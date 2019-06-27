Nissan Foundation awards $740,000 to promote cultural diversity

In its 27th year, the Nissan Foundation maintains its focus on recognizing nonprofits that promote respect among racial and cultural groups

The Nissan Foundation annually awards grants to nonprofits in California, Georgia, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, Tennessee and Texas

Nissan will accept Letters of Intent for the 2020 grant cycle in October 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nissan Foundation will award $740,000 in grants to 30 nonprofit organizations for its 2019 grant cycle. The nonprofit recipients are located in Southern California, North Central Texas, Middle Tennessee, Central Mississippi, Eastern Michigan and the New York and Atlanta metro areas.

Over its 27-year history, the Nissan Foundation has awarded more than $11.5 million to approximately 150 organizations promoting respect and understanding among cultural and ethnic groups.

“The Nissan Foundation is proud to support local nonprofit partners developing innovative and culturally diverse programs in communities where Nissan operates,” said Nissan Foundation President Scott Becker, who is also senior vice president, Administration, Nissan North America, Inc. “We are excited to recognize our 2019 grantees for promoting the importance of racial equality and cultural diversity.”

The mission of the Nissan Foundation – to build community by valuing culture diversity - is as relevant today as it was in 1992, when it was founded. Formed in response to the civil unrest that occurred near Nissan North America’s then-U.S. sales operations in Southern California following the Rodney King trial verdict, the Nissan Foundation has annually awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars to nonprofit organizations that support the Foundation’s mission.

”The projects funded by Nissan Foundation grants are important and relevant because they help strengthen relationships among people and enrich communities across our country,” said Nissan Foundation Executive Director Vicki Smith.

Examples of grants awarded include:

$30,000 to the Tanenbaum Center for Religious Understanding in New York City to fund a campaign that generates public education materials that address fear, misinformation and prejudice to counter divisive rhetoric within communities, and to promote critical thinking;

$20,000 to the Holocaust Memorial Center in Farmington Hills, Michigan, to develop curricular materials and teaching strategies that will help English Language Arts educators explain the Holocaust with historical context and factual accuracy; and

$50,000 to the Nashville Public Library Foundation to support the delivery of a cultural awareness and engagement curriculum rooted in lessons learned from the Civil Rights Movement that can inform culturally responsive interactions today.

For the 2019 grant cycle, the Nissan Foundation initially reviewed 187 letters of intent and 41 proposals from nonprofits in seven U.S. states where Nissan has an operational presence.

2019 Grant Recipients

California

Georgia

Michigan

Mississippi

Cleveland Music Foundation/GRAMMY Museum , “Songs of Conscience, Sounds of Freedom: Using the Songs of the Civil Rights Movement to Explore Issues in Diversity, Inclusiveness and Equity” - $15,000



“Songs of Conscience, Sounds of Freedom: Using the Songs of the Civil Rights Movement to Explore Issues in Diversity, Inclusiveness and Equity” - $15,000 Jobs for Mississippi Graduates , “We Are One” - $50,000

New York

Tennessee

Texas

National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum , “Cultural Heritage Youth Workshops and School Assembly Project” - $25,000

Call for 2020 grant applicants

The Nissan Foundation will begin accepting letters of intent for the 2020 grant cycle in October with a submission deadline of Nov. 15, 2019. Nissan Foundation grants are awarded annually; the next grants will be awarded in June 2020.

For more information about the Nissan Foundation and its application process, visit the Nissan Foundation page .

