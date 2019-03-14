Log in
Nitor : to Deliver Procurement Transformation for State of Maryland

03/14/2019 | 11:18am EDT

Nitor makes Public Sector e-procurement more efficient, secure and transparent

CLEVELAND, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nitor, a leading transformation services firm, has been awarded the contract by the State of Maryland for a new statewide e-procurement system, eMaryland Marketplace Advantage (eMMA).

Empowering Transformation. Nitor is the leader in source-to-pay transformation with a dedicated focus on procurement advisory, consulting, and change management.

"With the addition of this e-procurement system, Maryland is taking a significant step forward in the way we do business," said Governor Hogan.

eMMA will offer a single location for suppliers to review and bid for sourcing. The user-friendly platform will allow State of Maryland buyers to collaborate with suppliers bidding for contracts, improving quality and transparency. It maximizes competition by streamlining the procurement process, making it easier for businesses to participate while ensuring all procurements are conducted consistently, efficiently, and impartially.

"eMaryland Marketplace Advantage is much more than the state's new bid board," said Lt. Governor Rutherford. "It is an adaptive tool that provides innovation and flexibility over time, fits into our modernization goals of innovation and efficiency, and will help us anticipate future needs. It is a comprehensive procurement and business process transformation."

Nitor will commence implementation immediately, with initial functionality to be available summer 2019. "Nitor brings deep expertise in procurement transformation and a passion for managing technology deployment and adoption. We are honored to be part of the eMMA team to modernize the state's procurement," said Jaideep Mulchandani, Principal with Nitor.

This statewide e-procurement system, eMMA, is designed to make state procurement and business processes more efficient, transparent, secure, and user friendly for all stakeholders. Stakeholders include, state and local officials, procurement professionals, suppliers, government leaders and citizens.

Nitor: Empowering Transformation. Nitor is the leader in source-to-pay transformation with a dedicated focus on advisory, consulting, and change management. The transformation starts with advisory services that focus on assessment, benchmarking and developing a roadmap.  Our procurement consulting experts execute the plan across people, processes and technology.  And throughout the process, our change management expertise ensures that everything is aligned for maximum results.

Contact: nitorpartners.com
Email: info@nitorpartners.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nitor-to-deliver-procurement-transformation-for-state-of-maryland-300811693.html

SOURCE Nitor


© PRNewswire 2019
