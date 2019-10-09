Log in
Ninzi-Connect and Serotec Selected as Key Aspect Software Partnerships in South Africa

10/09/2019 | 02:01am EDT

Reinforces Aspect commitment to servicing new and installed Aspect solutions across its broad South African customer base.

Aspect Software, a leading provider of enterprise contact centre and workforce optimisation software, has announced partnerships with two of the top customer engagement solution providers in the South African market, Ninzi-Connect and Serotec.

As longstanding Aspect partners with many years of commitment and experience serving South African customers, both Ninzi and Sero are uniquely positioned to bring Aspect solutions to a broader customer audience, servicing numerous market verticals and business divisions throughout the region. Aspect's decision to further invest in these two key partnerships reflects its commitment to extending Aspect's local market presence and strengthening the level of support it provides to customers, while delivering expanded opportunities and greater long-term value.

"Growth in South Africa with partners like Ninzi-Connect and Serotec will further help us deliver on our Customer First Mission to fully support the products you use today, while working to improve and develop the products you'll adopt in the future—on your timetable with subject matter experts in your region,” said Patrick Dennis, Aspect CEO.

Chris Royer, Aspect's Senior Director of Channel Sales, added, “The combined industry experience and expertise of Aspect and our South Africa partner organisations will offer local customers the best team to implement business applications that enhance their customer experiences.”

Aspect is committed to the success of its customers, delivering best-of-breed solutions with scalability through modular capability deployment, making it an ideal choice for large contact centres seeking to add unified communications and workforce optimisation with advanced quality management and reporting features to their existing technology infrastructure, on premise or in the cloud.

About Ninzi-Connect and Serotec

Ninzi and Sero bring over 25 years of international, market-leading expertise spanning a wide range of contact centre solution areas, including telecommunications, consulting, development and customer engagement. They are a trusted solution provider for many of South Africa's major banks, large insurance companies, major retail groups, international outsourcers, telco providers and more.

About Aspect

Aspect is on a mission to simplify and improve customer engagement. Our enterprise software is used by millions of agents every year and supports billions of consumer interactions around the world. Our best-of-breed contact centre and workforce optimisation applications help companies keep agents engaged while providing exceptional customer service experiences. Our flexible, highly scalable solutions for self-service and live interaction management and workforce optimisation are available on-premises or in any hosted, private or public cloud environment. For more information, visit http://www.aspect.com/uk.

Products and service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners. 


© Business Wire 2019
