Nio : Ganesh V. Iyer accepted into Forbes Technology Council

07/23/2019 | 02:40pm EDT

We are excited to share that Ganesh V. Iyer, Managing Director, NIO U.S.A. and Global CIO has been accepted into the Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives. To be considered, each candidate is vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of their experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

Scott Gerber, the founder of Forbes Councils believes the Forbes Technology Council's mission is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.

'I am excited to be a part of the Forbes Technology Council, which provides a platform for fellow leaders of the community to connect and collaborate with each other to help further our organizations,' says Ganesh V. Iyer around acceptance into the council.

To stay up-to-date on all NIO news, please be sure to follow our social channels.

Disclaimer

Nio Inc. published this content on 23 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2019 18:39:04 UTC
