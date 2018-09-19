Nintendo : Switch Online Connects Console Owners

Nintendo
Switch Online has arrived. The paid online service for Nintendo’s
go-anywhere home video game system comes with an array of features that
provide a great value to Nintendo
Switch owners. Individual memberships are available for $3.99 for
one month, $7.99 for three months or $19.99 for 12 months. Up to eight
Nintendo Account holders can use a family membership, which costs $34.99
for a year.
“In addition to online play, Nintendo Switch Online includes Save Data
Cloud backup for compatible games, a growing library of classic NES
games with newly added online play, a smartphone app for voice chat and
other features for supported games, and exclusive special offers, like a
pair of wireless NES Controllers that can be used to play NES games on
Nintendo Switch,” said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice
President of Sales and Marketing. “It’s a tremendous value.”
Online Play: Nintendo Switch Online
allows players to engage in competitive or cooperative gameplay with
people around the world in many current and upcoming games like Splatoon
2, ARMS,
Mario
Kart 8 Deluxe, Mario
Tennis Aces, Super
Mario Party and Super
Smash Bros. Ultimate. As a reminder, players won’t automatically
become Nintendo Switch Online members when the service starts, so they
will need to purchase an Individual or Family Membership to avoid
disruption of their online play in compatible games. A seven-day free
trial is also available from Nintendo eShop.
NES – Nintendo Switch Online: For
the first time ever, players will be able to enjoy NES games online.
Depending on the game, players can engage in online competitive or co-op
multiplayer, or take turns controlling the action. Friends can even
watch each other play single-player games online, and virtually “pass
the controller” at any time.
The 20 NES games launching with the service today are Balloon Fight,
Baseball, Donkey Kong, Double Dragon, Dr. Mario,
Excitebike, Ghosts ’n Goblins, Gradius, Ice
Climber, Ice Hockey, The Legend of Zelda, Mario
Bros., Pro Wrestling, River City Ransom, Soccer,
Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros. 3, Tecmo Bowl, Tennis
and Yoshi. Today marks the first time that Pro Wrestling
has been available anywhere since it launched for the original NES.
Nintendo will add additional classic NES games at no extra charge. Games
planned for October include NES Open Tournament Golf, Solomon’s
Key and Super Dodge Ball. In November, members will receive Metroid,
Mighty Bomb Jack and TwinBee. And in December, members get Adventures
of Lolo, Ninja Gaiden and Wario’s Woods. The NES –
Nintendo Switch Online library will continue to grow in 2019.
Save Data Cloud Backup: The Save
Data Cloud backup that comes with Nintendo Switch Online memberships
automatically creates a backup copy of save data for compatible Nintendo
Switch games. This makes it easy for players to retrieve save data if
they lose their system or start using a new one.
Smartphone App: Nintendo Switch
Online expands support for voice chat via the smartphone app with a
variety of fan-favorite multiplayer online games, including Splatoon 2,
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, ARMS and Mario Tennis Aces.
Additionally, the entire NES – Nintendo Switch Online game library also
will support voice chat using the smartphone app.
Special Offers: A Nintendo Switch
Online membership also gives people access to special offers, such as
the exclusive chance to purchase a pair of wireless Nintendo
Entertainment System Controllers, which look like the original NES
controller. The accessory makes playing NES – Nintendo Switch Online
games feel even more authentic. Plus, it docks with and charges on the
Nintendo Switch system. NES controllers can be pre-purchased as a set of
two for $59.99 (plus shipping and tax) at https://nesc.nintendo.com/nintendo-entertainment-system-controllers
by users with an active, paid Nintendo Switch Online membership. Free
trial users are not eligible. NES controllers are limited to one set per
Nintendo Account holder, and initial orders of the controllers will ship
in December.
Also, everyone who buys an Individual 12-Month Membership or a Family
Membership to Nintendo Switch Online will receive a download code for
exclusive in-game Splatoon 2 gear, based on the jerseys worn by
the team that won the Splatoon 2 World Championship during E3
2018.
Remember that Nintendo Switch features parental
controls that let adults manage the content their children can
access. For more information about other features, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/.
