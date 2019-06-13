Nissan announces changes in North American Corporate Communications leadership team

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nissan is making several changes to its Corporate Communications leadership team for North America as the company undertakes an aggressive plan to refresh 70 percent of its U.S. vehicle lineup over the next two years and restore sustainable business performance in the region.



Travis Parman, division general manager, Global Communications, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. (NML), is named vice president, Communications – North America and International Communications and Global Engagement. In this new role, Parman will oversee all North America Communications and Corporate Giving activities. Additionally, he will maintain his global responsibilities of regional engagement and alignment and Alliance communications for Nissan. He will be based in Franklin.

Parman joined Nissan North America (NNA) in 2012 as director, Corporate Communications. Prior to his current assignment in Japan, Parman served as vice president, International Communications and Global Performance, Groupe Renault. He holds a bachelor’s in communications from University of Tennessee and a master’s in communications management from Syracuse University.

Parman replaces Kristina Adamski, who recently left Nissan to pursue an opportunity outside of the automotive industry.

Additionally, Brian Brockman is named director, Nissan Division U.S. Communications, reporting to Parman. He will be responsible for communications efforts around Nissan’s U.S. new vehicle launches, product lifecycle, safety, dealers, divisional marketing and regional operations, as well as oversight of Nissan’s activations at U.S. auto shows.

Brockman most recently served as director, Group Communications, NNA. He joined Nissan in 2007 as manager, Midwest Region Communications. He also previously served as director, Employee Communications, NNA.

Brockman replaces Dan Bedore who has elected to leave the company.

Chris Keeffe, senior manager, Group Communications, will assume the role of acting director, Group Communications. He will oversee corporate communications efforts including future advanced technology, multicultural, manufacturing and financial services. He also continues to oversee enterprise storytelling and collateral development.

Keeffe is currently with NNA on foreign service assignment from NML. Keeffe joined Nissan’s global communications function in Japan in 2011, rising through roles of increasing responsibility. Before joining NNA, he served as deputy general manager, Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility, Nissan Motor India.

