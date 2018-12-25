Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Nissan's Kelly granted bail by Tokyo court

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/25/2018 | 07:16am CET
Media crews are seen on step ladders in front of the Tokyo Detention Center, where Nissan's arrested chairman Carlos Ghosn and a former Nissan executive Greg Kelly are being held, in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Former Nissan Motor Co Representative Director Greg Kelly was granted bail by the Tokyo District Court on Tuesday, the court said, raising the prospect he could be freed before the end of Christmas day.

Kelly's bail has been set at 70 million yen ($635,612), the court said in a statement.

Kelly has been detained along with ousted Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn since their arrest on Nov. 19 on suspicion of understating Ghosn's income on several years of financial statements.

Public broadcaster NHK and other media first reported the court granting bail to Kelly. The decision means Kelly could be released from detention as early as Tuesday, NHK said.

Prosecutors could appeal the court decision.

The same court on Sunday extended Ghosn's detention for 10 days, following fresh allegations of making Nissan shoulder personal investment losses.

Ghosn was re-arrested on Friday based on suspicions that around October 2008 he shifted personal trades to Nissan to make it responsible for 1.85 billion yen ($16.6 million) in appraisal losses, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors also said Ghosn had inflicted damage on Nissan by having it deposit a total of $14.7 million on four occasions between June 2009 and March 2012 into a related bank account.

That extension of his detention means Ghosn will remain in Tokyo's main detention center, where he has been confined since his arrest in November.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Writing by Linda Sieg; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:58aDollar slips to four-month low vs. yen amid turmoil in Washington
RE
07:56aDollar slips to four-month low versus yen amid turmoil in Washington
RE
07:56aChina won't resort to massive stimulus but more easing seen - central bank adviser Sheng
RE
07:56aChina won't resort to massive stimulus but more easing seen - central bank adviser Sheng
RE
07:16aNissan's Kelly granted bail by Tokyo court
RE
07:05aMOAF MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE AND FORESTS OF BHUT : Enhancing fodder conservation and TMR technologies in Jigmecholing
PU
06:20aChina's yuan reaches two-week high, tracking dollar weakness
RE
04:42aMarkets not merry as stock losses extend into eighth day
RE
03:45aGuyana, Exxon in talks after Venezuela dispute halts marine survey
RE
03:05aMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Myanmar parliament approves Thai loan for Mekong corridor towns development
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES ASA : Guyana, Exxon in talks after Venezuela dispute halts marine survey
2NATIONAL SECURITY GROUP INC : SYRIAN NATIONAL SECURITY CHIEF VISITS CAIRO, MEETS EGYPT'S HEAD OF GENERAL INTEL..
3GOLDSTRIKE RESOURCES LTD : GOLDSTRIKE RESOURCES : Announces Results of 2018 Annual General Meeting
4JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Global beauty product market has plenty of room to expand with new inn..
5CANON INC : CANON : requests removal of toner cartridge offered by CONSUMO INFORMATICO S.L. from Amazon.es
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.