Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Nissan sets out survival plan after first loss in 11 years

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 05:04am EDT
The logo of Nissan is seen through a fence at Nissan factory at Zona Franca during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Barcelona

By Naomi Tajitsu

Nissan Motor Co unveiled a plan to become a smaller, more cost-efficient automaker on Thursday as it looks to recover from four years of tumbling profits that culminated in its first annual loss in 11 years.

Under a new four-year plan, the Japanese carmaker will slash its production capacity and model range by about a fifth to help cut 300 billion yen (2.27 billion pounds) from fixed costs as it fights for survival in a market hit badly by the coronavirus pandemic.

Nissan is aiming for a 5% operating profit margin and global market share of 6% under what is its second recovery plan in less than a year.

Nissan posted an annual operating loss of 40.5 billion yen for the year to March 31, its worst performance since 2008/09. Its operating profit margin was -0.4%.

The automaker sold 4.8 million vehicles during the period, the second decline in a row and a fall of 13% from last year, knocking it off its perch as Japan's second biggest automaker to trail Toyota and Honda.

The plan follows a new strategy announced by Nissan and its partners Renault and Mitsubishi Motors on Wednesday to work more closely on developing and producing cars to reduce costs and ensure the group's continued existence.

Even before the spread of the novel coronavirus, Nissan's slumping profits had forced it to row back on an aggressive expansion plan pursued by ousted leader Carlos Ghosn. The pandemic has only piled on the urgency to downsize.

Nissan's operating profit has tumbled for four consecutive years as its pursuit of market share, particularly in the United States, led to overcapacity at its car plants, steep discounting and a cheapened brand.

The new four-year strategy lays out a path to sustainable profitability and is the vision of Chief Executive Makoto Uchida and Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta, who took over after months of internal turmoil following Ghosn's arrest in 2018.

Under the plan, Nissan will curb its ambitions for sales growth to target annual sales of about 5 million units, Reuters reported in April, a cut from a previous goal of 6 million cars outlined in July by then-CEO Hiroto Saikawa.

Another top priority will be the preservation of cash. As of December, Nissan's automotive operations had negative free cash flow of 670.9 billion yen, a more than six-fold increase from a year ago.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by David Clarke)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 5.37% 314 End-of-day quote.-31.44%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. 5.51% 415.5 End-of-day quote.-34.68%
RENAULT -1.09% 22.275 Real-time Quote.-46.66%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 1.85% 5510 End-of-day quote.-12.95%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:24aChina will strive for positive economic growth this year - Premier Li
RE
05:21aPret A Manger to reopen 204 more UK stores for takeaway in June
RE
05:20aChina will strive for positive economic growth this year - Premier Li
RE
05:18aGerman economy likely to shrink 6.6% this year, Ifo says
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:13aBank capital rules need adjusting in face of crisis - French central banker
RE
05:11aEuro zone sentiment rebounds less than expected in May
RE
05:11aRMB confirms Total's $15 bln funding for Mozambique LNG project
RE
05:10aEurope cheers super-sized stimulus plan, U.S.-China tensions simmer
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SANOFI SA : SANOFI : to Offload Stake in Regeneron
2TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : U.S. states sue Trump administration over fuel efficiency rollback
3NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) - Trading update for the first quarter 2020
4MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC : MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : Coffee maker JDE Peet's brings forward $2.9 billion IPO
5Cineworld gets cash boost, targets July to reopen theatres

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group