Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nissan Seek to Sell Its Trading Unit for $1 Billion Says Saitama Rakuten International

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 06:02am EDT

Japanese multinational automobile manufacturer, Nissan Motor Co. are venturing out to sell a wholly-owned subsidiary that currently produces vehicle parts and materials.

Saitama Rakuten International analysts have said that the deal could be worth up to $1 billion U.S dollars. The Japanese automaker is selling its trading unit due to restructuring measures.

"The deal would also include assumed debt that will be carried over, hence the more substantial valuation." highlighted Nicholas Cooke, Head of Corporate Trading at Saitama Rakuten International.

The company has gathered private equity and investment trading firms to start bidding for 100% of the subsidiary Nissan Trading Co. The notification of a new buyer could be announced as early as October this year.

The Nissan subsidiary generated over 670 billion Yen, ($6 billion U.S Dollars) in its fiscal year that ended in March. The sale would assist Nissan to free up cash that in-turn could help regenerate its broader businesses.

There have been falling sales over in the United States, and ongoing remarks to its out of date vehicle models. With decisive measures taken, the automaker took action on its restructuring process back in July, which included over twelve thousand job cuts after their profits hit decade lows.

"We saw earlier this week that Mr Saikawa stepped down as Nissan's chief executive officer after the board asked him to resign, Mr Yamauchi is taking over until a permanent replacement is found." commented Matthew Barrett, Director of Corporate Equities at Saitama Rakuten International.

Researchers from Saitama Rakuten International noted that Nissan Trading Co., which was established in 1978 conducts its main business with South Korea, Mexico, India and China. The company produces 37% of its revenue from the sale of vehicle components and around 47% from materials.

Saitama Rakuten International is a comprehensive wealth management company based in Osaka, with assets of more than US$7.7 billion. The company provides a wide array of retail products and services including independent estate and wealth planning, advisory & discretionary portfolio management services and stockbroker solutions.

For more information, please visit: www.sribrokerage.com/


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:38aWALKER & DUNLOP : Luxury Multifamily Development in Delaware Receives $18 Million in Financing via Walker & Dunlop
PR
06:37aCOMMSCOPE : The CBRS Alliance is Hosting the Hottest Party of the Year
PU
06:37aCOCA COLA AMATIL : New Blush Rosé arrives just in time for summer
PU
06:37aGREENE KING : Recommended cash acquisition of Greene King
PU
06:37aCOBHAM : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) Cobham Plc
PU
06:37aCOBHAM : Form 8.3 - Cobham plc
PU
06:37aCOBHAM : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) Cobham Plc
PU
06:37aINTER CARS : Current report No. 24/ 2019 Termination of negotiations between Inter Cars S.A. and Liberty Motorcycles over Joint Venture
PU
06:37aSOLSTAD OFFSHORE : Sale of vessel
AQ
06:35aNEL ASA : Share capital increase registered
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOTAL : TOTAL : CEO - Attack on Saudi oil facilities will have consequences
2FEDEX CORPORATION : FedEx Slashes Outlook, Sinking Shares 10% -- WSJ
3THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Kraft Heinz Shares Slide After 3G Capital Trims Stake -- WSJ
4TESLA INC. : EXPLAINER: Why Asia's biggest economies are backing hydrogen fuel cell cars
5WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Wirecard and SoftBank formalize strategic cooperation agreeement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group