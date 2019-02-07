Nissan debuts new Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition Package and 2020 Rogue Sport at Chicago Auto Show

CHICAGO, Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nissan today unveiled two new additions to its popular lineup of SUVs and crossovers at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show – the 2019 Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition SUV and the upcoming 2020 Rogue Sport compact crossover .



Most prominent among the 2020 Rogue Sport refinements is the new exterior design that offers a more technical feel. The new front fascia features a new hood, Vmotion grille and bumper. The aggressive lighting treatment includes LED signature Daytime Running Lights.





The Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition is a special value option package offering unique exterior and interior treatments that emphasize the rugged Pathfinder heritage. It goes on sale this spring with a package price of $9951 – which reflects a $1,315 savings2 (versus similar equipment priced separately.)

It is offered on Pathfinder SV and SL grades, in both 2-wheel and 4-wheel drive configurations, with two additional equipment packages and in a choice of seven available exterior colors – allowing buyers to customize their Pathfinder to their precise tastes.

“The Rock Creek Edition name was chosen to connect to Pathfinder’s family outdoor adventure-minded target customers. The Rock Creek Edition name also connects to Pathfinder’s proud rugged heritage,” said Scott Shirley, vice president, CMM & Marketing Operations, Nissan North America, Inc.

Key differences between the Rock Creek Edition and standard 2019 Pathfinders include unique dark 18-inch wheels with 255/60R18 all-season tires, black mesh grille, black roof rails, black door handles and outside rearview mirrors, black front and rear fascia accents, black molded overfenders and unique “Rock Creek” badging on the front doors. Interior changes include special Rock Creek Edition two-tone seating surfaces and badging, high contrast stitching on seats, door, console lid and steering wheel and premium metallic interior trim.

Every Rock Creek Edition also features a standard trailer tow hitch and harness and splash guards. Both 4WD and 2WD Pathfinder models feature best-in-class 6,000-pound towing capability3.

Most prominent among the refinements for the new 2020 Rogue Sport is the new exterior design that offers a more technical feel – helping provide a greater separation from its Nissan Rogue stable mate. The new front fascia features a new hood, Vmotion grille and bumper. The aggressive lighting treatment includes LED signature Daytime Running Lights.

In the rear, a new combination light design matches the more dynamic look of the front end. A new 19-inch aluminum-alloy wheel design and two new colors, Nitro Lime Metallic and Monarch Orange Metallic, complete the exterior makeover.

Set for sale in fall 2019, the 2020 Rogue Sport expands on the long list of enhancements for the 2019 model year – which included the addition of available ProPILOT Assist, Nissan Safety Shield 360 technologies, updated audio system with standard Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ and available Bose®4 Audio System with nine speakers.

“Rogue Sport is doing great in the marketplace and the 2020 model should keep that momentum going strong,” added Shirley.

The 2019 Chicago Auto Show runs Feb. 9 – 18 at Chicago’s McCormick Place. To find out more about the Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition, Rogue Sport and the entire Nissan lineup, please visit NissanNews.com .

