Nippon Chemiphar : joins DeNA's AI-powered drug discovery research collaboration (pdf, 266KB)

June 18, 2019

DeNA Co., Ltd.

DeNA Life Science Inc.

Nippon Chemiphar Co., Ltd.

Nippon Chemiphar Joins DeNA's AI-Powered Drug Discovery

Research Collaboration

Nippon Chemiphar Co., Ltd. announces its participation in the collaborative AI-powered drug discovery research project conducted by DeNA Co., Ltd, DeNA Life Science Inc. and Summit Pharmaceuticals International Corporation.

This joint research aims to validate the potential of AI technology in drug discovery, utilizing the DeNA Group's AI technology and chemical compound information (including data concerning molecular structure and properties) provided by each pharmaceutical company. This research has been underway since January 2018, using compound information from Asahi Kasei Pharma Corp. and Shionogi & Co., Ltd. In December 2018 RaQualia Pharma joined this initiative as a new provider of chemical compound data. Summit Pharmaceuticals International Corporation has been supporting activities geared toward the successful completion of this AI-driven drug discovery project and exploring opportunities for developing an AI-driven drug discovery business.

Nippon Chemiphar's participation and sharing of chemical compound information will enable the further accumulation of chemical compound data available for deep learning. This will increase the accuracy of the AI-driven drug discovery project even further, and contribute to validating its potential.

Through these efforts to utilize AI technology in drug discovery, the DeNA Group aims to drive secure health and longevity for all people. Nippon Chemiphar decided to participate in this project because it believes that digital technology innovation initiatives, as well as other innovations in drug discovery methods, are essential to the continued discovery of promising drug candidates in the future.

Reference:

Press release from January 10, 2018, titled "DeNA Starts Research Collaboration in AI-Powered Drug Discovery Utilizing Pharmaceutical Company Compound Data" https://dena.com/intl/press/003549

Press release from December 14, 2018, titled "RaQualia Pharma Joins DeNA & DeNA Life Science AI- Powered Drug Discovery Research Collaboration"

https://dena.com/intl/press/004419