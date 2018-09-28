Log in
Nippon Shokubai : Announces Senior Advisor Masanori Ikeda Awarded Commander of the Order of the Crown by Kingdom of Belgium

09/28/2018 | 06:22am CEST
Sep. 28, 2018

NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD. (Headquarter: Osaka, Japan, President: Yujiro Goto, hereinafter 'Nippon Shokubai') announces that Masanori Ikeda, the senior advisor of Nippon Shokubai awarded Commander of the Order of the Crown by the Kingdom of Belgium. The awards ceremony was held at the Belgium Embassy in Tokyo on September 27, where the senior advisor Ikeda received the honor from Ambassador of Belgium to Japan Gunther Sleeuwagen. Commander of the Order of the Crown is the highest rank honor which can be given for a foreign civilian among the Order of the Crown.

Nippon Shokubai established NIPPON SHOKUBAI EUROPE N.V. (location: Antwerp, Belgium, hereinafter 'NSE') as the production base in Europe for manufacturing superabsorbent polymers (SAP) which are used for diapers in 1999. To meet the growing global demand for SAP, Nippon Shokubai made additional investment in NSE to expand the production capacity of SAP by 100,000 ton/year (total capacity in NSE became 160,000 ton/year) and to newly construct the 100,000 ton/year capacity plant of acrylic acid which is main raw material for SAP in 2018. In addition, Nippon Shokubai established a joint venture with Umicoa S.A. (Headquarters: Brussels, Belgium, hereinafter 'Umicoa') in 2012 to develop the automobile catalyst business in global.

The award was given for the contribution to the development of economic relations between Belgium and Japan by expanding the investment in NSE and developing the joint venture with Umicoa.

About Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.:
Since 1941, Nippon Shokubai has grown up its business with unique catalyst technology. Nippon Shokubai has supplied, for example, ethylene oxide, acrylic acid, automobile catalysts, process catalysts and so on. Among all, our global market share of superabsorbent polymer is the largest in the world now. Nippon Shokubai is a global chemical company operating under its corporate mission 'Providing affluence and comfort to people and society with our unique technology.' http://www.shokubai.co.jp/en/

【Contacts】
Investor & Public Relations Dept.,
NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD.
TEL: +81-3-3506-7605 E-mail: shokubai@n.shokubai.co.jp

Disclaimer

Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 04:21:09 UTC
