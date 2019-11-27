Nireus : Washington Area Employment – October 2019

News Release Information 19-2098-PHI

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

Area's Rate of Employment Growth Faster than the National Average

Total nonfarm employment for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Statistical Area stood at 3,365,500 in October 2019, up 52,300, or 1.6 percent, over the year, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. During the same period, the national job count increased 1.4 percent. Sheila Watkins, the Bureau's regional commissioner, noted that the Washington area has had consecutive over-the-year employment increases for nearly six years. (See chart 1 and table 1; Technical Note at end of release contains metropolitan area definitions. All data in this release are not seasonally adjusted; accordingly, over-the-year analysis is used throughout.)

The Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Statistical Area is made up of two metropolitan divisions¾separately identifiable employment centers within the greater metropolitan area. The Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Division, with 82 percent of the area's employment, gained 50,700 jobs over the year. The Silver Spring-Frederick-Rockville, MD Metropolitan Division, which represented the remaining 18 percent of area employment, gained 1,600 jobs since October 2018.

Industry employment

In the greater Washington metropolitan area, professional and business services had the largest employment gain from October 2018 to October 2019, adding 21,200 jobs. The Washington area's 2.8-percent growth in professional and business services employment was faster than the 1.9-percent increase nationally. (See chart 2.)

Leisure and hospitality (+17,200) and education and health services (+9,900) had the next largest over-the-year local job gains. The local rate of job growth in leisure and hospitality (+5.1 percent) was more than double the 2.3-percent gain for the nation. Education and health services employment grew 2.2 percent in the Washington area, compared to 2.7 percent nationally.

From October 2018 to October 2019, only one area supersector had a job loss greater than 1,000-trade, transportation, and utilities, down 3,100.

Employment in the 12 largest metropolitan areas

Washington-Arlington-Alexandria was 1 of the nation's 12 largest metropolitan statistical areas in October 2019. All 12 areas had over-the-year job growth during the period, with the rates of job growth in 8 areas exceeding the national increase of 1.4 percent. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward (+2.7 percent) had the fastest rate of job growth, followed by Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Houston-The Woodlands-Sugarland, and Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale (+2.6 percent each). Chicago-Naperville-Elgin (+0.7 percent), New York-Newark-Jersey City (+0.9 percent), and Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington (+1.0 percent) had the slowest rates of job growth. (See chart 3 and table 2.)

Dallas added the largest number of jobs over the year, 98,700, followed by New York (+84,600), Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim (+80,700), and Houston (+80,400). Philadelphia had the smallest employment gain over the year, 28,600, followed by Chicago (+35,800) and Boston-Cambridge-Nashua (+40,900). Annual job gains in the remaining five metropolitan areas ranged from 66,800 in San Francisco to 49,000 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach.

Over the year, education and health services added the most jobs in six areas: Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, and Philadelphia. Professional and business services gained the most jobs in three other areas: Houston, San Francisco, and Washington.

The trade, transportation, and utilities sector recorded the largest employment loss in three areas: Boston, Philadelphia, and Washington. Information had the largest losses in three other areas: Chicago, Houston, and Los Angeles. Dallas was the only area to have no job losses in any of its supersectors from October 2018 to October 2019.

Metropolitan area employment data for November 2019 are scheduled to be released on Friday, December 20, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

Technical Note

This release presents nonfarm payroll employment estimates from the Current Employment Statistics (CES) program. The CES survey is a Federal-State cooperative endeavor between State employment security agencies and the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Definitions. Employment data refer to persons on establishment payrolls who receive pay for any part of the pay period which includes the 12th of the month. Persons are counted at their place of work rather than at their place of residence; those appearing on more than one payroll are counted on each payroll. Industries are classified on the basis of their principal activity in accordance with the 2012 version of the North American Industry Classification System.

Method of estimation. CES State and Area employment data are produced using several estimation procedures. Where possible these data are produced using a 'weighted link relative' estimation technique in which a ratio of current-month weighted employment to that of the previous-month weighted employment is computed from a sample of establishments reporting for both months. The estimates of employment for the current month are then obtained by multiplying these ratios by the previous month's employment estimates. The weighted link relative technique is utilized for data series where the sample size meets certain statistical criteria.

For some employment series, the sample of establishments is very small or highly variable. In these cases, a model-based approach is used in estimation. These models use the direct sample estimates (described above), combined with forecasts of historical (benchmarked) data to decrease volatility in estimation. Two different models (Fay-Herriot Model and Small Domain Model) are used depending on the industry level being estimated. For more detailed information about each model, refer to the BLS Handbook of Methods.

Annual revisions. Employment estimates are adjusted annually to a complete count of jobs, called benchmarks, derived principally from tax reports which are submitted by employers who are covered under state unemployment insurance (UI) laws. The benchmark information is used to adjust the monthly estimates between the new benchmark and the preceding one and also to establish the level of employment for the new benchmark month. Thus, the benchmarking process establishes the level of employment, and the sample is used to measure the month-to-month changes in the level for the subsequent months.

Reliability of the estimates. The estimates presented in this release are based on sample survey and administrative data and thus are subject to sampling and other types of errors. Sampling error is a measure of sampling variability-that is, variation that occurs by chance because a sample rather than the entire population is surveyed. Survey data are also subject to nonsampling errors, such as those which can be introduced into the data collection and processing operations. Estimates not directly derived from sample surveys are subject to additional errors resulting from the special estimation processes used. The sums of individual items may not always equal the totals shown in the same tables because of rounding.

