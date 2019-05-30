Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nintendo : Switch Heads Across the U.S. for an Interactive Road Trip for Kids and Families

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 09:07am EDT

Nintendo Switch Games, Photo Opps and Fun Experiences Coming to Cities All Around the Country

Nintendo plans to bring Nintendo Switch games, memorable photo opportunities and activities for the whole family to cities across the country. The Nintendo Switch Road Trip tour runs June 26 through October and offers visitors a colorful and highly interactive space featuring playable demos of some of the hottest Nintendo Switch games of the summer like Super Mario Maker 2 and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, among others. The stops throughout the road trip are designed with kids and families in mind, offering them a one-of-a-kind Nintendo-themed experience that they can enjoy together!

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005339/en/

Nintendo plans to bring Nintendo Switch games, memorable photo opportunities and activities for the ...

Nintendo plans to bring Nintendo Switch games, memorable photo opportunities and activities for the whole family to cities across the country. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The Nintendo Switch Road Trip highlights the portability of Nintendo Switch as we travel the country to bring our games directly to fans,” said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Whether you’re visiting a state fair or just out for a day with the family, our event provides an opportunity to relax, play some games and have some fun.”

The Nintendo Switch Road Trip is a great place to get hands-on time with the system and some of its games. The space offers many areas themed to different games, like a warp pipe-filled stage to play the Super Mario Maker 2 game, a neon-colored paradise for the Splatoon 2 game and a large-screen TV and bucket race car seats for the high-octane Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game.

In addition to playable games, the colorful space offers fun photo opportunities for sharing on social media, Nintendo-themed challenges and special Target discount coupons that will be handed out at all stops (while supplies last).

The Nintendo Switch Road Trip is scheduled to make the following stops:

         
Location       Dates
Navy Pier

Chicago, Illinois

      June 26-30
Summerfest®

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

      July 3-7
California State Fair

Sacramento, California

      July 12-14
Bite of Seattle

Seattle, Washington

      July 19-21
Musikfest

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

      Aug. 2-4
Iowa State Fair

Des Moines, Iowa

      Aug. 8-11
Kentucky State Fair

Louisville, Kentucky

      Aug. 15-19
The Great New York State Fair

Syracuse, New York

      Aug. 22-25
Minnesota State Fair

Saint Paul, Minnesota

      Aug. 30-Sept. 2
New Mexico State Fair

Albuquerque, New Mexico

      Sept. 6-8
LA County Fair

Pomona, California

      Sept. 11-15
The Big E

West Springfield, Massachusetts

      Sept. 26-29
Georgia National Fair

Perry, Georgia

      Oct. 3-6
     

The Nintendo Switch games playable on the Nintendo Switch Road Trip are:

Visitors who are My Nintendo members can check in at each stop with their My Nintendo QR Code* pattern to receive a gift, while supplies last. For more information about the My Nintendo rewards program, and how to check in, visit https://my.nintendo.com/news.

For more information about the Nintendo Switch Road Trip, visit https://events.nintendo.com/roadtrip.

Remember that Nintendo Switch features parental controls that let adults manage the content their children can access. For more information about other features, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/.

*QR Code is a registered trademark of DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED.

About Nintendo: The worldwide pioneer in the creation of interactive entertainment, Nintendo Co., Ltd., of Kyoto, Japan, manufactures and markets hardware and software for its Nintendo Switch system and the Nintendo 3DS family of portable systems. Since 1983, when it launched the Nintendo Entertainment System, Nintendo has sold more than 4.7 billion video games and more than 740 million hardware units globally, including Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, as well as the Game Boy, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo DS family of systems, Super NES, Nintendo 64, Nintendo GameCube, Wii and Wii U systems. It has also created industry icons that have become well-known, household names, such as Mario, Donkey Kong, Metroid, Zelda and Pokémon. A wholly owned subsidiary, Nintendo of America Inc., based in Redmond, Wash., serves as headquarters for Nintendo’s operations in the Americas. For more information about Nintendo, please visit the company’s website at https://www.nintendo.com/.

Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at https://press.nintendo.com, a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the site.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:23aLIBERTY STAR URANIUM & METALS CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
09:22aTOYOTA MOTOR : to spend $53m in Myanmar to build new plant
AQ
09:22aEXXON MOBIL : Papua New Guinea Leadership Delays Exxon-Total Project
DJ
09:21aBP : President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey talks future projects in Azerbaijan
AQ
09:21aLONDONMETRIC PROPERTY : Cohen & Steers Capital Management - Form 8.3 - LondonMetric Property plc
PR
09:21aGlobal Cyclopentane Market 2019-2023| Technological Advances in Refrigeration Systems to Boost Growth| Technavio
BU
09:20aHARRIS CORP /DE/ : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09:19aRA MEDICAL : DABRA Laser System Results Presented at 2019 NCVH Annual Conference
PU
09:19aRPC : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Amendment
PU
09:19aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - CHARTER COURT FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP PLC
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : EXPLAINER: China's rare earth supplies could be vital bargaining chip in U.S. trade war
2CHEVRON CORPORATION : CHEVRON : Exxon shareholders reject resolutions on climate and splitting CEO, chairman r..
3KKR in talks to take Germany's Axel Springer private
4CHRISTIAN DIOR SE : CHRISTIAN DIOR : Woman at centre of money-laundering case 'spent 30,000 on chocolate in on..
5PENNON GROUP : PENNON : South West Water owner Pennon's FY profit jumps on waste recycling push

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About