Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nissan announces U.S. pricing for 2021 GT-R Premium and GT-R NISMO models, pricing starts at $113,540(1)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 11:20am EDT

QUICK TAKE:

  • GT-R Premium features 3.8-liter DOHC twin turbo V6 rated at 565 horsepower and 467 lb-ft of torque, dual-clutch, paddle-shift 6-speed transmission
  • Expanded availability of Bayside Blue exterior color for 2021 GT-R Premium
  • The 2021 GT-R NISMO remains the ultimate performance super sports car that provides an exhilarating experience for virtually everyone
  • The 2021 GT-R NISMO features race-proven carbon body components, carbon ceramic brakes and a turbocharger design straight from a GT3 racecar
  • GT-R NISMO’s standard 3.8-liter twin turbo V6 is rated at 600 horsepower and 481 lb-ft of torque2

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nissan today announced U.S. pricing for the 2021 Nissan GT-R Premium and GT-R NISMO models, which are on sale now at select U.S. Nissan dealers with starting MSRPs1 of $113,540 and $210,740 respectively.

Enhancements for 2021 include expanded availability of the Bayside Blue exterior color, which was previously reserved for the limited production 2020 GT-R Anniversary Edition, for the GT-R Premium model.

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices1 (MSRP) for the 2021 Nissan GT-R: 

GT-R Premium$113,540 USD
GT-R NISMO$210,740 USD

Destination and Handling $1,695.

The 2021 GT-R Premium model’s legendary performance is rooted in a hand-assembled twin-turbo VR38DETT 3.8-liter V6 engine rated at 565 horsepower and 467 lb-ft of torque. A titanium exhaust system is standard. The refined powerplant is backed by an advanced paddle-shifted sequential 6-speed dual clutch transmission, which can be driver selected to shift at race car-like speeds. All 2021 Nissan GT-Rs are built on an exclusive Premium Midship platform, which enables the use of the unique independent rear transaxle ATTESA E-TS all-wheel drive system.

Along with the 2021 GT-R Premium’s dynamic exterior styling, the interior includes a front seat designed for enhanced comfort and holding performance, standard leather appointments and NissanConnect®, NissanConnect® Services powered by SiriusXM® (SiriusXM® subscription required, sold separately), Nissan Navigation System and Apple CarPlay®.

The 2021 GT-R NISMO stands apart from the GT-R Premium model with carbon fiber components found throughout the car, including the front and rear bumpers, front fenders, hood, roof, side sill covers, trunk and rear spoiler.

The GT-R NISMO’s VR38DETT 3.8-liter twin turbo V6 remains the heart of the GT-R’s drivetrain and is rated at 600 horsepower and 481 lb-ft of torque2. Each is handcrafted by its own takumi technician. The GT-R NISMO features an exclusive turbocharger design – direct from the GT-R GT3 race car - with a modified turbine shape and fewer blades (than pre-2020 models).

The car’s suspension tuning refines cornering stability, with enhanced yaw rate response and smoother ride quality. The steering features greater linearity and precision than ever, requiring minimal corrections at track speeds of up to 186 mph. The absolute performance theme is also fittingly reflected by the carbon ceramic brake system. The combination of the Brembo carbon ceramic rotors — 16.1 inches up front and 15.3 at the rear — and Brembo calipers significantly improve reaction time, durability and overall stopping performance (versus pre-2020 models).

Inside the cabin, unique to GT-R NISMO are heated, reclining leather-appointed Recaro® seats with red synthetic suede inserts. These ergonomically sculpted seats are designed to focus on holding the shoulder blades and lower body points, giving the driver a better sense of car and body as one.

Also unique to the interior of the GT-R NISMO are an Alcantara®-appointed steering wheel, leather-wrapped shift knob with red accents, and the iconic NISMO red tachometer.

For full information on the lineup of 2021 Nissan GT-R models, please see NissanNews.com.

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissanusa.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

Media Contact:
Jonathan Buhler
Product Communications – Sports Cars and Sedans
Phone #615/725-0966
jonathan.buhler@nissan-usa.com

  1. MSRP excludes applicable tax, title, license fees and $1,695 USD destination charges. Dealer sets actual price. Prices and specs are subject to change without notice.
  2. 93 octane gasoline required.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ea1274fd-11ed-4e90-ac30-59df5b340b39

Primary Logo

2021 Nissan GT-R NISMO

The Nissan GT-R NISMO is the culmination of two of Nissan’s most important nameplates: GT-R – representing 50 years of history, pedigree, success in racing and a global fan following – and NISMO, NISsan MOtorsports International Co., Nissan’s in-house tuning arm that pursues performance at a maniacal level by perfecting the smallest of details.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:32aHANSA BIOPHARMA : Nexttobe announces its intention to sell shares in Hansa Biopharma AB (publ)
AQ
11:32aVALE S A : disponibiliza canais de comunicação para moradores de Santa Rita Durão (MG)
PU
11:31aSERVICENOW : Kanini Joins ServiceNow Partner Program
AQ
11:31aTOLL BROTHERS : Thinking about buying stock in Adobe, Tyme Technologies Inc, Urban Outfitters,Toll Brothers Inc, or Cisco Systems?
PR
11:31aTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) Investors
BU
11:31aTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Investors
BU
11:31aARC Announced as 2020 ASTA Technology & Transaction Partner of the Year
BU
11:31aPinnacle Bancshares Declares $0.19 Per Share Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
11:31aLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) on Behalf of Investors
BU
11:31aCOVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis- Subsea Well Access and Blowout Preventer System Market (2020-2024) | Rise In Deepwater And Ultra-deepwater E&P Activities to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMBU : AMBU : Interim Report for Q3 2019/20 (no.13)
2BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S : Bavarian Nordic Announces First Half 2020 Results
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : SHELL A : Barclays downgrades from Neutral to Sell
4GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC : Limited legal protection for COVID vaccine makers hampers EU deals
5HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA : HENKEL VORZUEGE : Buy rating from RBC

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group