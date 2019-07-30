Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Nintendo quarterly profit drops 10% ahead of Switch Lite launch

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 04:08am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A display for the gaming company Nintendo is shown during opening day of E3, the annual video games expo revealing the latest in gaming software and hardware in Los Angeles

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese gaming company Nintendo Co Ltd on Tuesday reported a 10% decline in quarterly profit, far wide of market expectations, as a rise in costs dulled stronger sales of its hybrid home-portable Switch console.

Operating profit for the three months through June was 27.4 billion yen (£207.18 million), versus the 40 billion yen average of 10 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

The Kyoto-based gaming company said it sold 2.1 million Switch consoles in the quarter, bringing the total installed base to 36.9 million units. It maintained its full-year sales forecast of 18 million units for the year ending March.

Looking to offset declining sales of its aging 3DS handheld console and expand beyond its core fanbase, Nintendo will in September launch the Switch Lite device, which cuts unit costs by dropping the Switch's TV dock and detachable controllers.

The Switch Lite will retail in the United States at $199.99, compared with the Switch's price of $299.99. Nintendo did not provide a sales forecast for the new device.

The launch comes as the famously secretive Kyoto-based gaming company shows signs of greater openness, tying up with mobile game developers for smartphone-based titles like Mario Kart Tour, which is due to be released this summer in partnership with DeNA Co Ltd.

While some analysts said that could prove a breakthrough hit, early download numbers for Nintendo's most recent mobile title Dr Mario World, developed with Line Corp, have trailed earlier releases like Mario Run, data from Sensor Tower showed.

Nintendo's expansion plans also include a partnership with China's largest games maker, Tencent Holdings Ltd, that aims to sell the Switch in that country's stunted console market. The two firms are set to exhibit at Shanghai's ChinaJoy gaming expo in early August.

Last week, Tencent said it will work with Nintendo-backed The Pokemon Company on a new game, in a partnership that could capitalise on the popularity of Japanese characters in China.

On the Switch, analysts are looking to the release of the device's first full Pokemon games - Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield - in November to further push sales.

Nintendo's diversification drive comes as the global gaming market faces a shake-up as entrants like Google parent Alphabet Inc and Apple Inc move into game streaming services.

Many analysts nevertheless said games fans will continue to hew to traditional console manufacturers like Nintendo and Sony Corp with their exclusive games featuring well-established characters.

Nintendo's shares closed up 0.7% ahead of the earnings announcement. Its share price has risen 39% year-to-date.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

By Sam Nussey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:30aNSI NATIONAL STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Production and Deliveries of Energy Products, May 2019
PU
04:25aARLA FOODS UK : Morrisons opens up beef supply chain to help farmers transitioning to Arla UK 360 standard
PU
04:20aGerman court clears ECB's supervision of top banks
RE
04:15aUN ESCWA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COMM : ESCWA discusses linkages between women empowerment and renewable energy
PU
04:11aFrench second-quarter growth slows unexpectedly to 0.2%
RE
04:09aSterling slumps towards $1.21 amid scramble to price no-deal Brexit
RE
04:08aNintendo quarterly profit drops 10% ahead of Switch Lite launch
RE
04:06aHuawei's first-half revenue growth accelerates despite U.S. sanctions
RE
04:03aChina's Shandong province says fall armyworm a 'major threat' to autumn crop output
RE
04:03aCURRENCIES : British Pound Collapse Continues As Sterling Reaches New Two-year Low
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKSTONE GROUP LP : LSE shares hit record high as investors cheer $27 billion Refinitiv bid
2BASF SE : BASF : Bayer says 2019 profit goal becoming a stretch
3Oil prices rise as market eyes likely Fed rate cut
4LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : Lufthansa seond-quarter earnings fall on rising fuel costs and price wars
5SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY : SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY : slightly lowers 2019 profit expectations

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group