Employment estimates. Measures of sampling error for the total private employment series are available for metropolitan areas and metropolitan divisions at www.bls.gov/sae/790stderr.htm. Measures of sampling error for more detailed series at the area and division level are available upon request. Measures of sampling error for states down to the supersector level are available on the BLS website at www.bls.gov/sae/790stderr.htm. Measures of nonsampling error are not available for the areas contained in this release. Information on recent benchmark revisions is available online at www.bls.gov/web/laus/benchmark.pdf.

Area definitions. The substate area data published in this release reflect the delineations issued by the U.S. Office of Management and Budget on July 15, 2015. A detailed list of the geographic definitions is available at www.bls.gov/lau/lausmsa.htm.

The Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, D.C.-Va.-Md.-W.Va. Metropolitan Statistical Area includes the District of Columbia; Arlington, Clarke, Culpeper, Fairfax, Fauquier, Loudoun, Prince William, Rappahannock, Spotsylvania, Stafford, and Warren Counties, and Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Fredericksburg, Manassas, and Manassas Park Cities in Virginia; Calvert, Charles, Frederick, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; and Jefferson County in West Virginia.

The Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, D.C.-Va.-Md.-W.Va. Metropolitan Division includes the District of Columbia; Arlington, Clarke, Culpeper, Fairfax, Fauquier, Loudoun, Prince William, Rappahannock, Spotsylvania, Stafford, and Warren Counties, and Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Fredericksburg, Manassas, and Manassas Park Cities in Virginia; Calvert, Charles, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; and Jefferson County in West Virginia.

includes the District of Columbia; Arlington, Clarke, Culpeper, Fairfax, Fauquier, Loudoun, Prince William, Rappahannock, Spotsylvania, Stafford, and Warren Counties, and Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Fredericksburg, Manassas, and Manassas Park Cities in Virginia; Calvert, Charles, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; and Jefferson County in West Virginia. The Silver Spring-Frederick-Rockville, Md. Metropolitan Division includes Frederick and Montgomery Counties in Maryland.

Additional information

More complete information on the technical procedures used to develop these estimates and additional data appear in Employment and Earnings, which is available online at www.bls.gov/opub/ee/home.htm. Industry employment data for states and metropolitan areas from the Current Employment Statistics program are also available in the above mentioned news releases and from the Internet at www.bls.gov/sae/.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Area Back

data Oct

2018 Aug

2019 Sep

2019 Oct

2019 Oct 2018 to

Oct 2019 Net

change Percent

change Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, D.C.-Va.-Md.-W.Va. Metropolitan Statistical Area Total nonfarm 3,313.2 3,339.5 3,338.7 3,365.5 52.3 1.6 Mining, logging, and construction 162.9 167.2 165.6 165.6 2.7 1.7 Manufacturing 55.2 55.8 55.0 55.8 0.6 1.1 Trade, transportation, and utilities 405.2 402.3 399.8 402.1 -3.1 -0.8 Information 74.2 73.4 72.9 74.6 0.4 0.5 Financial activities 157.9 158.1 157.1 158.4 0.5 0.3 Professional and business services 764.7 782.2 774.2 785.9 21.2 2.8 Education and health services 445.5 447.2 451.3 455.4 9.9 2.2 Leisure and hospitality 334.9 361.3 353.7 352.1 17.2 5.1 Other services 208.6 212.1 208.5 209.5 0.9 0.4 Government 704.1 679.9 700.6 706.1 2.0 0.3 Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, D.C.-Va.-Md.-W.Va. Metropolitan Division Total nonfarm 2,716.3 2,739.1 2,743.0 2,767.0 50.7 1.9 Mining, logging, and construction 127.6 132.7 131.7 131.4 3.8 3.0 Manufacturing 36.7 36.9 36.2 37.0 0.3 0.8 Trade, transportation, and utilities 328.1 324.9 322.7 325.2 -2.9 -0.9 Information 62.3 61.3 61.1 62.8 0.5 0.8 Financial activities 121.2 121.7 121.4 122.6 1.4 1.2 Professional and business services 633.6 648.0 642.2 652.0 18.4 2.9 Education and health services 350.5 351.8 355.6 359.5 9.0 2.6 Leisure and hospitality 278.9 300.8 296.4 296.0 17.1 6.1 Other services 183.4 186.7 183.3 184.4 1.0 0.5 Government 594.0 574.3 592.4 596.1 2.1 0.4 Silver Spring-Frederick-Rockville, Md. Metropolitan Division Total nonfarm 596.9 600.4 595.7 598.5 1.6 0.3 Mining, logging, and construction 35.3 34.5 33.9 34.2 -1.1 -3.1 Manufacturing 18.5 18.9 18.8 18.8 0.3 1.6 Trade, transportation, and utilities 77.1 77.4 77.1 76.9 -0.2 -0.3 Information 11.9 12.1 11.8 11.8 -0.1 -0.8 Financial activities 36.7 36.4 35.7 35.8 -0.9 -2.5 Professional and business services 131.1 134.2 132.0 133.9 2.8 2.1 Education and health services 95.0 95.4 95.7 95.9 0.9 0.9 Leisure and hospitality 56.0 60.5 57.3 56.1 0.1 0.2 Other services 25.2 25.4 25.2 25.1 -0.1 -0.4 Government 110.1 105.6 108.2 110.0 -0.1 -0.1 SOURCE: Current Employment Statistics - National - State and Metropolitan Area Return to Mid-Atlantic Information Office Homepage menu