Resident Evil 5 from CAPCOM: While the Umbrella Corporation and its crop of lethal viruses have been destroyed and contained, a more dangerous threat has emerged. Somewhere in Africa, innocent villagers are transforming into aggressive and disturbing creatures. Featuring online* and couch co-op, players can experience this Resident Evil classic as either Chris Redfield or his partner, Sheva Alomar, as the duo work together to investigate and stop those responsible for the viral outbreak. The game is scheduled to launch this fall.

While the Umbrella Corporation and its crop of lethal viruses have been destroyed and contained, a more dangerous threat has emerged. Somewhere in Africa, innocent villagers are transforming into aggressive and disturbing creatures. Featuring online* and couch co-op, players can experience this classic as either Chris Redfield or his partner, Sheva Alomar, as the duo work together to investigate and stop those responsible for the viral outbreak. The game is scheduled to launch this fall. Resident Evil 6 from CAPCOM: Blending action and survival horror, Resident Evil 6 delivers an epic and dramatic horror experience. Resident Evil favorites Leon S. Kennedy and Chris Redfield are joined by series newcomers to face a global level threat: the highly virulent C-virus. The game is scheduled to launch this fall.

Some other third-party games on the way for Nintendo Switch include:

Dead by Daylight from Behaviour Interactive Inc. / Koch Media (Sept. 24)

from Behaviour Interactive Inc. / Koch Media (Sept. 24) Stranger Things 3: The Game from Netflix / BonusXP (July 4)

from Netflix / BonusXP (July 4) Spyro Reignited Trilogy from Activision Publishing, Inc. (Sept. 3)

from Activision Publishing, Inc. (Sept. 3) Just Dance 2020 from Ubisoft (Nov. 5)

from Ubisoft (Nov. 5) New Super Lucky’s Tale from Playful Studios (This Fall)

from Playful Studios (This Fall) Minecraft: Dungeons from Mojang Studios (Spring 2020)

from Mojang Studios (Spring 2020) Ni No Kuni Remake: Wrath of the White Witch from LEVEL-5 / Engine Software (Sept. 20)

from LEVEL-5 / Engine Software (Sept. 20) Catan from Asmodee Digital (June 20)

from Asmodee Digital (June 20) The Sinking City from Frogwares (This Fall)

from Frogwares (This Fall) Alien: Isolation from SEGA Europe Limited (2019)

from SEGA Europe Limited (2019) Hollow Knight: Silksong from Team Cherry (Soon)

from Team Cherry (Soon) FINAL FANTASY: Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition from SQUARE ENIX, Inc. (This Winter)

from SQUARE ENIX, Inc. (This Winter) Dauntless from Phoenix Labs (Q4)

from Phoenix Labs (Q4) Wolfenstein: Youngblood from Bethesda Softworks (July 26)

from Bethesda Softworks (July 26) DOOM Eternal from Bethesda Softworks (Soon)

from Bethesda Softworks (Soon) The Elder Scrolls: Blades from Bethesda Softworks (This Fall)

Nintendo’s booth will give attendees their first hands-on time with the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, Luigi’s Mansion 3 and The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening games. Fans who aren’t attending the show can check out MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: The Black Order for themselves and be among the first in the country to play the game before it launches. Nintendo Early Access at Best Buy events are taking place this week at 80 U.S. Best Buy locations, and 10 Best Buy stores in Canada. People can visit select stores to play the game 3-8 p.m. local time on Wednesday, June 12, and noon-5 p.m. local time Saturday, June 15.

To celebrate E3 2019, Nintendo eShop is offering savings on select digital games. Between now and 11:59 p.m. PT on June 18, more than 60 Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS digital games are discounted 30%, 50% or even more. These include games in well-known franchises and indie games. My Nintendo members will also earn My Nintendo points on eligible purchases. The full list of sale items can be found in Nintendo eShop on the respective systems and at https://e3.nintendo.com/sale.

To watch Nintendo Treehouse: Live, learn game details or see the most up-to-date information about Nintendo’s presence at E3 2019, keep an eye on https://e3.nintendo.com/.

*Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online play. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. nintendo.com/switch-online

**Additional accessories may be required for multiplayer mode; sold separately.

About Nintendo: The worldwide pioneer in the creation of interactive entertainment, Nintendo Co., Ltd., of Kyoto, Japan, manufactures and markets hardware and software for its Nintendo Switch™ system and the Nintendo 3DS™ family of portable systems. Since 1983, when it launched the Nintendo Entertainment System™, Nintendo has sold more than 4.7 billion video games and more than 740 million hardware units globally, including Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, as well as the Game Boy™, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo DS™ family of systems, Super NES™, Nintendo 64™, Nintendo GameCube™, Wii™ and Wii U™ systems. It has also created industry icons that have become well-known, household names, such as Mario, Donkey Kong, Metroid, Zelda and Pokémon. A wholly owned subsidiary, Nintendo of America Inc., based in Redmond, Wash., serves as headquarters for Nintendo’s operations in the Americas. For more information about Nintendo, please visit the company’s website at https://www.nintendo.com.

About Marvel Entertainment: Marvel Entertainment, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, is one of the world’s most prominent character-based entertainment companies, built on a proven library of more than 8,000 characters featured in a variety of media over eighty years. Marvel utilizes its character franchises in entertainment, licensing, publishing, games and digital media. For more information, visit marvel.com. © 2019 MARVEL

Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at https://press.nintendo.com/, a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the site.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190611005830/en/