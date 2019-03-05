FULLERTON, Calif., March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To celebrate the ninth year of the FREE family carnival benefit, “Mardi Gras for Autism,” Fullerton Cares launches the $9 pledge helping 9 students campaign on March 1, 2019.



Mardi Gras for Autism is an annual event by Fullerton Cares to raise funding for special education programs in the Fullerton School District. The event features a variety of family-fun activities for people of all ages and abilities.

Fullerton Cares has launched the $9 pledge, which will be to help assist nine students with autism and their peers with and without autism in the Fullerton classrooms. The money will go into the unique sensory garden, sensory zones and sensory room experiences created and supported by a team of Fullerton Cares practitioners and educators across the North Orange County region.

Inclusion is the act for all people to be included in a group or activity and an effort Fullerton Cares is deeply dedicated to.

Said Board Director and Occupational Therapist Summer Houser, “We are proud of what we are able to do to support inclusion in the classroom and the community including through our sensory experiences. Through this campaign, perhaps we can serve even more of our student population.”



Public information: info@fullertoncares.com . Donate money for the pledge online or in person at Mardi Gras for Autism. [Donation link: http://fullertoncares.com/news/ninth-annual-mardi-gras-for-autism-opens-9-pledge-campaign-helping-nine-students/]

This press release was student created through the CSUSB PR Writing class Partnership with Fullerton Cares.



ABOUT FULLERTON CARES: Awareness, acceptance and action are the pillars of Fullerton Cares, which spreads autism awareness throughout North Orange County. This organization was founded by Lawrence Houser in 2010 after being inspired by his son, Boyd, a person with autism. Fullerton Cares has raised over $95,000 for autism charities and programs in Fullerton schools through organized events.

http://fullertoncares.com/

https://www.facebook.com/FullertonCaresAutismFoundation

ABOUT MARDI GRAS FOR AUTISM: Raising funds to benefit the Fullerton School District Autism Programs and acceptance of autism in the community, the event offers an inclusive and sensory friendly environment open for people of all ages and abilities.

http://fullertoncares.com/autism-events/mardi-gras-for-autism/

Video: https://youtu.be/bYFlcjwy230



ABOUT AUTISM: According to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Autism spectrum disorder is a developmental disability that can cause significant social, communication and behavioral challenges and is currently affecting 1 in 59 American children.

Media Contact: Jess Block Nerren - 909-706-8525 - Jess@Feltenmedia.com