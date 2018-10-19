Log in
Nippon Shokubai : and GREENTECH France Signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Business Collaboration in the Natural Ingredients for Cosmetics

10/19/2018 | 03:13am CEST
Oct. 19, 2018

NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD. (Headquarter: Osaka Chuo-ku, President: Yujiro Goto, hereinafter 'Nippon Shokubai'), and GREENTECH France (Headquarter: Biopôle Clermont-Limagne, Saint BEAUZIRE 63360, CEO：Jean-Yves BERTHON, hereinafter 'GREENTECH'), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on the comprehensive collaboration in the natural ingredients for cosmetics.

Under this MOU, Nippon Shokubai and GREENTECH, a leading natural cosmetic ingredient supplier, will start comprehensive collaboration in the sales of products, joint researches and manufacturing natural ingredients in Japan.

Nippon Shokubai has an agreement on the exclusive sales rights in Asia for GREENTECH group's natural ingredients, and will start marketing activities in Asia.

One of the research projects is adding value to GREENTECH group's natural ingredients by using Nippon Shokubai's technologies of variety of dispersion and stabilization, In addition, Nippon Shokubai and GREENTECH will search on new cosmetic ingredients from Asian plants.

To make a system that meets customer needs quickly, Nippon Shokubai and GREENTECH will start the F/S of establishing a joint venture company for manufacturing in Japan, and plan to make an investment judgment by March 2019.

Nippon Shokubai has set a target at life science field as one of the new business sectors in the 2nd medium-term business plan, 'Reborn Nippon Shokubai 2020 NEXT' started in 2017, and is committed to enter into a cosmetic business. Nippon Shokubai will provide cosmetic ingredients to satisfy market needs and aim for early entry to the market.

GREENTECH Group consisted of 4 companies below.

・GREENTECH：GREENTECH is a leading company for natural ingredients.
This company possesses technologies of extraction, culture and evaluation of cosmetic effects, and working on more than 4,000 natural ingredients and more than 100 natural active ingredients. (Established in 1992, 21.3 MEUR in 2017)

・GREENSEA：GREENSEA produces micro and macro algae derived natural ingredients. (Established in 1988, 2.3 MEUR in 2017)

・Biovitis：Biovitis possesses more than 250 wild microbial strains, and produces microbial derivatives, bacterium, yeast, filamentous fungi and microbial derived ingredients. (Established in 2000, 4.1 MEUR in 2017)

・mapric：mapric produces unique natural ingredients from the biodiversity of Brazil. (Established in 1985, 4.0 MEUR in 2017)

About NIPPON SHOKUBAI Co., Ltd.: Since 1941, Nippon Shokubai has grown up its business with unique catalyst technology. Nippon Shokubai has supplied, for example, ethylene oxide, acrylic acid, automobile catalysts, process catalysts and so on. Among all, our global market share of superabsorbent polymer is the largest in the world now. Nippon Shokubai is a global chemical company operating under its corporate mission 'Providing affluence and comfort to people and society with our unique technology.' http://www.shokubai.co.jp/en/

【Contacts】
Investor & Public Relations Dept.,
NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD.
TEL: +81-3-3506-7605 E-mail: shokubai@n.shokubai.co.jp

Disclaimer

Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 01:12:02 UTC
