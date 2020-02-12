Nissan seeks $91 million in damages from Ghosn over alleged financial misconduct

Ghosn had been facing criminal charges in Japan for understating his annual salary and misusing company funds, until he fled to Lebanon in December. He denies any wrongdoing.

Nissan said it expects the amount claimed in damages to "increase in future" as it seeks to recover fines it expects to have to pay to regulators due to Ghosn's alleged misconduct.

Japan's No. 2 automaker added that it may pursue separate legal action over what it called "groundless and defamatory" remarks Ghosn made in a news conference in Beirut https://www.reuters.com/article/us-nissan-ghosn-lebanon-highlights/former-nissan-boss-ghosn-points-the-finger-at-news-conference-idUSKBN1Z71VR last month.

($1 = 110 yen)

