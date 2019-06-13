Log in
Nissan announces changes in North American Corporate Communications leadership team

06/13/2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nissan is making several changes to its Corporate Communications leadership team for North America as the company undertakes an aggressive plan to refresh 70 percent of its U.S. vehicle lineup over the next two years and restore sustainable business performance in the region.

Travis Parman, division general manager, Global Communications, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. (NML), is named vice president, Communications – North America and International Communications and Global Engagement. In this new role, Parman will oversee all North America Communications and Corporate Giving activities. Additionally, he will maintain his global responsibilities of regional engagement and alignment and Alliance communications for Nissan. He will be based in Franklin.

Parman joined Nissan North America (NNA) in 2012 as director, Corporate Communications. Prior to his current assignment in Japan, Parman served as vice president, International Communications and Global Performance, Groupe Renault. He holds a bachelor’s in communications from University of Tennessee and a master’s in communications management from Syracuse University.

Parman replaces Kristina Adamski, who recently left Nissan to pursue an opportunity outside of the automotive industry.

Additionally, Brian Brockman is named director, Nissan Division U.S. Communications, reporting to Parman. He will be responsible for communications efforts around Nissan’s U.S. new vehicle launches, product lifecycle, safety, dealers, divisional marketing and regional operations, as well as oversight of Nissan’s activations at U.S. auto shows.

Brockman most recently served as director, Group Communications, NNA. He joined Nissan in 2007 as manager, Midwest Region Communications. He also previously served as director, Employee Communications, NNA.

Brockman replaces Dan Bedore who has elected to leave the company.

Chris Keeffe, senior manager, Group Communications, will assume the role of acting director, Group Communications. He will oversee corporate communications efforts including future advanced technology, multicultural, manufacturing and financial services. He also continues to oversee enterprise storytelling and collateral development.

Keeffe is currently with NNA on foreign service assignment from NML. Keeffe joined Nissan’s global communications function in Japan in 2011, rising through roles of increasing responsibility. Before joining NNA, he served as deputy general manager, Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility, Nissan Motor India.

About Nissan North America

In North America, Nissan's operations include automotive styling, engineering, consumer and corporate financing, sales and marketing, distribution and manufacturing. Nissan is dedicated to improving the environment under the Nissan Green Program and has been recognized annually by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year since 2010. More information on Nissan in North America and the complete line of Nissan and INFINITI vehicles can be found online at www.nissanusa.com and www.infinitiusa.com, or visit the U.S. media sites nissannews.com and infinitinews.com.

Contact:
Brian Brockman
+1 615-725-1447
Brian.Brockman@Nissan-USA.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8398764c-489a-4b3a-a4a8-1f3ef29d2544

Travis Parman

Travis Parman is named vice president, Communications – North America and International Communications and Global Engagement. He will be based in Franklin.

