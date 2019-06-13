Log in
Nippon Shokubai Received the 12th Outstanding Achievement Award by the Japan OLED Forum:Development of OLED film light source thinner than paper

06/13/2019 | 09:29pm EDT
June. 14, 2019

NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD. (Headquarter: Osaka Chuo-ku, President: Yujiro Goto, hereinafter 'Nippon Shokubai') received the 12th Japan OLED Forum Outstanding Achievement Award for 'development of air-stable inverted organic light emitting diodes (OLED).' This award is given for outstanding achievement in the development of science and technology related to OLED.

Nippon Shokubai overcame the degradation of the device caused by oxygen and moisture in the air, which has been a fundamental issue of flexible OLED. Specifically, the development of materials which are stable to oxygen and moisture and of an inverted device structure enabled a flexible OLED to stably drive for a long time. This achievement was highly regarded as worthy of the award.

This OLED, which is resistant to oxygen and moisture, can simplify the protection and barrier layers to make a device thinner than paper. Regarding its thinness as a major strength, Nippon Shokubai is working on launching the OLED named 'iOLED film light source' into the market. 'iOLED film light source' enabled the thickness of 0.07mm, is excellent in flexibility, and can follow any curved surfaces. Therefore it can be applied to where it has been considered to be difficult to use a light source so far. For example, it can be put directly on the skin or wrapped around a rod-like thing. With this flexible organic EL device technology, we will create new value and market of film light source.

Nippon Shokubai continues to develop new products with creative and excellent technology, and strives to achieve its group mission of 'TechnoAmenity― Providing affluence and comfort to people and society, with our unique technology.'

About NIPPON SHOKUBAI Co., Ltd.: Since 1941, Nippon Shokubai has grown up its business with unique catalyst technology. Nippon Shokubai has supplied, for example, ethylene oxide, acrylic acid, automobile catalysts, process catalysts and so on. Among all, our global market share of superabsorbent polymer is the largest in the world now. Nippon Shokubai is a global chemical company operating under its corporate mission 'Providing affluence and comfort to people and society with our unique technology.' http://www.shokubai.co.jp/en/

【Contacts】
Investor & Public Relations Dept.,
NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD.
TEL: +81-3-3506-7605 E-mail: shokubai@n.shokubai.co.jp

Disclaimer

Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 01:28:08 UTC
