Nippon Chemiphar : joins DeNA's AI-powered drug discovery research collaboration (pdf, 266KB)

June 18, 2019
DeNA Co., Ltd.
DeNA Life Science Inc.
Nippon Chemiphar Co., Ltd.
Nippon Chemiphar Joins DeNA's AI-Powered Drug Discovery
Research Collaboration
Nippon Chemiphar Co., Ltd. announces its participation in the collaborative AI-powered drug discovery research project conducted by DeNA Co., Ltd, DeNA Life Science Inc. and Summit Pharmaceuticals International Corporation.
This joint research aims to validate the potential of AI technology in drug discovery, utilizing the DeNA Group's AI technology and chemical compound information (including data concerning molecular structure and properties) provided by each pharmaceutical company. This research has been underway since January 2018, using compound information from Asahi Kasei Pharma Corp. and Shionogi & Co., Ltd. In December 2018 RaQualia Pharma joined this initiative as a new provider of chemical compound data. Summit Pharmaceuticals International Corporation has been supporting activities geared toward the successful completion of this AI-driven drug discovery project and exploring opportunities for developing an AI-driven drug discovery business.
Nippon Chemiphar's participation and sharing of chemical compound information will enable the further accumulation of chemical compound data available for deep learning. This will increase the accuracy of the AI-driven drug discovery project even further, and contribute to validating its potential.
Through these efforts to utilize AI technology in drug discovery, the DeNA Group aims to drive secure health and longevity for all people. Nippon Chemiphar decided to participate in this project because it believes that digital technology innovation initiatives, as well as other innovations in drug discovery methods, are essential to the continued discovery of promising drug candidates in the future.
Reference:
Press release from January 10, 2018, titled "DeNA Starts Research Collaboration in AI-Powered Drug Discovery Utilizing Pharmaceutical Company Compound Data" https://dena.com/intl/press/003549
Press release from December 14, 2018, titled "RaQualia Pharma Joins DeNA & DeNA Life Science AI- Powered Drug Discovery Research Collaboration"
https://dena.com/intl/press/004419
About Nippon Chemiphar
Nippon Chemiphar was established in 1950 and is engaged in ethical pharmaceuticals, diagnostics and healthcare-related products. The Company continues to expand its business through strategic growth in the areas of generic drugs, hyperuricemia and in-house drug discovery in Japan and overseas. Regarding drug discovery, the Company is focused on developing new breakthrough drugs which has enabled it to successfully discover a number of hopeful compounds in recent years. https://www.chemiphar.co.jp/english/index.html
About DeNA
DeNA (pronounced "D-N-A") develops and operates a broad range of mobile and online services including games, e-commerce, entertainment, healthcare, automotive and other diversified offerings. Founded in 1999, DeNA is headquartered in Tokyo with over 2,000 employees. DeNA's aim is to delight and impact the world through the use of the internet and AI. DeNA Co., Ltd. is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (2432). For more information, visit: dena.com/intl/.
About DeNA Life Science
DeNA Life Science provides healthcare services, such as the direct-to-consumer genetic testing service MYCODE, and engages in business and research making use of life science and information innovation. DeNA Life Science contributes to a better society and brighter future by continuing to support people's health and happiness. For more information, visit: https://dena-ls.co.jp (Japanese only)
For further information contact:
Public Relations Department, Nippon Chemiphar Co., Ltd.
E-mail: ir@chemiphar.co.jp
Disclaimer
Nippon Chemiphar Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 07:13:02 UTC