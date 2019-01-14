Nissan IMs EV Sports Sedan concept makes world debut  at 2019 North American International Auto Show

DETROIT, Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nissan IMs Concept , with its revolutionary new proportions and stretched interior space – including a unique “Premier Seat” 2 + 1 + 2 seating architecture – is designed to create an entirely new vehicle segment, the elevated sports sedan.



The Nissan IMs is a completely new type of car – an “elevated sports sedan” that takes advantage of the packaging, platform and powertrain technology developed through Nissan Intelligent Mobility.





The pure electric all-wheel drive concept vehicle with full autonomous drive capability, made its world debut today at the 2019 North American International Auto Show . It will be on public display throughout the show’s run, January 19 – 27, at Detroit’s Cobo Center.

Nissan IMs Concept

“This bold Nissan IMs Concept represents the birth of an entirely new segment of vehicle – an elevated, electrified sports sedan,” said Denis Le Vot, senior vice president, chairman of Management Committee, Nissan North America, Inc., during a press conference revealing the IMs Concept. “It makes sense that the first automaker to bring the world a mass-market EV would bring you the future of the electric high-performance sports sedan.”

Le Vot also announced that following last week’s debut of the longer range 2019 Nissan LEAF e+ Series at the Consumer Electronics Show, Nissan will launch an additional seven electric vehicles by 2022.

The IMs Concept’s uniquely powerful exterior and interior designs are made possible by the innovative electric and autonomous technology that embodies Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the company’s vision for changing how cars are powered, driven and integrated into society.

“Fully embracing the three pillars of Nissan Intelligent Mobility – Intelligent Driving, Intelligent Power and Intelligent Integration – the IMs Concept moves toward the creation of a sustainable mobile society in the form of EVs, autonomous drive and connectivity technologies,” Said Le Vot.

Equipped with Autonomous Drive Mode, a major component of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the IMs Concept features completely hands-free operation. While in Manual Drive, it can also provide the driver with the high-performance driving character and excitement that only an advanced EV platform can provide.

The concept’s powertrain utilizes a high-performance all-wheel-drive (AWD) system powered by a pair of electric motors located at the front and rear of the vehicle. The result is an ideal front/rear weight balance, exceptional traction over slick driving surfaces and excellent cornering performance. Thanks to an advanced air suspension that adapts to different driving situations, the IMs Concept possesses a silky, smooth ride quality and flat cornering character.

The vehicle’s electric powertrain consists of dual electric motors (front and rear) and a 115-kWh battery that generates 483 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque – with an estimated range of 380 miles on a single charge.

The IMs Concept’s standout exterior transforms the styling of a traditional sedan into a vehicle with provocative proportions, sporty character and excellent aerodynamics. Unique to Nissan, it also seamlessly marries futuristic high-tech qualities with timeless Japanese accents.

Nissan’s signature V-motion design language, which is incorporated throughout the 2019 Nissan model lineup, is emphasized on the IMs Concept’s grille-less front fascia through the shape and placement of the headlamps. The bold, thin V-shaped lighting design is both prominent and practical, giving the entire vehicle a futuristic yet distinctively Nissan look, while aggressive 21-inch wheels add to the vehicle’s sporty attitude.

In Autonomous Drive mode, the IMs Concept’s headlights and rear combination light turn blue and the lighting travels continuously from front-to-rear to notify pedestrians and other drivers of its autonomous status.

The exterior also features holographic rear tail lamps and a B-pillar-less 4-door body structure with reverse-opening rear doors for easy interior access. To emphasize its Japanese character, a traditional Japanese geometric graphic pattern called “Asanoha” has been applied in gold over the IMs Concept’s smoked glass roof surface. The Asanoha pattern is used throughout the vehicle, including on the wheels and inside the cabin.

The exterior is finished with a special “liquid metal” paint that is meant to suggest an imaginary mineral on the moon. The qualities of this color, inspired by the Japanese kimono, enhance the IMs Concept’s unique and beautiful sculptural form in a subtle way, with shifts in gradation.

The IMs Concept’s interior represents an entirely new way of visualizing how future commuters will travel in an autonomously driven world. Thanks to the positioning of the flat battery pack located under the body, the IMs Concept rides higher than traditional sedans. Putting a priority on the vehicle’s interior space, all powertrain components have been tucked completely away underneath the cabin floor.

In Manual Driving mode, the IMs Concept’s interior becomes a driver-centric cockpit with advanced driver-assistance technology and multi-level information displays, giving full vehicle control to the driver.

In Autonomous Drive mode, the IMs Concept can transform from an engaging driver’s car to a fully autonomous vehicle, allowing the driver to engage in conversation with passengers, catch up on work or just enjoy the numerous entertainment options. The steering wheel retracts behind (under) a compartment and the front seats pivot inward to face the unique rear seating arrangement.

Nissan IMs Concept “Premier Seat”

Dominating the rear space is the innovative “Premier Seat,” an oversized center seat that appears out of the three-across rear seat after the slim outboard positions are folded. The delta-shaped seating pattern is also ideal from the standpoint of executive travel, where the occupant’s ability to maximize time efficiency while moving, for example, from the office to a private jet.

The interior color treatment utilizes darker materials in contrast to the lighter, simpler exterior. Gold details are found throughout the interior, providing elements of light to the interior in the same fashion as Japanese paper door screens provide light for traditional Japanese tatami rooms. Even the flooring is unique to automotive design, combining custom carpeting with a “Shock Diamond” pattern to give the cabin a feeling of “Formal Modernity.”

“This IMs Concept is the latest example of how we envision the future of mobility as we head toward our goal of zero-emissions and zero-fatalities on the road. It is an advanced study in progressive proportions, which has resulted in a completely new type of elevated sports sedan” said Le Vot. “Combining a sleek and sexy exterior with a warm cavernous cabin, the IMs Concept offers a fresh kind of driving experience, manually, autonomously and virtually.”

To find out more about the IMs Concept and the entire Nissan lineup, please visit NissanNews.com .

About Nissan North America

In North America, Nissan's operations include automotive styling, engineering, consumer and corporate financing, sales and marketing, distribution and manufacturing. Nissan is dedicated to improving the environment under the Nissan Green Program and has been recognized annually by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year since 2010. More information on Nissan in North America and the complete line of Nissan and INFINITI vehicles can be found online at www.nissanusa.com and www.infinitiusa.com, or visit the U.S. media sites nissannews.com and infinitinews.com.

About Nissan Motor Co.

Nissan is a global full-line vehicle manufacturer that sells more than 60 models under the Nissan, INFINITI and Datsun brands. In fiscal year 2017, the company sold 5.77 million vehicles globally, generating revenue of 11.9 trillion yen. On April 1, 2017, the company embarked on Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022, a six-year plan targeting a 30% increase in annualized revenues to 16.5 trillion yen by the end of fiscal 2022, along with cumulative free cash flow of 2.5 trillion yen. As part of Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022, the company plans to extend its leadership in electric vehicles, symbolized by the world's best-selling all-electric vehicle in history, the Nissan LEAF. Nissan’s global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, manages operations in six regions: Asia & Oceania; Africa, the Middle East & India; China; Europe; Latin America; and North America. Nissan has partnered with French manufacturer Renault since 1999 and acquired a 34% stake in Mitsubishi Motors in 2016. Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi is today the world’s largest automotive partnership, with combined sales of more than 10.6 million vehicles in calendar year 2017.

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

Media contacts:

Josh Clifton

Nissan Product Communications

615-725-1767

josh.clifton@nissan-usa.com

Kyle Torrens

Nissan Product Communications

615-725-4019

Kyle.torrens@nissan-usa.com

