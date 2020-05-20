Nissan offering assistance through NissanConnect Services in latest effort to support customers during uncertain times

NissanConnect Services powered by SiriusXM has extended three complimentary months of connected vehicle services for customers with expired trials and customers currently enjoying only the Select trial



Nissan Concierge – currently available on 2019 Altima Edition ONE and 2020 TITAN, and to be offered on several additional models in the 2021 model year – is assisting customers with COVID-19-related tasks, such as finding nearby COVID-19 testing stations, new home workout routines and creative activities for children at home

Nissan continues to offer three months of delayed payments and will cover payments for up to two additional months for qualified customers

Nissan manufacturing facilities are using 3D printers to print headbands and assemble protective face shields

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nissan is extending all eligible, previously expired NissanConnect ® Services Premium Plus trials by three complimentary months. Customers eligible for this offer have been contacted via email and informed that the extension can be activated through June 30. It is Nissan’s latest effort to support customers in new ways during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The free trial – originally offered for a six-month period – includes safety and security services that help provide peace of mind during this uncertain time, including Automatic Crash Notification, Emergency Call, Connection to Roadside Assistance, and a number of remote services that can be used on the NissanConnect Services mobile app.

“As people deal with uncertainty and change in the world, we want to give owners support and peace of mind,” said Dan Teeter, director, Vehicle Connected Services, Nissan North America, Inc. “Our hope is to bring some much-needed comfort to our customers with this NissanConnect Services trial extension.”

Nissan Concierge is also included in NissanConnect Services for 2019 Altima Edition ONE and 2020 TITAN owners. Nissan Concierge provides live, 24-hour access to a professionally trained concierge team available to assist owners with a variety of everyday tasks. Since the onset of the pandemic, Nissan Concierge has helped customers find nearby COVID-19 testing stations, modified grocery store hours, new home workout routines and creative activities for children, among other tasks.

The service can be accessed in equipped Nissan vehicles, or while owners are at home by using the NissanConnect Services app for smartphone, smartwatch or voice assistant. Nissan Concierge will be offered on several additional Nissan models for the 2021 model year.

Nissan continues to lend support in a variety of other ways. Nissan Motor Acceptance Corporation (NMAC) is currently offering three months of delayed payments and will cover payments for up to two additional months for well-qualified buyers financing through NMAC on select new Nissan models. To date, NMAC has assisted more than 280,000 existing Nissan owners with payment deferrals due to the impact of the crisis.

Nissan’s manufacturing facilities in Tennessee and Mississippi, research and design center in Michigan, and the Alliance Innovation Lab in Silicon Valley, California, are using 3D printers to print headbands and assemble protective face shields for front-line healthcare facility workers.

For additional information on how Nissan is assisting current and future owners, dealers and employees during this challenging time, please visit nissanusa.com/coronavirus .

