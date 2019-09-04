Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Nissan CEO Saikawa admits to misconduct in compensation: Jiji

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 08:17pm EDT
Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa attends a news conference in Yokohama

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa admitted to misconduct involving stock-related compensation and said he planned to return the portion he had wrongfully received, Jiji news agency reported.

Saikawa made the comments to reporters on Thursday morning after media reported that an internal company probe had found he had received tens of millions of yen more than he should have through a stock appreciation rights (SAR) scheme.

"I am deeply sorry for causing concern," he told reporters, according to Jiji.

The company's investigation came after former Nissan director Greg Kelly went public with the allegations earlier this year. Saikawa is expected to share the results of the probe at a board meeting to be held soon, the Asahi newspaper said.

In an interview with magazine Bungei Shunju published in June, Kelly said Saikawa was granted an exception in 2013 to reschedule a stock-linked bonus that bumped up the payout by 47 million yen ($445,962).

The admission is set to further erode confidence in Saikawa, already facing widespread accusations he was too close to ousted boss Carlos Ghosn, who, like Kelly, is awaiting trial on charges of financial misconduct. Both men have denied wrongdoing.

Despite promising improved corporate governance and a better standing for Nissan in its relationship with top shareholder Renault SA, Saikawa was re-appointed by shareholders with the lowest approval rating among the 11 directors in June.

Nissan declined to comment on the reports of Saikawa's misconduct or his comments to reporters on Thursday.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:39pDozen Goldman partners could possibly exit by 2019-end - WSJ
RE
08:36pEXCLUSIVE : In U-turn, Ford ditches plan to unify China sales system after partners push back
RE
08:28pMexico's government says U.S. duties on structural steel part of normal investigation
RE
08:22pBANK OF JAMAICA : Inflation Expectations Survey Report - July 2019
PU
08:17pNISSAN CEO SAIKAWA ADMITS TO MISCONDUCT IN COMPENSATION : Jiji
RE
07:50pSlack forecasts bigger third-quarter loss, slowing revenue growth; shares tumble
RE
07:48pU.S. biodiesel industry leaders urge Trump's EPA to lift biodiesel mandate
RE
07:17pAFFORDABILITY REMAINS MAJOR ISSUE FOR AUSTRALIANS : Aer
PU
07:09pUK manufacturing locked in pre-Brexit nosedive - trade body
RE
06:57pMARY BARRA : sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WISON ENGINEERING SERVICES CO LTD : WISON ENGINEERING SERVICES : U.S. imposes duties on structural steel from ..
2INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Artificial Intelligence
3ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Fight for the Future on Nintendo Switch™—Overwatch® Le..
4JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL : to power more intelligent environments at GSX 2019
5NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS : KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class Action La..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group