Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ninth Annual “Mardi Gras for Autism” Opens $9 Pledge Campaign Helping Nine Students

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 06:01am EST

FULLERTON, Calif., March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To celebrate the ninth year of the FREE family carnival benefit, “Mardi Gras for Autism,”  Fullerton Cares launches the $9 pledge helping 9 students campaign on March 1, 2019.  

Mardi Gras for Autism is an annual event by Fullerton Cares to raise funding for special education programs in the Fullerton School District. The event features a variety of family-fun activities for people of all ages and abilities.

Fullerton Cares has launched the $9 pledge, which will be to help assist nine students with autism and their peers with and without autism in the Fullerton classrooms. The money will go into the unique sensory garden, sensory zones and sensory room experiences created and supported by a team of Fullerton Cares practitioners and educators across the North Orange County region.

Inclusion is the act for all people to be included in a group or activity and an effort Fullerton Cares is deeply dedicated to.

Said Board Director and Occupational Therapist Summer Houser, “We are proud of what we are able to do to support inclusion in the classroom and the community including through our sensory experiences. Through this campaign, perhaps we can serve even more of our student population.”

Public information: info@fullertoncares.comDonate money for the pledge online or in person at Mardi Gras for Autism. [Donation link: http://fullertoncares.com/news/ninth-annual-mardi-gras-for-autism-opens-9-pledge-campaign-helping-nine-students/]

This press release was student created through the CSUSB PR Writing class Partnership with Fullerton Cares.

ABOUT FULLERTON CARES: Awareness, acceptance and action are the pillars of Fullerton Cares, which spreads autism awareness throughout North Orange County. This organization was founded by Lawrence Houser in 2010 after being inspired by his son, Boyd, a person with autism. Fullerton Cares has raised over $95,000 for autism charities and programs in Fullerton schools through organized events.
http://fullertoncares.com/
https://www.facebook.com/FullertonCaresAutismFoundation

ABOUT MARDI GRAS FOR AUTISM: Raising funds to benefit the Fullerton School District Autism Programs and acceptance of autism in the community, the event offers an inclusive and sensory friendly environment open for people of all ages and abilities.
http://fullertoncares.com/autism-events/mardi-gras-for-autism/
Video: https://youtu.be/bYFlcjwy230

ABOUT AUTISM:  According to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Autism spectrum disorder is a developmental disability that can cause significant social, communication and behavioral challenges and is currently affecting 1 in 59 American children.

Media Contact: Jess Block Nerren - 909-706-8525 - Jess@Feltenmedia.com 

Fullerton Cares logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:21aAUTOLIV : The EU Commission Completes Investigation
AQ
06:20aSURGERY PARTNERS : Summary ToggleSurgery Partners, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Details
PU
06:20aHAREDI MINISTER : I won't sit with Lapid
AQ
06:19aROSTELECOM : buying regional ISP Infolink
AQ
06:19aSearchlight Capital tables revised bid for Bezeq stake
AQ
06:19aXIAOMI : Pocophone F1 Widevine L1 certification update rolled out
AQ
06:18aDSG GLOBAL INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06:17aNISSAN MOTOR : Tokyo court grants bail for Carlos Ghosn
AQ
06:17aSTWC. HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:17aSHARPSPRING : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : says open to Nevada joint venture talks with Newmont
2VODAFONE GROUP : VODAFONE : to Issue Convertible Debt to Raise EUR4.0 Billion
3SILTRONIC : SILTRONIC AG: Siltronic successfully closes the financial year 2018 and plans to pay a dividend of..
4ASHTEAD GROUP : ASHTEAD : Q3 Results
5BARCLAYS : BARCLAYS : Trader's Case Is Dismissed

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.