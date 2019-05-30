Nintendo : Switch Heads Across the U.S. for an Interactive Road Trip for Kids and Families

Nintendo plans to bring Nintendo
Switch games, memorable photo opportunities and activities for the
whole family to cities across the country. The Nintendo
Switch Road Trip tour runs June 26 through October and offers
visitors a colorful and highly interactive space featuring playable
demos of some of the hottest Nintendo Switch games of the summer like Super
Mario Maker 2 and Super
Smash Bros. Ultimate, among others. The stops throughout the
road trip are designed with kids and families in mind, offering them a
one-of-a-kind Nintendo-themed experience that they can enjoy together!
“The Nintendo Switch Road Trip highlights the portability of Nintendo
Switch as we travel the country to bring our games directly to fans,”
said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales
and Marketing. “Whether you’re visiting a state fair or just out for a
day with the family, our event provides an opportunity to relax, play
some games and have some fun.”
The Nintendo Switch Road Trip is a great place to get hands-on time with
the system and some of its games. The space offers many areas themed to
different games, like a warp pipe-filled stage to play the Super
Mario Maker 2 game, a neon-colored paradise for the Splatoon
2 game and a large-screen TV and bucket race car seats for the
high-octane Mario
Kart 8 Deluxe game.
In addition to playable games, the colorful space offers fun photo
opportunities for sharing on social media, Nintendo-themed challenges
and special Target discount coupons that will be handed out at all stops
(while supplies last).
The Nintendo Switch Road Trip is scheduled to make the following stops:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Location
|
|
|
|
Dates
|
Navy Pier
Chicago, Illinois
|
|
|
|
June 26-30
|
Summerfest®
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
|
|
|
|
July 3-7
|
California State Fair
Sacramento, California
|
|
|
|
July 12-14
|
Bite of Seattle
Seattle, Washington
|
|
|
|
July 19-21
|
Musikfest
Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
|
|
|
|
Aug. 2-4
|
Iowa State Fair
Des Moines, Iowa
|
|
|
|
Aug. 8-11
|
Kentucky State Fair
Louisville, Kentucky
|
|
|
|
Aug. 15-19
|
The Great New York State Fair
Syracuse, New York
|
|
|
|
Aug. 22-25
|
Minnesota State Fair
Saint Paul, Minnesota
|
|
|
|
Aug. 30-Sept. 2
|
New Mexico State Fair
Albuquerque, New Mexico
|
|
|
|
Sept. 6-8
|
LA County Fair
Pomona, California
|
|
|
|
Sept. 11-15
|
The Big E
West Springfield, Massachusetts
|
|
|
|
Sept. 26-29
|
Georgia National Fair
Perry, Georgia
|
|
|
|
Oct. 3-6
|
|
|
|
|
The Nintendo Switch games playable on the Nintendo Switch Road Trip are:
Visitors who are My Nintendo members can check in at each stop with
their My Nintendo QR Code* pattern to receive a gift, while supplies
last. For more information about the My Nintendo rewards program, and
how to check in, visit https://my.nintendo.com/news.
For more information about the Nintendo Switch Road Trip, visit https://events.nintendo.com/roadtrip.
Remember that Nintendo Switch features parental
controls that let adults manage the content their children can
access. For more information about other features, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/.
*QR Code is a registered trademark of DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED.
About Nintendo: The worldwide pioneer in the creation of
interactive entertainment, Nintendo Co., Ltd., of Kyoto, Japan,
manufactures and markets hardware and software for its Nintendo Switch™
system and the Nintendo 3DS™ family of portable systems.
Since 1983, when it launched the Nintendo Entertainment System™,
Nintendo has sold more than 4.7 billion video games and more than 740
million hardware units globally, including Nintendo Switch and the
Nintendo 3DS family of systems, as well as the Game Boy™,
Game Boy Advance, Nintendo DS™ family of systems, Super NES™,
Nintendo 64™, Nintendo GameCube™, Wii™
and Wii U™ systems. It has also created industry icons that
have become well-known, household names, such as Mario, Donkey Kong,
Metroid, Zelda and Pokémon. A wholly owned subsidiary, Nintendo of
America Inc., based in Redmond, Wash., serves as headquarters for
Nintendo’s operations in the Americas. For more information about
Nintendo, please visit the company’s website at https://www.nintendo.com/.
