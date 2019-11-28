Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Nissan to roll out high-tech production system amid pressure to cut costs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 04:34am EST
FILE PHOTO: A Nissan logo is pictured at the Tokyo Motor Show, in Tokyo

YOKOHAMA, Japan (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co. is introducing a new, higher-tech production system globally to try to boost efficiency as it looks to reverse a slide in profitability.

The updated equipment and other technologies, which include increased automation for applying sealant and installing powertrains, will be rolled out starting with Nissan's Tochigi factory from next year at a cost of 33 billion yen ($304 million), the company said on Thursday.

Japan's No. 2 automaker declined to say which other plants would be upgraded, or the total budget for the project.

Nissan has seen profit plunge this fiscal year, hit by a stronger yen and falling sales in its key markets of China and the United States, forcing it to slash its forecast for operating income to an 11-year low.

A new executive team is due to take over from Dec. 1, headed by 53-year-old Makoto Uchida, who ran Nissan's China business. The change comes a year after the ouster of former chairman Carlos Ghosn, who is awaiting trial in Japan on charges of financial misconduct, which he denies.

Nissan is implementing a global recovery plan under which it will axe nearly one-tenth of its workforce and cut global vehicle production by 10% through 2023 to rein in costs which the company says ballooned under Ghosn.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Mark Potter)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:47aIndia's economy seen growing at 4.7% in September quarter
RE
04:40aIndonesia sees B30 biodiesel programme reducing fossil fuel use by 165,000 bpd
RE
04:36aMiner Tharisa's profits dive 83% as output declines
RE
04:34aShopping rivals urge EU to act against Google for allegedly favouring own service
RE
04:34aNissan to roll out high-tech production system amid pressure to cut costs
RE
04:30aOil falls as U.S. rights bill fuels tensions with China
RE
04:29aChina's factory activity seen contracting for seventh month on trade pressure - Reuters poll
RE
04:28aWorld stocks stall as U.S.-China tensions flare again
RE
04:21aALEXANDER NOVAK : No decision yet on whether to exclude Russia's condensate from output measurement - Novak
RE
04:19aOil falls as U.S. rights bill fuels tensions with China
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil trader IMMS sues Lebanon's BankMed for $1 billion - court filing
2SHENZHEN GOODIX TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. : China's major shareholders sell A-shares, pressuring markets
3ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : EXCLUSIVE: Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data centre chip - sources
4CYBG : CYBG : Virgin Money UK posts lower annual profit, cancels dividend
5JAPAN EXCHANGE : Sosei Heptares announces that the COPD treatment Ultibro Breezhaler has been included in t..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group