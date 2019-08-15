Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nippon Platform CEO Jun Takagi Gave His Presentation at the 37th MAJECA-JAMECA Joint Conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 09:01pm EDT

-- The conference, attended by Prime Minister of Malaysia, was held --

On 1st July 2019, the 37th Malaysia-Japan Economic Association (MAJECA) and Japan-Malaysia Economic Association (JAMECA) Joint Conference was held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. It has the theme “Expanding Trade & Investments between Malaysia and Japan in the Innovative Technologies Sectors.” The conference was held with the Honourable Yang Amat Berhormat Tun Dr. Mahathir bin Mohamad, Prime Minister of Malaysia, in attendance.
Under the slogans of “Making Japan a cashless society” and “Overcoming population decline and vitalizing local economies in Japan based on activation of small and medium sized merchants,” Jun Takagi, Chief Executive Officer of NIPPON Platform Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Tokyo, Japan), gave his presentation at this conference.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190815005714/en/

From left to right: Tharminder Kuckreja, Representative of NIPPON Platform Malaysian branch; YAB Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad, Prime Minister of Malaysia; Jun Takagi, CEO of NIPPON Platform (Photo: Business Wire)

From left to right: Tharminder Kuckreja, Representative of NIPPON Platform Malaysian branch; YAB Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad, Prime Minister of Malaysia; Jun Takagi, CEO of NIPPON Platform (Photo: Business Wire)

Takagi CEO says he will focus on improving convenience for foreign visitors to Japan and facilitating to attract foreign tourists
At the third plenary session, speakers from Malaysia and Japan introduced their businesses to promote technological renovation and innovation in the field of digital and electronic commerce, and mobile payment services.
Takagi, CEO of Nippon Platform, expressed the reason why he started his own business. He traveled around the world in 2014, and found that cashless services were being used everywhere and it was quite common. He was shocked, and it was a trigger to establish NIPPON Platform Co., Ltd. in 2016, and he would like to make Japan a cashless society in preparation for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.
In addition to focusing on attracting tourists to Japan by utilizing mobile payments, he stated that he has expanded his business into nine countries and regions since the start of his business and it is rapidly expanding collaborations with overseas payment service providers.
To take advantages of mobile payment services of each country, he articulated his objective to create an environment in which Malaysian tourists to Japan are expected to increase more than ever before.

Malaysian business leaders gave their keynote addresses at the conference.
Ms. Dato’ Ng Wan Peng, Chief Operating Officer of Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), described the objective that digital economy would contribute 20% towards the country's GDP.
Mr. Ganesh Bangah, Chairman of the National ICT Association of Malaysia (PIKOM), told that the e-commerce in Malaysia is projected to grow to 100 billion US dollars.
Mr. Cheah Kok Hoong, Group Chief Executive Officer/Director of Hitachi Sunway Information Systems Sdn. Bhd., stated that it is the time to improve productivity through digitalization.

Prime Minister of Malaysia paid a brief visit to NIPPON Platform’s booth
After the special session, Malaysian Prime Minister YAB Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had a tour to information booths, dropped by at Nippon Platform, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and KDDI Corporation.
He hoped that Malaysia and Japan will promote technological renovation and innovation, and work together to cultivate human resources.

Outline of this conference

  1. Date: Monday, 1 July 2019
  2. Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
  3. Participants: 183
    MAJECA and JAMECA members, general participants, Malaysian government officials
    [Japan side] 77 participants
    Mr. Mikio Sasaki; President of JAMECA, Senior Corporate Advisor of Mitsubishi Corporation
    Mr. Kuniharu Nakamura; Vice-President of JAMECA, Chairman of Sumitomo Corporation
    [Malaysia side] 106 participants
    Mr. Tan Sri Azman Hashim; President of MAJECA
    [Honorable guests]
    Yang Amat Berhormat Tun Dr. Mahathir bin Mohamad, Prime Minister of Malaysia
    Dr. Makio Miyagawa, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Malaysia

About NIPPON Platform
Under the slogans of ”Making Japan a cashless society” and “Overcoming population decline and vitalizing local economies in Japan based on activation of small and medium sized merchants,” NIPPON Platform provides a variety of services for merchants, such as tablet rental service which is free of rental charge, QR code payment aggregation services, miscellaneous analytics using Internet Protocol cameras, and services for crime prevention and disaster prevention, and inbound tourism businesses.

Payment brands which are available at NIPPON Tablet terminals (as of 2 August 2019)
Amazon Pay, d payment (d Pay®), pring, atone, PAY ID, WeChat Pay, NETSPay, DBS PayLah!, OCBC Pay Anyone, UOB Mighty

NIPPON Platform Co., Ltd.

Head office

:

2-14-5-3F Kamiosaki, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan

URL

:

https://nippon-platform.co.jp/en/

Representative directors:

 

 

Jun Takagi, Chairman and CEO of Overseas Business

 

 

Shinsuke Hishiki, President and CEO of Domestic Business

Date of establishment: September 2016

Capital

:

502,487,400 JPY (Including capital reserves)

Business activities: Payment platform services, Services for small and middle-sized retailers

Adviser

:

HASIDA Koiti (Professor at the University of Tokyo)

 

 

He is a PLR technical adviser.

 

 

PLR (Personal Life Repository) is one of PDS (Personal Data Store).

 


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:18pFSIS Recall Release 084-2019 Foreign Material
GL
10:12pSOTHEBYS : (English) Sotheby's Hong Kong Autumn Wine Sale Led By The Distinguished Cellar Of A Pioneering Collector
PU
10:07pSTRIKE ENERGY : 16-08-2019 General Meeting Presentation (2 MB)
PU
10:07pAVENIRA : AEV - Quarterly Activities Report
PU
10:07pAVENIRA : AEV - Quarterly Cashflow Report
PU
10:07pSECURITIES REGISTRATION : Employee Benefit Plan
PU
10:07pJXTG : First Oil from Mariner Oil Field in UK North Sea
PU
10:07pBANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : Post-Effective Amendment to an S-8 filing
PU
09:52pCOMBA TELECOM : Announces 2019 Interim Results
PU
09:52pKAROON ENERGY : Appendix 3Y
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Quarterly Report
2Pot producer CannTrust says over half of its stock frozen following rule violation
3CFTC says Kraft, Mondelez to pay $16 million in wheat price manipulation case
4Ackman eyes more gains for his fund with help of Berkshire, others
5Trump says U.S. moving rapidly towards trade deal with Britain

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group